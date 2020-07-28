Elbow Injuries and Treatment, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 39-3

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss Elbow Injuries and Treatment. Guest edited by Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Lateral Epicondylitis/Extensor tendons, UCL Evaluation and Diagnostics, UCL Sprain and Partial Thickness Tear, UCL Reconstruction, UCL Repair with Internal Brace, Distal Biceps Injuries, Distal Triceps Injuries, OCD Capitellum, Olecranon Stress Fracture, Common Fractures, Lacertus Syndrone, Biologics in Elbow Injuries, Rehabilitation of Elbow Injuries, and Elbow Dislocation, among others.