Elbow Injuries and Treatment, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755191

Elbow Injuries and Treatment, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Editors: Jeffrey Dugas
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755191
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss Elbow Injuries and Treatment. Guest edited by Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Lateral Epicondylitis/Extensor tendons, UCL Evaluation and Diagnostics, UCL Sprain and Partial Thickness Tear, UCL Reconstruction, UCL Repair with Internal Brace, Distal Biceps Injuries, Distal Triceps Injuries, OCD Capitellum, Olecranon Stress Fracture, Common Fractures, Lacertus Syndrone, Biologics in Elbow Injuries, Rehabilitation of Elbow Injuries, and Elbow Dislocation, among others.

About the Editors

Jeffrey Dugas

