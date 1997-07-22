Elastohydrodynamics - '96, Volume 32
Session headings and selected papers: Introduction. Keynote Address. EHL in rolling element bearings, recent advances and the wider implications (E. Ioannides). Analytical/Numerical Studies (1). Influence of local and global features in EHL contacts (A.A. Lubrecht). Experimental (1). Nanometer Elastohydrodynamic lubrication (A.J. Moore). Analytical/Numerical (2). Effect of micro-cavitation on oil film thickness and pressure distributions in micro-EHL line contact (S. Kamamoto et al.). Experimental (2). An experimental study of film thickness in the mixed lubrication regime (G. Guangteng, H.A. Spikes). 'Soft' EHL. Elastohydrodynamic lubrication of soft solids (C.J. Hooke). Lubricant Properties. A simple formula for EHD film thickness of non-Newtonian liquids (S. Bair, W.O. Winer). Transmissions (1) - Gears. Elastohydrodynamics of Gears (R.W. Snidle, H.P. Evans). Analytical/Numerical (3). Time dependent solutions with waviness and asperities in EHL point contacts (P. Ehret et al.). Bio-Tribology. An adaptive multimode lubrication in knee prostheses with artificial cartilage during walking (T. Murakami et al.). Rolling Element Bearings. A theoretical analysis of shear stresses and roller slip in rolling bearings during low-temperature starting (V. Wikström et al.). Boundary Lubrication. The role of boundary lubrication in scuffing reactions (R.J. Smalley, A. Cameron). Friction, Traction and Wear. Modelling non-steady EHL with focus on lubricant density (E. Höglund, R. Larsson). Metal Forming. Modelling friction in the analysis of metal forming and machining processes (P.L.B. Oxley). Transmissions (2) - C.V.T.'s. EHL traction in traction drives with high contact pressure (S. Aihara et al.). Plain Bearings. Elastohydrodynamic lubrication in plain bearings (H. Xu).
This volume represents the latest issue of a collection of Proceedings each dealing with a different topic in Tribology. This volume contains the Proceedings from the 23rd Leeds-Lyon Symposium which addressed the topic of Elastohydrodynamics and was attended by many international experts in the field.
The Keynote Address was presented by Professor Stathis Ioannides on the subject of "Tribology in Rolling Element Bearings" and was followed by fifteen other sessions covering a wide variety of general areas from "Experimental" to "Lubricant Properties". In addition, nine other invited technical papers were presented to support the sessions.
