Effects of Low Dose and Low Dose Rate Radiation
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 6: Effects of Low Dose and Low Dose Rate Radiation examines the biological effects of low dose and low dose rate ionizing radiation on a broad scale, covering various articles from microdosimetry to analyses of human responses. Estimates of the effects on humans from low doses or from sustained exposures to low dose rates of ionizing radiations are of critical importance for the assessment of radiation risks under occupational and environmental conditions. This book consists of such knowledge that is essential for radiation protection and governmental regulatory activities pertaining to radiation exposure. This volume is intended for radiobiologists, radiation epidemiologists, radiation physicists, radiation safety personnel, health officials, and individuals involved in regulatory activities.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction and Overview
Track Structure Considerations in Low Dose and Low Dose Rate Effects of Ionizing Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Features of Radiation Tracks
III. Dose Responses and Extrapolation to Low Doses
IV. Conclusions
References
Dose-Time-Response Models for Radiation Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Descriptive Models
III. Radiobiological Principles
IV. Mechanistic Models
V. Directions of Future Research
VI. Conclusions
References
Radiation-Induced Mutation in Mammalian Cells at Low Doses and Dose Rates
I. Introduction
II. Mutation Measurements
III. Comment on Mutation Data
IV. Novel Mutation Systems: Enhancing Mutant Detection
V. The Bottom Line(s)
Appendix 1: Mammalian Cell Line Sensitivities
Appendix 2: A Brief Survey of the Nature of Radiation-Induced Mutations
References
Commentary to Thacker: A Consideration of the Mechanisms of Induction of Mutations in Mammalian Cells by Low Doses and Dose Rates of Ionizing Radiation
I. Introduction
II. DNA Damage, Repair, and Mutations
III. Mechanism of Induction of Chromosomal Mutations by Ionizing Radiations
IV. Mutation Induction (Chromosomal and Point) by Ionizing Radiation
V. Conclusion
References
Oncogenic Cell Transformation In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Cellular and Molecular Events in Oncogenic Transformation
III. Choice of Cellular Systems: Criteria and Endpoints for Oncogenic Transformation
IV. In Vivo Correlations of Transformation In Vitro
V. Concluding Remarks: Future Research Directions
References
Commentary 1 to Cox and Little: The Unbridged Gap between In Vivo and In Vitro Models for Evaluation of Low Dose, Low Dose Rate Radiation-Induced Oncogenic Transformation
I. Introduction
II. Stages of Neoplastic Development
III. Model Systems for Studying Neoplastic Progression
IV. Summary
References
Commentary 2 to Cox and Little: Radiation-Induced Oncogenic Transformation: The Interplay between Dose, Dose Protraction, and Radiation Quality
I. Introduction
II. Review of Pertinent Experimental Data
III. Biophysical Modeling of Inverse Dose Rate Effects
IV. Practical Consequences in the Field of Radiation Protection
V. Conclusions
References
The Role of Animal Experiments in Estimates of Radiation Risk
I. Introduction
II. Stochastic Effects
III. The Use of Experimental Data: Qualitative and Quantitative
IV. Protracted and Low Dose Rate Studies
V. Transfer to Risk Estimates across Populations
VI. Summary
References
Commentary to Fry: Radiation Carcinogenesis Studies in Animals—Advantages, Limitations, and Caveats
I. Introduction
II. Random Processes and Carcinogenic Effects
III. Molecular Biology of Radiation Carcinogenesis
IV. The Grade of Malignancy and the Absorbed Dose
V. The Relative Biological Effectiveness of High Linear Energy Transfer Radiation
VI. Influence of the Time Factor for High Linear Energy Transfer Radiation
VII. Caveats of Cancer Risks for Humans
References
Radiation Carcinogenesis in Humans
I. Introduction
II. Carcinogenesis
III. Conclusions
References
Commentary 1 to Schull and Weiss: Low Dose Extrapolation, Time following Exposure, and Transport between Populations
I. Low Dose Extrapolation
II. Changes in Excess Risk over Time following Exposure
III. Transport of Risk Estimates from One Population to Another
References
Commentary 2 to Schull and Weiss: Human Cellular Radiosensitivity - The Search for the Diagnostic Holy Grail or a Poisoned Chalice
I. Introduction
II. The Response of Individuals
III. Measurements of Cellular Radiosensitivity
IV. Genetically Disposed Individuals
V. Modifications to Survival Assays
VI. Sensitivity of Tumor-Derived Cells
VII. Other Assays
VIII. Conclusions and the Future
References
Commentary 3 to Schull and Weiss: Increased Definition of Abnormal Radiosensitivity Using Low Dose Rate Testing
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for DNA Repair Involvement in Cases of Protection at Low Dose Rates
III. Chronic Exposure Expands the Range of Radioresponse
IV. Increased Resolution of Mildly Hypersensitive Responses Is Possible with Chronic Dose Delivery
V. Possible Mechanisms of Protection on Dose Rate Protraction
References
Radiation Protection: Recent Recommendations of the ICRP and the NCRP and Their Biological Basis
I. Introduction
II. History of ICRP and NCRP Recommendations
III. Deterministic Effects, Stochastic Effects, and Detriment
IV. The Risk of Radiation-Induced Cancer to 1985
V. Recent Evaluations of the Risk of Radiation-Induced Fatal Cancer
VI. Uncertainties in Risk Coefficients for Fatal Cancer
VII. Tissue Weighting Factors (wT)and Detriment
VIII. Radiations Other Than Low Linear Energy Transfer X and Y Rays
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 17th August 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281834