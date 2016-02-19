Effects of Poisonous Plants on Livestock
1st Edition
Effects of Poisonous Plants on Livestock documents the proceedings of a U.S.-Australian symposium on the effects of poisonous plants on domestic livestock. The symposium was held at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, on 19-24 June 1977. The volume is organized into eight parts. Part I discusses poisonous plant problems in the United States and Australia. Part II contains papers on general topics such as inorganic toxicants and poisonous plants; the hazard of plant toxicities to the human population; and selenium in plants as a cause of livestock poisoning. Part III examines the effects of simple phytotoxins such as selenium and oxalate on livestock.
Part IV focuses on the effects of plant hepatotoxins, including pyrrolizidine alkaloids, Artemisia nova, and Tetradymia spp. Part V deals with plant cardio/pulmonary toxins such as Myoporum spp. and Pimelea spp. Part VI tales up plant neurotoxins while Part VII discusses plant teratogens and toxins affecting reproduction. Part VII presents studies on other toxic substances. It includes studies on oak poisoning and pine needle abortion in cattle.
I. Introductory Remarks
Overview of Poisonous Plant Problems in the United States
Poisonous Plant Problems in Australia
II. General Topics
Impact of Poisonous Plants on Western U.S. Grazing Systems and Livestock Operations
Poisonous Plant Management Problems and Control Measures on U.S. Rangelands
Inorganic Toxicants and Poisonous Plants
Effect of Land Use on Plant Poisoning of Livestock in Australia
Perspectives in Phytotoxic Research
The Hazard of Plant Toxicities to the Human Population
Ecology of Poisoning
Botanical Affinities of Australian Poisonous Plants
The Role of Ruminal Microbes in the Metabolism of Toxic Constituents from Plants
III. Simple Phytotoxins
Selenium in Plants as a Cause of Livestock Poisoning
Manifestations of Intoxication by Selenium-Accumulating Plants
Oxalate Poisoning in Livestock
Organo-Fluorine Compounds in Plants
IV. Plant Hepatotoxins
Pyrrolizidine Alkaloid Poisoning—Pathology with Particular Reference to Differences in Animal and Plant Species
Recent Studies on Mechanisms of Cytotoxic Action of Pyrrolizidine Alkaloids
Prevention of Pyrrolizidine Alkaloid Poisoning—Animal Adaptation or Plant Control?
The Transfer of Pyrrolizidine Alkaloids from Senecio jacobaea into the Milk of Lactating Cows and Goats
Tetradymia Toxicity—a New Look at an Old Problem
Toxic Constituents and Hepatotoxicity of the Plant Tetradymia glabrata (Asteroceae)
Lantana Poisoning: a Cholestatic Disease of Cattle and Sheep
V. Plant Cardio/Pulmonary Toxins
Toxicity of Myoporum spp. and Their Furanosesquiterpenoid Essential Oils
Acute Respiratory Distress of Rangeland Cattle
Tryptophan-Induced Pulmonary Edema and Emphysema in Ruminants
Studies on the Toxic Principle of Asclepias eriocarpa and Asclepias labriformis
The Interaction of Pathogenetic Mechanisms in Bovine High Mountain (Brisket) Disease
Pimelea spp. Poisoning of Cattle
Cyanogenesis, the Production of Hydrogen Cyanide, by Plants
Pulmonary Toxicity of Naturally Occurring 3-Substituted Furans
VI. Plant Neurotoxins
Centaurea Species and Equine Nigropallidal Encephalomalacia
Cycad Poisoning in Australia—Etiology and Pathology
The Toxin of Lolium rigidum (Annual Ryegrass) Seedheads Associated with Nematode-Bacterium Infection
Perennial Ryegrass Staggers in New Zealand
A Comparative Study of Darling Pea (Swainsona spp.) Poisoning in Australia with Locoweed (Astragalus and Oxytropis spp.) Poisoning in North America
Analysis and Characterization of Nitro Compounds from Astragalus Species
Livestock Poisoning from Nitro-Bearing Astragalus
Chronic Phalaris Poisoning or Phalaris Staggers
VII. Plant Teratogens and Toxins Affecting Reproduction
Alkaloid Teratogens from Lupinus, Conium, Veratrum, and Related Genera
Structure-Activity Relation of Steroidal Amine Teratogens
Tobacco—a Cause of Congenital Arthrogryposis
Genetic Defects and Their Similarities to Birth Defects Caused by Plants
Epidemiological Investigations of Poisonous Plant-Induced Birth Defects
Plant Estrogens Affecting Livestock in Australia
Locoweed Poisoning in the United States
VIII. Other Toxicities
Toxicological Significance of Plant Furocoumarins
Sesquiterpene Lactones from Livestock Poisons
Oak Poisoning in Cattle
Glucosinolates in Cruciferous Plants
Tall Larkspur and Cattle on High Mountain Ranges
Larkspur Toxicosis: a Review of Current Research
The Nature and Mechanism of Action of the Calcinogenic Principle of Solanum malacoxylon and Cestrum diurnum, and a Comment on Trisetum flavescens
Hairy Vetch (Vicia villosa Roth) Poisoning in Cattle
Lupinosis: Chemical Properties of Phomopsin A, the Main Toxic Metabolite of Phomopsis leptostromiformis
Toxic Amino Acids of Plant Origin
Pine Needle Abortion in Cattle
Index
