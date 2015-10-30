Efficient Livestock Handling
1st Edition
The Practical Application of Animal Welfare and Behavioral Science
Description
Efficient Livestock Handling: The Practical Application of Animal Welfare and Behavioral Science brings together the science-based disciplines of animal behavior and welfare to discuss how knowledge of one area (behavior) can be used to promote the other. Emphasis is on cattle and horses, but swine, sheep, and goats are also covered.
Three major areas are included and integrated into a practical approach to working with the various species. Basic behavior as it applies to handling is discussed, with differences noted between species. The connections of behavior and handling are covered, and practical applications discussed, both with a liberal use of pictures and videos to bring the concepts to life.
Key Features
- Incorporates a clear, approachable style for researchers and practitioners alike, facilitating understanding of the techniques described
- Features supplementary video content on a companion site, providing practical demonstration of the topics discussed in the work and a useful tool for learning the concepts presented
- Includes extensive references, increasing the book's utility for serious researchers as well as those who want to implement better handling practices
Readership
Professors, practitioners, researchers and advanced students in animal behavior, ethology, applied animal behavior, and behavioral biology, psychology and ecology; veterinarians working in mixed or large animal practice; veterinary students with an interest in learning techniques of humane handling; secondarily for students enrolled in elective courses in large animal handling in veterinary, vet technician, and animal science programs; and livestock producers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Historical Perspectives of Livestock Handling
- Domestication
- Human–Animal Relationships
- Chapter 2. Behavior as it Relates to Handling
- The Senses
- Social Behavior
- Locomotion
- Chapter 3. Genetics, Environments, and Hormones
- Genes and Individuals
- Role of the Environment
- Interaction of Genetics and the Environment
- Endocrine Influences
- Chapter 4. Learning in Livestock
- Associative Learning
- Non-associative Learning
- Complex Learning
- Other Factors
- Learning in Livestock Species
- Chapter 5. Horse Handling: Practical Applications of Science
- A True Revolution in Horsemanship
- The Senses and the Reactions
- Effective Handling
- Efficient Handling
- Working with Reactive Horses
- Teaching the Horse to Lead
- Round Pens as a Training Aid
- Restraint Techniques
- Entering and Exiting a Confined Space
- Other Useful Handling Techniques
- Chapter 6. Dairy Cattle Handling: Practical Applications of Science
- Learning in Cattle
- Effective versus Efficient Handling
- Basic Principles of Handling
- From the Maternity Ward through Weaning
- Moving Cattle
- Redirection Pens
- Down and Immobile Cows
- Chapter 7. Beef Cattle Handling: Practical Applications of Science
- The Mind is Unknowable
- From Pasture to Pen to Confinement
- Using a Zigzag to Move Cattle
- Sorting Pens or Corrals
- The Redirection Pen
- The Use of a Trap
- Chapter 8. Swine Handling: Practical Applications of Science
- Reactivity and Stress are Related
- Learning in Swine
- Herding Pigs
- The Redirection Pen
- Teaching Pigs to Herd
- Swine Handling
- Chapter 9. Sheep and Goat Handling: Practical Applications of Science
- Comparative Behaviors
- Sheep Behavior
- Goat Behavior
- Handling Sheep and Goats
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 30th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124172876
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124186705
About the Author
Bonnie Beaver
Professor, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine
Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA
Recognized internationally, Dr. Beaver has given more than 250 presentations, authored more than 175 articles and 9 books on animal welfare and behavior. She has been president of the American Veterinary Society for Animal Behavior, American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, American College of Animal Welfare, and American Veterinary Medical Association and served on special advisory committees for USDHEW, National Research Council, PEW National Veterinary Education Program, and ILAR. Honors include Distinguished Practitioner-National Academies of Practice, AVMA Animal Welfare Award, Friskies PetCare Award, Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award, Legend in Veterinary Medicine (1 of 12), and an honorary DSc degree.
Dr. Beaver also co-authored Efficient Livestock Handling: The Practical Application of Animal Welfare and Behavioral Science (2015) and was a section editor for the highly respected Encyclopedia of Animal Behavior (which won the PROSE Award and CHOICE Outstanding Academic Title), both published by Elsevier/Academic Press.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA
Don Höglund
Affiliations and Expertise
Dairy Stockmanship Company. Teaches Dairy Stockmanship for Virginia Polytech and State University, Department of Dairy Science, Blacksburg, VA USA
Reviews
"In summary, I feel that the objectives of the book were extremely worthy; and I am sincerely disappointed that it did not entirely achieve its goals. As a consequence of its various deficiencies, I think that naïve readers of this text would experience some confusion and thus not be ready to move forward in evidence-based efficient livestock handling." --Animal Welfare 2017, 26
"The horse and dairy chapters are most useful with good examples and excellent graphics." --Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association