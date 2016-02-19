Effects of Poisonous Plants on Livestock documents the proceedings of a U.S.-Australian symposium on the effects of poisonous plants on domestic livestock. The symposium was held at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, on 19-24 June 1977. The volume is organized into eight parts. Part I discusses poisonous plant problems in the United States and Australia. Part II contains papers on general topics such as inorganic toxicants and poisonous plants; the hazard of plant toxicities to the human population; and selenium in plants as a cause of livestock poisoning. Part III examines the effects of simple phytotoxins such as selenium and oxalate on livestock. Part IV focuses on the effects of plant hepatotoxins, including pyrrolizidine alkaloids, Artemisia nova, and Tetradymia spp. Part V deals with plant cardio/pulmonary toxins such as Myoporum spp. and Pimelea spp. Part VI tales up plant neurotoxins while Part VII discusses plant teratogens and toxins affecting reproduction. Part VII presents studies on other toxic substances. It includes studies on oak poisoning and pine needle abortion in cattle.

I. Introductory Remarks

Overview of Poisonous Plant Problems in the United States

Poisonous Plant Problems in Australia

II. General Topics

Impact of Poisonous Plants on Western U.S. Grazing Systems and Livestock Operations

Poisonous Plant Management Problems and Control Measures on U.S. Rangelands

Inorganic Toxicants and Poisonous Plants

Effect of Land Use on Plant Poisoning of Livestock in Australia

Perspectives in Phytotoxic Research

The Hazard of Plant Toxicities to the Human Population

Ecology of Poisoning

Botanical Affinities of Australian Poisonous Plants

The Role of Ruminal Microbes in the Metabolism of Toxic Constituents from Plants

III. Simple Phytotoxins

Selenium in Plants as a Cause of Livestock Poisoning

Manifestations of Intoxication by Selenium-Accumulating Plants

Oxalate Poisoning in Livestock

Organo-Fluorine Compounds in Plants

IV. Plant Hepatotoxins

Pyrrolizidine Alkaloid Poisoning—Pathology with Particular Reference to Differences in Animal and Plant Species

Recent Studies on Mechanisms of Cytotoxic Action of Pyrrolizidine Alkaloids

Prevention of Pyrrolizidine Alkaloid Poisoning—Animal Adaptation or Plant Control?

The Transfer of Pyrrolizidine Alkaloids from Senecio jacobaea into the Milk of Lactating Cows and Goats

Tetradymia Toxicity—a New Look at an Old Problem

Toxic Constituents and Hepatotoxicity of the Plant Tetradymia glabrata (Asteroceae)

Lantana Poisoning: a Cholestatic Disease of Cattle and Sheep

V. Plant Cardio/Pulmonary Toxins

Toxicity of Myoporum spp. and Their Furanosesquiterpenoid Essential Oils

Acute Respiratory Distress of Rangeland Cattle

Tryptophan-Induced Pulmonary Edema and Emphysema in Ruminants

Studies on the Toxic Principle of Asclepias eriocarpa and Asclepias labriformis

The Interaction of Pathogenetic Mechanisms in Bovine High Mountain (Brisket) Disease

Pimelea spp. Poisoning of Cattle

Cyanogenesis, the Production of Hydrogen Cyanide, by Plants

Pulmonary Toxicity of Naturally Occurring 3-Substituted Furans

VI. Plant Neurotoxins

Centaurea Species and Equine Nigropallidal Encephalomalacia

Cycad Poisoning in Australia—Etiology and Pathology

The Toxin of Lolium rigidum (Annual Ryegrass) Seedheads Associated with Nematode-Bacterium Infection

Perennial Ryegrass Staggers in New Zealand

A Comparative Study of Darling Pea (Swainsona spp.) Poisoning in Australia with Locoweed (Astragalus and Oxytropis spp.) Poisoning in North America

Analysis and Characterization of Nitro Compounds from Astragalus Species

Livestock Poisoning from Nitro-Bearing Astragalus

Chronic Phalaris Poisoning or Phalaris Staggers

VII. Plant Teratogens and Toxins Affecting Reproduction

Alkaloid Teratogens from Lupinus, Conium, Veratrum, and Related Genera

Structure-Activity Relation of Steroidal Amine Teratogens

Tobacco—a Cause of Congenital Arthrogryposis

Genetic Defects and Their Similarities to Birth Defects Caused by Plants

Epidemiological Investigations of Poisonous Plant-Induced Birth Defects

Plant Estrogens Affecting Livestock in Australia

Locoweed Poisoning in the United States

VIII. Other Toxicities

Toxicological Significance of Plant Furocoumarins

Sesquiterpene Lactones from Livestock Poisons

Oak Poisoning in Cattle

Glucosinolates in Cruciferous Plants

Tall Larkspur and Cattle on High Mountain Ranges

Larkspur Toxicosis: a Review of Current Research

The Nature and Mechanism of Action of the Calcinogenic Principle of Solanum malacoxylon and Cestrum diurnum, and a Comment on Trisetum flavescens

Hairy Vetch (Vicia villosa Roth) Poisoning in Cattle

Lupinosis: Chemical Properties of Phomopsin A, the Main Toxic Metabolite of Phomopsis leptostromiformis

Toxic Amino Acids of Plant Origin

Pine Needle Abortion in Cattle

Index