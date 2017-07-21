Elastic, Plastic and Yield Design of Reinforced Structures
1st Edition
Description
Elastic, Plastic and Yield Design of Reinforced Structures presents a whole set of new results which have been published by the authors over the last 30 years in the field of continuum solid mechanics applied to the analysis and design of reinforced civil engineering structures.
The focus is on the development and application of up-scaling/homogenization methods in the design of such composite structures, with a special emphasis on the plastic behavior and ultimate strength of materials.
The specificity of the book is highlighted by at least two completely innovative concepts which lie at the very heart of the book’s originality: the elaboration of a fully comprehensive homogenization-based method for the design of reinforced structures (and not only materials), through the study of macroscopic behavior, and the development of a multiphase model for materials reinforced by linear inclusions, which considerably extends the range of applicability of the classical homogenization procedure.
Key Features
- Sums up almost thirty years of original research in the field of mechanics applied to the analysis and design of reinforced civil engineering structures
- Focuses on the application of upscaling/homogenization methods to the design of civil engineering structures
- Highlights the elaboration of a fully comprehensive homogenization-based method for the design of reinforced structures (and not only materials), through the concept of macroscopic behavior
- Features development of a multiphase model for materials reinforced by linear inclusions, which considerably extends the range of applicability of the classical homogenization procedure.
Readership
Masters students likely to engage in advanced structural and/or geotechnical engineering design and Researchers or engineers in the field of structural or geotechnical design-oriented mechanics
Table of Contents
1. The "Mixed Modeling" Approach to Reinforced Structures
2. The Homogenization Approach: Reinforced Materials as Macroscopically Homogeneous Anisotropic Media
3. Macroscopic Behavior of Materials Reinforced by Thin Highly Stiff/Resistant Linear Inclusions
4. Mechanical Modeling of Reinforced Materials as Multiphase Systems
5. Applications of the Multiphase Approach Part 1: Static and Dynamic Stiffness of Piled Raft Foundations
6. Applications of the Multiphase Approach Part 2: Load-Bearing Capacity and Stability Analysis of Reinforced Structures
7. Yield Design of Reinforced Concrete Beams, Platesand Shells
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st July 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021132
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482052
About the Author
Patrick De Buhan
Patrick de Buhan is Professor in Structural Mechanics (plasticity and yield design) at Ecole des Ponts ParisTech in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole des Ponts ParisTech, France
Jérémy Bleyer
Jérémy Bleyer is a lecturer and researcher in Structural Mechanics at Ecole des Ponts ParisTech in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole des Ponts ParisTech, France
Ghazi Hassen
Ghazi Hassen is a lecturer and researcher in Solid and Structural Mechanics at Ecole des Ponts ParisTech in France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole des Ponts ParisTech, France