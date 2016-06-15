Efficiency and Competition in Chinese Banking
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Page
- About the Author
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Aims and Objectives of the Book
- 1.3. Methodology and Data
- 1.4. Structure of the Book
- Chapter 2. Chinese Banking Sector and Reforms
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. China's Banking Reforms
- 2.3. Structure of Chinese Banking Sector
- 2.4. Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Theory of Bank Efficiency and Bank Competition
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. The Framework of Efficiency
- 3.3. The Measurement of Efficiency
- 3.4. Theory of Bank Competition
- 3.5. Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Literature Review on Bank Efficiency and Bank Competition
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Literature Review on Bank Efficiency
- 4.3. Literature Review on Bank Competition
- 4.4. Literature Review on the Impact of Competition on Bank Efficiency
- 4.5. Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter 5. The Measurement of Bank Efficiency and Bank Competition in China
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. The Measurement of Efficiency in the Chinese Banking Industry
- 5.3. The Measurement of Competition in the Chinese Banking Industry
- 5.4. Modelling the Impact of Competition on Bank Efficiency
- 5.5. Data
- 5.6. Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter 6. The Impact of Competition on Efficiency in the Chinese Banking Industry
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Efficiency in the Chinese Banking Industry
- 6.3. The Impact of Competition on Efficiency in the Chinese Banking Industry
- 6.4. Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Conclusion
- 7.1. Introduction and Summary of the Findings
- 7.2. Policy Implications for the Chinese Banking Sector
- 7.3. Limitations of the Book and Further Studies
- Index
Description
Efficiency and Competition in Chinese Banking gives a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including cost, technical, profit, and revenue efficiency. The Chinese banking industry is of global importance. The book estimates the competitive condition of the sector using the Boone indicator, Panzar-Rosse Histatistic, Lerner index, and concentration ratio. The author investigates the impact of competition on efficiency in Chinese banking while controlling for comprehensive determinants of bank efficiency. This title complements Yong Tan’s previous book, Performance, Risk, and Competition in the Chinese Banking Sector, also published by Chandos.
Key Features
- Analyzes efficiency in the Chinese banking industry
- Presents a robust analysis of competition in the Chinese banking sector, using four competition indicators
- Considers the impact of competition on efficiency
- Explores the competitive conditions of different banking markets including deposit market, loan market, and non-interest income market
Readership
Students and Researchers focusing on global finance.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 15th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001028
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081000748
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yong Tan Author
Yong Tan is a senior lecturer in the Department of Strategy, Marketing and Economics at the University of Huddersfield Business School, UK. His research interests are in the area of banking performance, banking competition, as well as stability in the banking sector. He has authored and coauthored research articles in various high quality academic journals. His book Performance, Risk and Competition in the Chinese Banking Industry was published by Elsevier in 2014. He has presented his research at international academic conferences held in Ireland and Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Huddersfield, UK