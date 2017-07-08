Effects of Forage Feeding on Milk
1st Edition
Biaoctive Compounds and Flavor
Description
Effects of Forage Feeding on Milk: Bioactive Compounds and Flavor collates the research related to biologically active compounds associated with chain fresh/preserved temperate forages, the dairy animal, and cow´s, goat´s, and ewe´s milk and milk products.
Comprised of six chapters, this book begins by presenting a brief overview of components of the chain – the forage, the milking animal, and milk. The book then addresses desirable and detrimental compounds by providing an expansive description of each compound’s chemical nature, methods of analytical determination, biological properties and effects on humans, factors affecting level in forage, effects of ensiling and haymaking, processes within the animal, content in milk and milk products, and health evaluation. The book also outlines volatiles affecting the flavor of milk and milk products, and includes a conclusion and numerous relevant references for further reading.
Key Features
- Summarizes the research related to biologically active compounds associated with milk and milk products
- Presents an overview of chain forage related to milking animal milk
- Explores desirable and detrimental compounds
- Outlines volatiles affecting the flavor of milk and milk products
- Includes relevant references for further reading
Readership
Researchers in forage production, animal production, milk processing, and safety control, as well as post-graduate students studying in these areas
Table of Contents
1. INTRODUCTION
2. A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF CHAIN FORAGE – MILKING ANIMAL - MILK
2.1. Factors affecting occurrence of inherent biologically active compounds in forages
2.2. Main processes during forage ensiling and haymaking
2.3. Main processes in the organisms of milking ruminants
2.4. Composition of cow´s, goat´s and ewe´s milk
References
3. DESIRABLE COMPOUNDS
3.1. Desirable fatty acids (n-3 PUFA, CLA)
3.2. Vitamins and provitamins
3.2.1. Beta-carotene and vitamin A
3.2.2. Tocopherols
3.2.3. Ergosterol and vitamin D
3.2.4. The effect of feeding regimens on formation of water-soluble vitamins in the rumen
3.3. Carotenoids
3.4. Phytoestrogens
References
4. DETRIMENTAL COMPOUNDS
4.1 Mycotoxins
4.2 Alkaloids
4.2.1. Pyrrolizidine alkaloids
4.2.2. Other alkaloids
4.3 Further detrimental compounds (e.g. carcinogens from bracken fern)
References
5. VOLATILES AFFECTING FLAVOR OF MILK AND MILK PRODUCTS (arranged by chemical nature of the volatiles)
References
6. CONCLUSIONS
List of abbreviations
Subject index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118634
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118627
About the Author
Pavel Kalac
Professor Pavel Kalač has been researching several topics of food and feed chemistry for over 40 years.He earned an MSc in Chemistry in 1965, and a PhD in Technical Sciences in 1979, both from the University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague, Czech Republic. Since 1971, he has been a member of the Faculty of Agriculture, Department of Applied Chemistry, University of South Bohemia, České Budějovice, Czech Republic, where he has been professor in agricultural chemistry since 1999. Prof. Kalač’s research has focused on biologically active natural compounds, both desirable and detrimental for human health, at the interface of agriculture and food. He has published numerous articles and reviews in international journals. Expanding information particularly during the last decade encouraged him to gather knowledge in book format. His book Edible Mushrooms: Chemical Composition and Nutritional Value was published by Elsevier in 2016. In his most recent book, Effects of Forage Feeding on Milk: Bioactive Compounds and Flavor, he collates dispersed knowledge on the occurrence of several bioactive constituents in milk as affected by various forages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, University of South Bohemia, České Budějovice, Czech Republic.