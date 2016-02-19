Elastic Waves in the Earth
1st Edition
Description
Elastic Waves in the Earth provides information on the relationship between seismology and geophysics and their general aspects. The book offers elastodynamic equations and derivative equations that can be used in the propagation of elastic waves. It also covers major topics in detail, such as the fundamentals of elastodynamics; the Lamb's problem, which includes the Cagniard-de Hoop theory; rays and modes in a radially inhomogeneous earth and in multilayered media, which includes the Thomson-Haskell theory; the elastic wave dissipation; the seismic source and noise; and the seismographs.
The book consists of 33 chapters. The first 16 chapters include basic material related to the propagation of elastic waves. Topics covered by these chapters include scalars, vectors, and tensors in cartesian coordinates, stress and strain analysis, equations of elasticity and motion, plane waves, Rayleigh waves, plane-wave theory, and fluid-fluid and solid-solid interfaces.
The second half of the book covers various ray and mode theories, elastic wave dissipation, and the observations and theories of seismic source and seismic noise. It concludes by discussing earthquake seismology and different seismographs, like the pendulum seismometer and the strain seismometer.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Scalars, Vectors, and Tensors in Cartesian Coordinates
1.1. General
1.2. Transformation of Coordinates
1.3. Scalars
1.4. Vectors
1.5. Tensors
1.6. Symmetry Operations on a Tensor of Rank
Chapter 2. The Analysis of Strain
2.1. The Deformation of an Elastic Body and the Strain Components
2.2. The Geometrical Interpretation of the Components wij
2.3. The Geometrical Interpretation of the Components eij
2.4. The Strain Quadric of Cauchy
2.5. Principal Strains
2.6. Strain Components in Curvilinear Coordinates
Chapter 3. The Analysis of Stress
3.1. The Stress Vector and Stress Components
3.2. Equations of Equilibrium
3.3. The Stress Quadric, Principal Stresses, and Stress Invariants
Chapter 4. The Equations of Elasticity
4.1. Work and the Strain Energy Function
4.2. Hooke's Law for a Homogeneous Isotropic Medium
4.3. Three Simple Experiments
4.4. Strain as a Function of Stress
Chapter 5. Equations of Motion
5.1. General
5.2. Homogeneous, Anisotropic Media
5.3. Isotropic, Inhomogeneous Media
5.4. Isotropic, Homogeneous Media
5.5. Other Types of Media
Chapter 6. General Solutions of the Isotropic, Homogeneous Medium Equations of Motion
6.1. Reduction by Wave Potentials
6.2. Solutions of the Scalar Wave Equation — P-Waves
6.3. Solutions of the Vector Wave Equation — S-Waves
6.4. Independent Shear Wave Components — SH- and SV-Waves
6.5. The Fundamental Elastic Velocities and Their Measurement
Chapter 7. Source Functions in Infinite Media
7.1. General
7.2. One Dimension
7.3. Two-Dimensional Point Sources
7.4. Three-DimensionaI Point Sources
Chapter 8. Boundary Conditions, Uniqueness, Reciprocity, and a Representation Theorem
8.1. Boundary Conditions
8.2. Type Boundary Value Problems
8.3. Uniqueness
8.4. Reciprocity
8.5. A Representation Theorem
Chapter 9. Plane Waves Incident upon a Plane Free Surface
9.1. Plane-Wave Solutions of the Scalar Wave Equation
9.2. P-Waves Incident Upon a Free Surface
9.3. SV-Waves Incident Upon a Free Surface
9.4. SH-Waves Incident Upon a Free Surface
9.5. Phase Shifts, Allied Function, and Hilbert Transforms
9.6. Particle Motion at the Free Surface
Chapter 10. Rayleigh Waves - Free Surface Phenomena
10.1. Straight-Crested or Inhornogeneous Waves
10.2. RayIeigh-Waves
10.3. RayIeigh-Waves in Cylindrical Coordinates
10.4. Other Considerations
Chapter 11. Lamb's Problem
11.1. Genera I
11.2. Motion Due to a Surface Vertical Force
11.3. A Surface Horizontal Force
11.4. Pseudo-Waves
11.5. Other Considerations
Chapter 12. Reflection and Transmission of Body-Waves at a Plane Interface
12.1. P-Waves Incident Upon an Interface Between Two Elastic Media
12.2. SV-Waves Incident Upon an Interface Between Two Elastic Media
12.3. SH-Waves Incident Upon an Interface Between Two Elastic Media
12.4. Reflection and Transmission From a Generalized Interface
Chapter 13. Generalized Plane-Wave Theory and Head-Waves
13.1. A Point Source Near a Fluid-Fluid Interface
