Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care
11th Edition
Description
Designed for optimal student learning for over 40 years, Egan’s Fundamentals of Respiratory Care, 11th Edition provides you with the strong background you need to succeed in the field of respiratory care. Nicknamed "the Bible for respiratory care," it helps you gain a thorough understanding of the role of respiratory therapists, the scientific basis for treatment, and clinical applications. Comprehensive chapters correlate to the most up-to-date 2015 NBRC Detailed Content Outline for the TM-CE to successfully prepare you for clinical and credentialing exam success. Always in step with the ever-changing field of respiratory care, this easy-to-read new edition features five new chapters, as well as new information on online charting systems, patient databases, research databases, meaningful use, simulation, and an expanded discussion of the electronic medical record system.
Key Features
- User-friendly full-color design calls attention to special features to enhance learning.
- Evolve learning resources include PowerPoint slides, Test Bank questions, an English-Spanish glossary, an image collection, a Body Spectrum Anatomy Coloring Book, and student lecture notes that enhance instructors’ teaching and students’ learning.
- Student Workbook reflects the text’s updated content and serves as a practical study guide offering numerous case studies, experiments, and hands-on activities.
- Therapist-Driven Protocols (TDPs) used by RTs in hospitals to assess a patient, initiate care, and evaluate outcomes, are incorporated throughout the text to develop your critical thinking skills and teach the value of following an established protocol.
- Expert authorship from the leading figures in respiratory care ensures that critical content is covered thoroughly and accurately.
- Excerpts of 40 published Clinical Practice Guidelines provide you with important information regarding patient care, indications/contraindications, hazards and complications, assessment of need, and assessment of outcome and monitoring.
- UNIQUE! Egan's trusted reputation as the preeminent fundamental respiratory care textbook for more than 40 years maintains its student focus and comprehensive coverage while keeping in step with the profession.
- Updated content reflects changes in the industry to ensure it is both current and clinically accurate and prepares you for a career as a respiratory therapist in today’s health care environment.
- UNIQUE! Mini Clinis give you an opportunity to apply text content to actual patient care through short, critical-thinking case scenarios. Mini Clinis can also be used as a point of focus in class discussion to strengthen students' critical thinking skills.
- UNIQUE! Rules of Thumb highlight rules, formulas, and key points that are important to clinical practice.
- Bulleted learning objectives aligned with summary checklists to highlight key content at the beginning and at the end of each chapter, paralleling the three areas tested on the 2015 NBRC Therapist Multiple-Choice Examination: recall, analysis, and application.
Table of Contents
I: Foundations of Respiratory Care
1. History of Respiratory Care
2. Delivering Evidence-Based Respiratory Care
3. Quality, Patient Safety, and Communication, and Recordkeeping
4. Principles of Infection Prevention and Control
5. Ethical and Legal Implications of Practice
6. Physical Principles of Respiratory Care
7. E-Medicine in Respiratory Care
8. NEW! Fundamentals of Respiratory Care Research
II: Applied Anatomy and Physiology
9. The Respiratory System
10. The Cardiovascular System
11. Ventilation
12. Gas Exchange and Transport
13. Solutions, Body Fluids, and Electrolytes
14. Acid-Base Balance
15. Regulation of Breathing
III: Assessment of Respiratory Disorders
16. Bedside Assessment of the Patient
17. Interpreting Clinical and Laboratory Data
18. Interpreting the Electrocardiogram
19. Analysis and Monitoring of Gas Exchange
20. Pulmonary Function Testing
21. Review of Thoracic Imaging
22. NEW! Flexible Bronchoscopy and the Respiratory Therapist
23. Nutrition Assessment
IV: Review of Cardiopulmonary Disease
24. Pulmonary Infections
25. Obstructive Lung Disease: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, and Related Diseases
26. Interstitial Lung Disease
27. Pleural Diseases
28. Pulmonary Vascular Disease
29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
30. NEW! Trauma, Burns and Near Drowning
31. Lung Cancer
32. Neuromuscular and Other Diseases of the Chest Wall
33. Disorders of Sleep
34. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Disorders
V: Basic Therapeutics
35. Airway Pharmacology
36. Airway Management
37. Emergency Cardiovascular Life Support
38. Humidity and Bland Aerosol Therapy
39. Aerosol Drug Therapy
40. Storage and Delivery of Medical Gases
41. Medical Gas Therapy
42. Lung Expansion Therapy
43. Airway Clearance Therapy (ACT)
VI: Acute and Critical Care
44. Respiratory Failure and the Need for Ventilatory Support
45. Mechanical Ventilators
46. Physiology of Ventilatory Support
47. NEW! Patient Ventilator Interaction
48. Initiating and Adjusting Invasive Ventilatory Support
49. Noninvasive Ventilation
50. NEW! Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS)
51. Monitoring the Patient in the Intensive Care Unit
52. Discontinuing Ventilatory Support
53. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
VII: Patient Education and Long-Term Care
54. Patient Education and Health Promotion
55. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
56. Respiratory Care in Alternative Settings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 28th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341363
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393867
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393850
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393874
About the Author
Robert Kacmarek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Respiratory Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
James Stoller
James K. Stoller, MD, MS
Jamie
Jean Wall Bennett Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
Chair, Education Institute
Head, Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Therapy
Desk NA 22
Cleveland Clinic
9500 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44195
Office: (216) 444-1960
Fax: (216) 445-8160
Email: STOLLEJ@ccf.org
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine; Vice Chairman of Medicine, Executive Director, Leadership Development, and Head, Section of Respiratory Therapy, Department of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Al Heuer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Program Director, Respiratory Care Program, School of Health Related Professions, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey