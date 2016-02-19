Elastic Analysis of Soil-Foundation Interaction

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction to Soil—Foundation Interaction Problems

1.1 Idealized Soil Behaviour

1.2 Foundation Behaviour

1.3 Interface Behaviour

1.4 Analytical Techniques

1.5 Scope of Soil—Foundation Interaction Analysis

Chapter 2. Idealized Soil Response Models for the Analysis of Soil-Foundation Interaction

2.1 Elastic Models of Soil Behaviour

2.1.1 The Winkler Model

2.1.2 Elastic Continuum Models

2.1.3 Two-Parameter Elastic Models

2.2 Elastic—Plastic and Time Dependent Behaviour of Soil Masses

2.2.1 Elastic—Plastic Behaviour

2.2.2 Time Dependent Behaviour

Chapter 3. Plane-Strain Analysis of an Infinite Plate and an Infinitely Long Beam

3.1 Bernoulli—Euler Beam Theory and its Modifications

3.1.1 Effects of Shear Deformations

3.2 Plane-Strain Analysis of the Infinite Plate Problem

3.2.1 Infinite Beam Loaded by a Concentrated Force

3.2.2 Infinite Beam Loaded by a Concentrated Couple

3.3 Reissner's Method of Analysis of the Infinite Plate Problem

3.4 Three-Dimensional Effects in the Infinite Beam Problem

3.4.1 Infinite Beam of Finite Width Resting on a Winkler Medium

3.4.2 Infinite Beam of Finite Width Resting on a Two-Parameter Elastic Medium

3.4.3 Infinite Beam of Finite Width Resting on an Isotropic Elastic Half-Space

3.5 Some Numerical Results for the Infinite Beam Problem

Chapter 4. The Analysis of Beams of Finite Length

4.1 Finite Beams on a Winkler Medium

4.1.1 The Method of Initial Parameters

4.1.2 The Method of Superposition

4.1.3 The Strain Energy Method

4.2 Finite Beams on a Two-Parameter Elastic Medium

4.2.1 The Method of Initial Parameters

4.2.2 The Method of Superposition

4.2.3 The Strain Energy Method

4.3 Finite Beams on an Elastic Solid Medium

4.3.1 The Power Series Methods of Borowicka and Gorbunov-Posadov

4.3.2 Zemochkin and Sinitsyn's Method

4.3.3 Ohde's Method

4.3.4 Rigid Strip Problem. Dual Integral Equation Formulation

4.4 Approximate Methods

4.4.1 Reissner's Method

4.4.2 Galin's Method

4.5 Some Numerical Results for the Finite Beam Problem

4.5.1 Finite Beam Resting on a Winkler Medium

4.5.2 Finite Beam on a Two-Parameter Elastic Medium

4.5.3 Finite Beam Resting on a Homogeneous Isotropic Elastic Continuum

4.6 Classification of Finite Beams in Relation to their Stiffness

4.6.1 Classification of Finite Beams Resting on a Winkler Medium in Relation to their Stiffness

4.6.2 Classification of Finite Beams Resting on a Two-Parameter Medium in Relation to their Stiffness

4.6.3 Classification of Finite Beams Resting on an Elastic Solid Medium in Relation to their Stiffness

Chapter 5. Axisymmetric Three-Dimensional Problem of an Infinite Plate

5.1 The Poisson—Kirchhoff Plate Theory

5.1.1 Boundary Conditions for Thin Elastic Plates

5.1.2 Bending of Circular Plates

5.1.3 Saint-Venant's Principle

5.2 Modifications of the Thin Plate Theory

5.2.1 Thick Plate Theories

5.2.2 Three-Dimensional Elastic Analysis of Plates

5.2.3 Thin Plates with Large Deflections and Membranes

5.3 Axisymmetric Three-Dimensional Problem of the Infinite Plate

5.3.1 Generalized Analysis of the Infinite Plate Problem

5.3.2 Holps Method of Analysis of the Infinite Plate Problem

5.3.3 Application of Integral Transform Techniques for the Solution of the Infinite Plate Problem

5.4 Some Salient Results for the Infinite Plate Problem

5.4.1 Infinite Plate Resting on a Winkler Medium

5.4.2 Infinite Plate Resting on a Two-Parameter Elastic Medium

5.4.3 Infinite Plate Resting on an Isotropic Elastic Solid Medium

Chapter 6. Analysis of Finite Plates

6.1 Axisymmetric Loading of a Circular Plate

6.1.1 Circular Plate Resting on a Winkler Medium

6.1.2 Circular Plate Resting on a Two-Parameter Elastic Medium

6.1.3 Circular Plate Resting on an Elastic Solid Medium

6.1.4 Circular Rigid Plate Resting on an Elastic Solid Medium. Dual Integral Equation Formulation

6.1.5 Application of the Method of Superposition and the Strain Energy Method. Circular Plate Resting on a Winkler Medium

6.1.6 Application of the Strain Energy Method. Circular Plate Resting on an Elastic Half-Space

6.1.7 Some Numerical Results for the Axisymmetric Loading of a Circular Plate on an Isotropic Elastic Half-Space

6.2 Analysis of Rectangular Plates

6.2.1 Rectangular Plates Resting on a Winkler Medium

6.2.2 Rectangular Plates Resting on a Two-Parameter Elastic Medium

6.2.3 Rectangular Plates Resting on an Elastic Solid Medium

6.2.4 Some Numerical Results for the Rectangular Plate Problem

6.3 Numerical Analysis of Finite Plates Resting on a Linearly Deformable Elastic Medium

6.3.1 Finite Difference Methods

6.3.2 Finite Element Techniques

6.3.3 Discrete Element Method

Chapter 7. the Determination of Soil Parameters, Experimental Investigations and Field Studies

7.1 The Measurement and Interpretation of Parameters Encountered in Idealized Soil Models in Relation to Soil—Foundation Behaviour

7.1.1 The Determination of Constants Describing the Winkler and Two-Parameter Elastic Models of Soil Behaviour

7.1.2 The Determination of Constants Characterizing an Isotropic Elastic Continuum Model

7.2 Experimental Investigations and Field Studies

7.2.1 Contact Stress Measurements Beneath Rigid Footings

7.2.2 Contact Stress Measurements Beneath Flexible Beams

7.2.3 Contact Stress Measurements Beneath Mat and Raft Foundations

7.2.4 Comments on the Selection of an Idealized Soil Model

Appendix A. Deflection of an Infinite Plate on a Winkler Medium. Plane Strain Problem

Appendix B. Deflection of an Infinite Plate on a Winkler Medium. Axisymmetric Problem

Appendix C. Computer Program for the Evaluation of Infinite Integrals Involving Products of Bessel Functions

Appendix D. Analysis of the Rigid Circular Plate

Appendix E. Plates Resting on an Elastic Half-Space. Approximate Method of Analysis

References

Subject Index