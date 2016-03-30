Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care - Textbook and Workbook Package - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780323393904

Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care - Textbook and Workbook Package

11th Edition

Authors: Robert Kacmarek James Stoller Al Heuer
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393904
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th March 2016
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323393904

About the Author

Robert Kacmarek

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Respiratory Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

James Stoller

James K. Stoller, MD, MS

Jamie

Jean Wall Bennett Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine

Chair, Education Institute

Head, Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Therapy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine; Vice Chairman of Medicine, Executive Director, Leadership Development, and Head, Section of Respiratory Therapy, Department of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Al Heuer

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Program Director, Respiratory Care Program, School of Health Related Professions, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey

