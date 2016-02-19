El Nino, La Nina, and the Southern Oscillation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125532358, 9780080570983

El Nino, La Nina, and the Southern Oscillation, Volume 46

1st Edition

Series Editors: James Holton Renata Dmowska
Editors: S. Philander
eBook ISBN: 9780080570983
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125532358
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1989
Page Count: 293
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
87.00
60.90
60.90
60.90
69.60
60.90
60.90
69.60
11400.00
8550.00
8550.00
8550.00
9120.00
8550.00
8550.00
9120.00
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
94.95
66.47
66.47
66.47
75.96
66.47
66.47
75.96
134.54
94.18
94.18
94.18
107.63
94.18
94.18
107.63
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
75.00
52.50
52.50
52.50
60.00
52.50
52.50
60.00
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
11400.00
8550.00
8550.00
8550.00
9120.00
8550.00
8550.00
9120.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Southern Oscillation (Variability of the Tropical Atmosphere). Oceanic Variability in the Tropics. Oceanic Adjustment. I. Oceanic Adjustment. II. Models of Tropical Atmosphere. Interactions between the Ocean and Atmosphere. Bibliograpy.

Description

El Nino and the Southern Oscillation is by far the most striking phenomenon caused by the interplay of ocean and atmosphere. It can be explained neither in strictly oceanographic nor strictly meteorological terms. This volume provides a brief history of the subject, summarizes the oceanographic and meteorological observations and theories, and discusses the recent advances in computer modeling studies of the phenomenon.

Key Features

  • Includes a comprehensive and up-to-date research survey
  • Discusses in detail sophisticated computer models
  • Provides a clear exposition of the major problems which prevent more accurate predictions of El Nino

Readership

Physical oceanographers, meteorologists/climatologists, biological oceanographers, and marine biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080570983
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125532358

Reviews

"The book will be indispensable to anyone attempting to penetrate the large and confusing literature; Philander has made a good story of it." --SCIENCE

"George Philander in his new book captures the story behind the present embryonic science of forecasting climate variability, and comprehensively explores the coupled physics of the atmosphere and oceans that forms the basis of this science." --NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

James Holton Series Editor

James R. Holton was Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington until his death in 2004. A member of the National Academies of Science, during his career he was awarded every major honor available in the atmospheric sciences including AGU’s Revelle Medal.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

Renata Dmowska Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

About the Editors

S. Philander Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, Princeton University, New Jersey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.