13.2. Plane-Wave Theory
13.3. Head-Waves
13.4. Applications to Seismology
Chapter 14. Waves Along a Solid-Solid Interface
14.1. Real Interface Waves (Stoneley Waves)
14.2. Generalized Interface Waves
14.3. The Impulsive Solution
Chapter 15. One Layer Over A Half-Space - Ray Theory
15.1. General
15.2. Travel-Time Curves for Reflected Rays
15.3. Travel-Time Curves for Refracted Rays
Chapter 16. One Layer Over a Half-Space - Mode Theory
16.1. General
16.2. Love Modes (SH)
16.3. Rayleigh Modes (P-SV)
16.4. Impulsive Response of the Surface-Wave Modes Phase and Group Velocity
16.5. Orthogonality of Modes in Two Dimensions
16.6. Some Relations Between Modes and Rays
Chapter 17. Many Layers Over a Half-Space - Ray Theory
17.1. Travel-Time Curves for Reflected Rays
17.2. Travel-Time Curves for Refracted Rays
17.3. Rays Incident Upon a Plane-Layered Structure From Below
Chapter 18. Many Layers Over a Half-Space - Body-Wave Observations
18.1. General
18.2. Reflection Seismology
18.3. Refraction Seismology
18.4. Time-Term Analysis
18.5. Crustal Transfer Functions
18.6. Advanced Inversion Techniques
Chapter 19. Many Layers Over a Half-Space - Mode Theory
19.1. Rayleigh-Waves From Surficial Stress Distributions
19.2. The Rayleigh-Wave Problem for Sources at Depth
19.3. Love-Waves from Surficial Stress Distributions
19.4. Surface-Waves When Liquid Layers Are Present
19.5. Other Considerations
Chapter 20. Many Layers Over a Half-Space - Surface-Wave Observations
20.1. General
20.2. The Determination of Phase and Group Velocity
20.3. Observations
20.4. Interpretation
20.5. Models
Chapter 21. Asymptotic Ray Theory
21.1. Some Properties of the Scalar Wave Equation in Inhomogeneous Media
21.2. Fermat's Principle
21.3. Rays in a Vertically Inhomogeneous Medium
21.4. Rays in a Medium With Uniform Gradients
21.5. Inversion for a Vertically Inhomogeneous Medium
21.6. Other Considerations
Chapter 22. A Radially Inhomogeneous Earth - Ray Theory
22.1. General
22.2. Rays in a Radially Inhomogeneous Earth
22.3. Inversion for a Radially Inhomogeneous Earth
22.4. Diffraction by the Core of the Earth
Chapter 23. A Radially Inhomogeneous Earth - Body-Wave Observations
23.1. Seismic Phases and Travel-Time Curves
23.2. The Construction of Travel-Time Curves
23.3. The Location of the Source Region
23.4. Observations
23.5. Advanced Inversion Techniques
Chapter 24. A Radially Inhomogeneous Earth - Mode Theory
24.1. General
24.2. The Nature of Spherical Wave Motion
24.3. Surface-Waves on a Spherical Earth
24.4. Modes and Rays in a Sphere
Chapter 25. A Radially Inhomogeneous Earth - Free Oscillations and Mantle Waves
25.1. The Periods of Free Oscillation
25.2. Mantle Waves
25.3. Inversion
25.4. Realistic Earth Models
Chapter 26. Elastic Wave Dissipation - Theory
26.1. The Constant "Q" Model
26.2. An Almost Constant Q Model
26.3. Mechanisms of Attenuation
26.4. The Dissipation of Surface-Waves, Rod and Plate Waves
Chapter 27. Elastic Wave Dissipation - Observations
27.1. General
27.2. Attenuation of Body-Waves
27.3. Attenuation of Surface-Waves and Free Oscillations
27.4. Inversion
Chapter 28. The Seismic Source - Theory
28.1. General
28.2. Point Sources
28.3. Extended Sources
28.4. Applications
28.5. Models of Fracture
Chapter 29. The Seismic Source - Observations
29.1. General
29.2. Spatial Parameters at the Source
29.3. Moment, Magnitude and Energy Release
29.4. Nuclear Detection and Identification
Chapter 30. Seismicity
30.1. Global Extent
30.2. Variation with Depth
30.3. Variation with Time
30.4. Microearthquakes
30.5. Aftershocks and Foreshocks
30.6. The Problem of Prediction
Chapter 31. Seismic Noise - Theory
31.1. Wave-Generated Microseisms
31.2. Some Properties of Random Signals
Chapter 32. Seismic Noise -Observations
32.1. The Level of Seismic Noise
32.2. The Nature of Seismic Noise
32.3. The Elimination of Seismic Noise
Chapter 33. Seismographs and Earthquake Seismology
33.1. General
33.2. The Pendulum Seismometer
33.3. Pendulum Seismometer with Moving Coil Sensing and Galvanometric Recording
33.4. The Strain Seismometer
33.5. Special Installations, Seismic Networks, and Seismic Arrays
Appendix A. Papers Relating to Anisotropic Media
Appendix B. Papers Relating to Inhomogeneous Media
Appendix C. Papers Relating to the Scattering of Elastic Waves
Appendix D. Additional Reference Sources
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601940