Efficient C/C++ Programming

Comprised of eight chapters, this book begins by discussing factors to consider when deciding whether a program needs optimization. In the next chapter, a supermarket price lookup system is used to illustrate how to save storage by using a restricted character set and how to speed up access to records with the aid of hash coding and caching. Attention is paid to rapid retrieval of prices. A selective mailing list system is then used to illustrate rapid access to and rearrangement of information selected by criteria specified at runtime. The book also considers the Huffman coding and arithmetic coding methods of data compression; a token-threaded interpreter whose code can run faster than equivalent compiled C code, due to its greater code density; a customer database program with variable-length records; and index and key access to variable-length records. The final chapter summarizes the characteristics of the algorithms encountered in previous chapters, as well as the future of the art of optimization.

1 Let's Get Small (and Fast): Introduction to Optimization

Deciding Whether to Optimize

Why Optimization is Necessary

Why Optimization is Often Neglected

Considering a Hardware Solution

Categories of Optimization

Finding the Critical Resource

Determining How Much Optimization Is Needed

A Real-Life Example

Summary

2 Hash, Cache and Crunch: A Supermarket Price Lookup System

Introduction

Up the Down Staircase

Some Random Musings

Hashing It Out

Divide and Conquer

Unite and Rule

Knowing When to Stop

Handling Subfile Overflow

Some Drawbacks of Hashing

Caching out Our Winnings

Heading for The Final Lookup

Saving Storage

The Code

Some User-Defined Types

Preparing to Access the Price File

Making a Hash of Things

Searching the File

Wrapping Around at EOF

Summary

Problems

3 Strips, Bits, And Sorts: A Mailing List System

Introduction

A First Approach

Saving Storage with Bitmaps

Increasing Processing Speed

The Law of Diminishing Returns

Strip Mining

Sorting Speed

The Distribution Counting Sort

Multicharacter Sorting

On the Home Stretch

The Code

Determining the Proper Buffer Size

Preparing to Read the Key File

Reading the Key File

Setting a Bit in a Bitmap

Allocate as You Go

Getting Ready to Sort

The Megasort Routine

Finishing Up

Performance

Back to the Future

Moral Support

Summary

Problems

4 Cn U Rd Ths Qkly?: A Data Compression Utility

Introduction

Huffman Coding

Half a Bit Is Better than One

Getting a Bit Excited

A Character Study

Keeping It in Context

Conspicuous Nonconsumption

Receiving the Message

The Code

A Loose Translation

Getting in on the Ground Floor

Gentlemen, Start Your Output

The Main Loop

Finding the Bottlenecks

Dead Slow Ahead

Getting the Correct Answer, Slowly

Some Assembly Is Required

Memories Are Made of This

Loop, De-Loop

Odd Man Out

Getting There Is Half the Fun

A Bunch of Real Characters

1994: A Space Odyssey?

Summary

Problems

5 Do You Need an Interpreter?

Introduction

Lost in Translation

Go FORTH and Multiply

What's in a Name?

The Impossible Dream

Floating Alone

386 Quick Avenue

Caveat Programmer

Timing Is Everything

Summary

Auxiliary Programs

Problems

6 Free at Last: A Customer Database Program with Variable-Length Records

Introduction

A Harmless Fixation

Checking out of the Hotel Procrustes

The Quantum File Access Method

A Large Array

Many Large Arrays

The Light at the End of the Tunnel

The Quantum File Header Record

The Itinerary

Let's Get Physical

A Logical Analysis

The Grab Bag

Taking It from the Top

Summary

Problems

7 OO, What an Algorithm Index and Key Access to Variable-Length Records

Introduction

Rewriting History

Warning: Overload

Hellot Operator?

An Auto-Loader

Type-Safety First

Hidden Virtues

Residence Permit

Punching the Time Clock

Getting Our Clocks Cleaned

Speed Demon

Virtual Perfection

Open Season

The Crown of Creation

Free the Quantum 16K!

One Size Fits All

Well-Founded Assertions

Running on Empty

Assembly Instructions Included

The Top and the Bottom

Where the Wild Goose Goes

Odd Man Out

The Code

Other Assembly Routines

Paying the Piper

Heavenly Hash

Just Another Link in the Chain

Relocation Assistance

Making a Quantum Leap

Persistence Pays Off

In Resplendent Array

Some Fine Details

Bigger and Better

The More, the Merrier

Summary

Problems

8 Mozart, No. Would You Believe Gershwin?

Introduction

Summary of Characteristics

Some Thoughts on the Future

Why Johnny Can't Estimate

Goodbye for Now

Suggested Approaches to Problems

