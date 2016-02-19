El Nino, La Nina, and the Southern Oscillation, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Southern Oscillation (Variability of the Tropical Atmosphere). Oceanic Variability in the Tropics. Oceanic Adjustment. I. Oceanic Adjustment. II. Models of Tropical Atmosphere. Interactions between the Ocean and Atmosphere. Bibliograpy.
Description
El Nino and the Southern Oscillation is by far the most striking phenomenon caused by the interplay of ocean and atmosphere. It can be explained neither in strictly oceanographic nor strictly meteorological terms. This volume provides a brief history of the subject, summarizes the oceanographic and meteorological observations and theories, and discusses the recent advances in computer modeling studies of the phenomenon.
Key Features
- Includes a comprehensive and up-to-date research survey
- Discusses in detail sophisticated computer models
- Provides a clear exposition of the major problems which prevent more accurate predictions of El Nino
Readership
Physical oceanographers, meteorologists/climatologists, biological oceanographers, and marine biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 293
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th November 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570983
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125532358
Reviews
"The book will be indispensable to anyone attempting to penetrate the large and confusing literature; Philander has made a good story of it." --SCIENCE
"George Philander in his new book captures the story behind the present embryonic science of forecasting climate variability, and comprehensively explores the coupled physics of the atmosphere and oceans that forms the basis of this science." --NATURE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
James Holton Series Editor
James R. Holton was Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington until his death in 2004. A member of the National Academies of Science, during his career he was awarded every major honor available in the atmospheric sciences including AGU’s Revelle Medal.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
Renata Dmowska Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
About the Editors
S. Philander Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, Princeton University, New Jersey