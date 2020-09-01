Elasticity
4th Edition
Theory, Applications, and Numerics
Description
Elasticity: Theory, Applications, and Numerics, Fourth Edition, continues its market-leading tradition of concisely presenting and developing the linear theory of elasticity, moving from solution methodologies, formulations, and strategies into applications of contemporary interest, such as fracture mechanics, anisotropic and composite materials, micromechanics, nonhomogeneous graded materials, and computational methods.
Developed for a one- or two-semester graduate elasticity course, this new edition has been revised with new worked examples and exercises, and new or expanded coverage of areas such as treatment of large deformations, fracture mechanics, strain gradient and surface elasticity theory, and tensor analysis. Using MATLAB software, numerical activities in the text are integrated with analytical problem solutions. Online ancillary support materials for instructors include a solutions manual, image bank, and a set of PowerPoint lecture slides.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough yet concise introduction to linear elasticity theory and applications
- Offers detailed solutions to problems of nonhomogeneous/graded materials
- Features a comparison of elasticity solutions with elementary theory, experimental data, and numerical simulations
- Includes online solutions manual and downloadable MATLAB code
Readership
Graduate students in mechanical, civil, aerospace and materials engineering; R&D engineers in structural and mechanical design
Table of Contents
Part 1: Foundations and elementary applications
1. Mathematical Preliminaries
2. Deformation: Displacements and Strains
3. Stress and Equilibrium
4. Material Behavior – Linear Elastic Solids
5. Formulation and Solution Strategies
6. Strain Energy and Related Principles
7. Two-Dimensional Formulation
8. Two-Dimensional Problem Solution
9. Extension, Torsion, and Flexure of Elastic Cylinders
Part 2: Advanced applications
10. Complex Variable Methods
11. Anisotropic Elasticity
12. Thermoelasticity
13. Displacement Potentials and Stress Functions: Applications to Three-Dimensional Problems
14. Nonhomogeneous Elasticity
15. Micromechanics Applications
16. Numerical Finite and Boundary Element Methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159873
About the Author
Martin Sadd
Martin H. Sadd is Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics at the University of Rhode Island. He received his Ph.D. in mechanics from the Illinois Institute of Technology and began his academic career at Mississippi State University. In 1979 he joined the faculty at Rhode Island and served as department chair from 1991 to 2000. Professor Sadd’s teaching background is in the area of solid mechanics with emphasis in elasticity, continuum mechanics, wave propagation, and computational methods. He has taught elasticity at two academic institutions, in several industries, and at a government laboratory. Professor Sadd’s research has been in the area of computational modeling of materials under static and dynamic loading conditions using finite, boundary, and discrete element methods. Much of his work has involved micromechanical modeling of geomaterials including granular soil, rock, and concretes. He has authored more than 75 publications and has given numerous presentations at national and international meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics Department, University of Rhode Island, USA