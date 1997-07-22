Elastohydrodynamics - '96, Volume 32

This volume represents the latest issue of a collection of Proceedings each dealing with a different topic in Tribology. This volume contains the Proceedings from the 23rd Leeds-Lyon Symposium which addressed the topic of Elastohydrodynamics and was attended by many international experts in the field.

The Keynote Address was presented by Professor Stathis Ioannides on the subject of "Tribology in Rolling Element Bearings" and was followed by fifteen other sessions covering a wide variety of general areas from "Experimental" to "Lubricant Properties". In addition, nine other invited technical papers were presented to support the sessions.