Elastic Strain Fields and Dislocation Mobility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887733, 9780444600424

Elastic Strain Fields and Dislocation Mobility, Volume 31

1st Edition

Editors: V.L. Indenbom J. Lothe
eBook ISBN: 9780444600424
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 7th May 1992
Page Count: 792
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Dislocations and internal stresses (V.L. Indenbom). 2. Dislocations in continuous elastic media (J. Lothe). 3A. Crystal lattice effects (J.P. Hirth). 3B. The microscopic theory of cracks (V.L. Indenbom). 4. Dislocations in anisotropic media (J. Lothe). 5. Dislocations interacting with surfaces, interfaces or cracks (J. Lothe). 6. Dislocations emerging at planar boundaries (A.Yu. Belov). 7. Uniformly moving dislocations; surface waves (J. Lothe). 8. Dislocation motion over the Peierls barrier (V.L. Indenbom, B.V. Petukhov and J. Lothe). 9. Thermally activated glide of a dislocation in a point defect field (V.L. Indenbom and V.M. Chernov). 10. Dislocation glide and climb (V.L. Indenbom and Z.K. Saralidze). 11. The phonon-dislocation interaction and its role in dislocation dragging and thermal resistivity (V.I. Alshits). 12. Dislocations in irradiated crystals (V.L. Indenbom and Z.K. Saralidze). Author index. Subject index. Cumulative index.

Description

This volume aims to provide a thorough treatment of the phenomena of elastic anisostropy and a discussion on dislocation mobilities. The book presents a wide treatment of these topics, and includes descriptions of detailed theoretical models to describe dislocations and cracks, and moving dislocations. An overview is given of the physical behaviour resulting from dislocation mobility in materials, such as glide and climb, interactions with point defects and the behaviour of dislocations under radiation such as creep and swelling.

Details

No. of pages:
792
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444600424

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

V.L. Indenbom Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Academy of Sciences of the U.S.S.R., Moscow, U.S.S.R.

J. Lothe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.