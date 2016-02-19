Efficiency of Investment in a Socialist Economy sums up the work done by the Economic Research Division of the Planning Commission at the Council of Ministers of the People's Republic of Poland on the theory of studies on the efficiency of investment and its applications. This work was to a great extent connected with the preparation of the new General Instruction on Methods of Studies of the Economic Efficiency of Investment published by the Planning Commission in 1962. The book is organized into two parts. Part I on research methods covers methods for economically assessing of the efficiency of investments involving the construction of new plants; for the economic assessment of supplementary investments in already functioning plants; and for the analysis of smaller investments. Part II presents several examples including calculation of the efficiency of investment for a mine producing boiler coal; the efficiency of replacement of old thermal power stations; and the efficiency of production of natural gas and oil. This book may be of interest to persons dealing with studies on efficiency of investment by virtue of their profession.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part One. Research Methods

I. Efficiency of Investment - A General Characterization of the Concept and the Range and Methods of Research

II. Analysis of the Elements of Investment Efficiency Calculation

1. Use-effect of Investment

2. Investment Outlays

3. Circulating Assets

4. Operating Costs

5. Operating Period of an Investment

Addendum to Chapter II - Use of the Input-Output Method to Calculate Indirect Investment Outlays and So-called Cumulative Production Costs

III. Problems of the Synthetic Form of Investment Efficiency Calculation

1. Justification of the Principal Form of the Efficiency Index Formula

2. Expansion of the Fundamental Form of the Efficiency Index Formula

IV. Efficiency of Investment in Functioning Plants

1. Preliminary Remarks

2. Mechanization of Manual Labor

3. Efficiency of Liquidation and General Overhauls

4. Determining the Further Operating Period of an Existing System

5. Modernization

V. Some Applications of Investment Efficiency Calculation in Certain Cases

1. Efficiency of Minor Investments

2. Efficiency of the Development of Production and Service Branches

3. Efficiency of Investments Related to International Trade and Co-operation

VI. Prices in Investment Efficiency Calculation

1. Preliminary Remarks

2. Practical Possibilities for Calculations

3. The Effect of Limitations on Price Fixing

4. The Role of Marginal Costs in Price Fixing in Efficiency Calculation

Appendixes

Bibliography

Part Two. Examples

1. Determining the Efficiency of Investment for a Mine Producing Boiler Coal

2. The Efficiency of Extracting Coal from Protecting Pillars

3. The Efficiency of Replacement of Old Thermal Power Stations by Modern Power Stations

4. The Efficiency of Constructing Hydroelectric Power Stations on the Lower Vistula River

5. The Efficiency of Production of Natural Gas and Oil

6. The Efficiency of Different Methods of Producing Artificial Combustible Gases

7. The Efficiency of the Use of Coke-oven Gas for Ammonia Synthesis in Existing Plants

8. The Efficiency of Producing Sulphuric Acid from Various Raw Materials

9. Method of Evaluating the Industrial Usefulness of Ore Deposits (Example of Zinc-lead Ores

10. The Efficiency of New Technological Processes in Steel Smelting

11. The Efficiency of International Specialization Illustrated by the Example of Electronic Valve Production

12. The Efficiency of Co-operation between Forge and Machine Shop in an Engineering Factory

13. Comparison of the Efficiencies of Large-panel and Monolithic Constructions

14. The Efficiency of Modernizing a Spinning Mill

15. Optimal Length of a Sugar-making Campaign

16. The Efficiency of Extending and Modernizing a Large Plant with a Multi-product Production (in the Confectionery Industry)

17. The Efficiency of a System for Rapid Chilling of Meat from Slaughter

18. The Efficiency of the Use of Farm Machinery on Farms of Various Types

19. The Efficiency of Land Improvement Investments

20. The Efficiency of Modernizing Railway Traction

21. The Efficiency of Constructing and Modernizing Various Road Surfaces

22. The Efficiency of Various Means of Transport for Powdered and Bulk Materials

23. The Efficiency of Various Means of Satisfying the Thermal Requirements of Urban Households

24. The Profitability of Laying on Coke-oven Gas to Households in Existing Buildings

25. The Efficiency of Imports as a Function of the Geographical Directions of the Purchase

26. Analysis of the Efficiency of the Fuel Industry Development Program in the Long-term Plan with Allowance for Some Changes in the Fuel Balance

Index