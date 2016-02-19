Elasticity and Strength in Glasses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127067056, 9780323157285

Elasticity and Strength in Glasses

1st Edition

Glass: Science and Technology

Editors: D Uhlmann
eBook ISBN: 9780323157285
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1980
Page Count: 294
Description

Glass: Science and Technology, Volume 5: Elasticity and Strength in Glasses covers the scientific and engineering aspects of glass elasticity and strength.
This volume is organized into six chapters and begins with the examination of the elastic properties of vitreous silica and silicate glasses, including those that contain moderate amounts of other network formers. The following chapters describe the fracture mechanics and inelastic deformation of oxide, metallic, and polymeric glasses. The discussion then shifts to the concept of glass strengthening approaches and some technologies of significant practical application to glasses. A chapter explores the process of thermal tempering of glass, including the physics, theories, and standards of the process. The last chapter focuses on the practical aspects of chemical strengthening and the mechanical and physical properties of the obtained glass. This book is of great benefit to glass scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Elastic Properties of Glasses

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Elasticity in Glasses

III. Measurement of Elastic Constants

IV. Prediction of Elastic Constants

V. Empirical Correlations

VI. The Acoustoelastic Effect

VII. Phase Separation

VIII. Anomalous Elastic Properties of Glasses

IX. Hardness

X. Microplasticity

References

Chapter 2 Fracture Mechanics of Glass

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Fracture Mechanics Measurement Techniques

IV. Critical Fracture Toughness of Glass

V. Application of Fracture Mechanics to Glass Fracture

VI. Thermal Shock

VII. Impact and Erosion

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 3 Inelastic Deformation and Fracture in Oxide, Metallic, and Polymeric Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Inelastic Deformation in Glasses

III. Fracture in Glasses under Monotonie Loading

IV. Other Aspects of Fracture in Glasses

Appendix: Plastic Flow Mechanism of Oxide Glasses

References

Chapter 4 Techniques of Strengthening Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Surface Damage

III. Avoidance of Surface Damage

IV. Removal of Surface Damage

V. Nullification of Surface Damage

VI. Serviceability of Strengthened Glass

References

Chapter 5 Thermal Tempering of Glass

I. What Is Tempered Glass?

II. Tempering and Tempered Glass

III. Physics of the Thermal Tempering Process

IV. Theories of Tempering

V. Nonuniform Tempering

VI. Tempering Practice

VII. Standards and Measurement Methods

References

Chapter 6 Chemical Strengthening of Glass

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Strengthening

III. Strength Measurements

IV. Practical Aspects

V. Ion Exchange

VI. Mechanical and Physical Properties of Chemically Strengthened Glass

VII. Glass Ceramics

VIII. Multistep Strengthening Techniques

IX. Glass Composition—Effect on Strength

X. Applications

References

Materials Index

Subject Index




About the Editor

D Uhlmann

