Glass: Science and Technology, Volume 5: Elasticity and Strength in Glasses covers the scientific and engineering aspects of glass elasticity and strength.

This volume is organized into six chapters and begins with the examination of the elastic properties of vitreous silica and silicate glasses, including those that contain moderate amounts of other network formers. The following chapters describe the fracture mechanics and inelastic deformation of oxide, metallic, and polymeric glasses. The discussion then shifts to the concept of glass strengthening approaches and some technologies of significant practical application to glasses. A chapter explores the process of thermal tempering of glass, including the physics, theories, and standards of the process. The last chapter focuses on the practical aspects of chemical strengthening and the mechanical and physical properties of the obtained glass. This book is of great benefit to glass scientists and researchers.