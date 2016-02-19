Elasticity and Strength in Glasses
1st Edition
Glass: Science and Technology
Description
Glass: Science and Technology, Volume 5: Elasticity and Strength in Glasses covers the scientific and engineering aspects of glass elasticity and strength.
This volume is organized into six chapters and begins with the examination of the elastic properties of vitreous silica and silicate glasses, including those that contain moderate amounts of other network formers. The following chapters describe the fracture mechanics and inelastic deformation of oxide, metallic, and polymeric glasses. The discussion then shifts to the concept of glass strengthening approaches and some technologies of significant practical application to glasses. A chapter explores the process of thermal tempering of glass, including the physics, theories, and standards of the process. The last chapter focuses on the practical aspects of chemical strengthening and the mechanical and physical properties of the obtained glass. This book is of great benefit to glass scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Elastic Properties of Glasses
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Elasticity in Glasses
III. Measurement of Elastic Constants
IV. Prediction of Elastic Constants
V. Empirical Correlations
VI. The Acoustoelastic Effect
VII. Phase Separation
VIII. Anomalous Elastic Properties of Glasses
IX. Hardness
X. Microplasticity
References
Chapter 2 Fracture Mechanics of Glass
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Fracture Mechanics Measurement Techniques
IV. Critical Fracture Toughness of Glass
V. Application of Fracture Mechanics to Glass Fracture
VI. Thermal Shock
VII. Impact and Erosion
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 3 Inelastic Deformation and Fracture in Oxide, Metallic, and Polymeric Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Inelastic Deformation in Glasses
III. Fracture in Glasses under Monotonie Loading
IV. Other Aspects of Fracture in Glasses
Appendix: Plastic Flow Mechanism of Oxide Glasses
References
Chapter 4 Techniques of Strengthening Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Surface Damage
III. Avoidance of Surface Damage
IV. Removal of Surface Damage
V. Nullification of Surface Damage
VI. Serviceability of Strengthened Glass
References
Chapter 5 Thermal Tempering of Glass
I. What Is Tempered Glass?
II. Tempering and Tempered Glass
III. Physics of the Thermal Tempering Process
IV. Theories of Tempering
V. Nonuniform Tempering
VI. Tempering Practice
VII. Standards and Measurement Methods
References
Chapter 6 Chemical Strengthening of Glass
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Strengthening
III. Strength Measurements
IV. Practical Aspects
V. Ion Exchange
VI. Mechanical and Physical Properties of Chemically Strengthened Glass
VII. Glass Ceramics
VIII. Multistep Strengthening Techniques
IX. Glass Composition—Effect on Strength
X. Applications
References
Materials Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th May 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157285