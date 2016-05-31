Efficient Methods for Preparing Silicon Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Efficient Methods for Preparing Silicon Compounds is a unique and valuable handbook for chemists and students involved in advanced studies of preparative chemistry in academia and industry. Organized by the various coordination numbers (from two to six) of the central silicon atom of the reported compounds, this book provides researchers with a handy and immediate reference for any compound or properties needed in the area.
Edited by a renowned expert in the field, each chapter explores a different type of compound, thoroughly illustrated with useful schemes and supplemented by additional references. Knowledgeable contributors report on a broad range of compounds on which they have published and which are already used on a broad scale or have the potential to be used in the very near future to develop a new field of research or application in silicon chemistry.
Key Features
- Includes contributions and edits from leading experts in the field
- Includes detailed chemical schemes and useful references for each preparative method
- Organized by the coordination numbers of the central silicon atom for each compound for easy navigation
- Serves as a go-to primer for researchers in novel compositions of silicon matter
Readership
Inorganic chemistry researchers, those with some interest in relevant materials science and geochemistry.
Table of Contents
1. Preface
2. Preparation of the NHC (L1,2) and its Application for Synthesizing Lewis Base Stabilized Dichlorosilylene L1,2SiCl2
3. Lithium Tris(2,4,6-Triisopropylphenyl) Disilenide: A Versatile Reagent for the Transfer of the Disilenyl-Group
4. Preparation of a SiCS Three- and a SiO2C2 Five-Membered Ring System
5. Cobalt-Methylidyne-Silanetriol as Precursor for Catalytic Hydroformylation in a Two-Phase System
6. Convenient and High Yield Access to Silicon(II) Compounds Using Alkali Metal Amides as Dehydrochlorinating Agents
7. From Bis-silylene to Cyclodisiloxane
8. From bis-silylene to 1,4-disilabenzene: An Efficient Method to Generate Silicon Analogue of Benzene
9. Silanetriols: Synthesis, Characterization, and Structures
10. From Silanetriols to Aluminosilicates
11. Synthesis of a Zwitter-Ionic 2,4-Disila-1,3-Diphosphacyclobutadiene Compound
12. Facile Synthesis Of Silaimine Complex Phc(Ntbu)2si(Cl)=N(2,6-Ipr2c6h3)
13. One Pot Synthesis of E- N(SiMe3)2Si=Si(n1-Me5C5)[N(SiMe3)2]
14. Access to Silicon(IV) Compounds with a Si-N Bond from Silicon(II) Precursors by N-H Bond Activation
15. Access to Silicon(IV) Compounds from Silicon(II) Precursors by C-H and C-F Bond Activation
16. Silylene as a Lewis Base with a Three-Coordinate Silicon
17. A Stable Silicon(II) Monohydride
18. Tetra(Silyl)Methane, (H3Si)4C, A Volatile Carbosilane for the Chemical Vapour Deposition of Amorphous Silicon Carbide Thin Films
19. Trimethylsilylperrhenate- A Non-Ionic Reagent Soluble in Organic Solvents for the Preparation of Perrhenates
20. (Monosodiumoxy)Organoalkoxysilanes (Rebrov Salts)- Polyfunctional Monomers For Silicone Syntheses
21. Hydrido Silyl Complexes of Chromium with Metal-Hydrogen-Silicon Three-Center Bonds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035689
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128035306
About the Author
Herbert Roesky
Herbert W. Roesky is an Emeritus Professor for Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry with a broad experience in materials chemistry, homogeneous catalysis, fluorine, aluminum, and silicon chemistry as well as chemical education. In the tradition of great European chemical lecture demonstrations, he has given experimental lectures all over the world. His leadership in the above mentioned fluorine field is demonstrated with the international Henri Moissan Fluorine Award of France and the Fluorine Award of the American Chemical Society. For his scientific work of compounds with low valent aluminum, homogeneous catalysis, and new materials, he received from Germany the Alfred Stock Memorial Award and the Leibniz Award, from the Royal Society of Chemistry the Centenary Medal, from France the Grand Prix de la Fondation de la Maison de la Chimie and the Wittig-Grignard Lectureship, and from the American Chemical Society the Inorganic Award. The Indian Chemical Society of Research awarded him with the Rao Lectureship. These awards and recognitions in a number of countries demonstrate his independent scientific leadership of outstanding quality in research. After his retirement, he on started the chemistry of low valent silicon. The results have found international recognition due to their unique and unforeseen properties. The number of topics show his broad vision of modern and important developments especially in multidisciplinary research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Göttingen, Germany