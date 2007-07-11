Eisler's Encyclopedia of Environmentally Hazardous Priority Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531056, 9780080547077

Eisler's Encyclopedia of Environmentally Hazardous Priority Chemicals

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Eisler
eBook ISBN: 9780080547077
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531056
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th July 2007
Page Count: 986
Description

Thousands of inorganic and organic chemicals and their metabolites enter the biosphere daily as a direct result of human activities. Many of these chemicals have serious consequences on sensitive species of natural resources, crops, livestock, and public health. The most hazardous of these were identified by a panel of environmental specialists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; these chemicals are the focus of this encyclopedia. For each priority group of chemicals, information is presented on sources, uses, physical and chemical properties, tissue concentrations in field collections and their significance, lethal and sublethal effects under controlled conditions. This includes effects on survival, growth, reproduction, metabolism, carcinogenicity, teratogenicity, and mutagenicity - and proposed regulatory criteria for the protection of sensitive natural resources, crops, livestock, and human health. Taxonomic groups of natural resources covered include terrestrial and aquatic plants and invertebrates, fishes, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

Key Features

  • The only product that centers on the most hazardous environmental chemicals to sensitive natural resources
  • The only single volume compendium on the subject, allowing ease in consulting
  • Written by a noted national and international authority on chemical risk assessment to living organisms

Readership

Environmental research libraries, local/national government organizations and consultancy groups.
Environmental researchers, students, managers, consultants, and legislators; ecologists and toxicologists; inorganic and organic chemists; and animal and public health workers. Lay public environmental conservation and environmental protection groups.

Table of Contents

  1. Acrolein
  2. Arsenic
  3. Atrazine
  4. Boron
  5. Cadmium
  6. Carbofuran
  7. Chlordane
  8. Chlorpyrifos
  9. Chromium
  10. Copper
  11. Cyanide
  12. Diazinon
  13. Diflubenzuron
  14. Dioxins
  15. Famphur
  16. Fenvalerate
  17. Gold
  18. Lead
  19. Mercury
  20. Mirex
  21. Molybdenum
  22. Nickel
  23. Paraquat
  24. Pentachlorophenol
  25. Polychlorinated Biphenyls
  26. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
  27. Radiation
  28. Selenium
  29. Silver
  30. Sodium Monofluoroacetate
  31. Tin
  32. Toxaphene
  33. Zinc

Details

No. of pages:
986
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080547077
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531056

About the Author

Ronald Eisler

Affiliations and Expertise

Potomac, MD, USA

