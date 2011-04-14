Effective Security Management
5th Edition
Description
Effective Security Management, 5e, teaches practicing security professionals how to build their careers by mastering the fundamentals of good management. Charles Sennewald brings a time-tested blend of common sense, wisdom, and humor to this bestselling introduction to workplace dynamics. Working with a team of sterling contributors endowed with cutting-edge technological expertise, the book presents the most accurately balanced picture of a security manager’s duties. Its Jackass Management cartoons also wittily illustrate the array of pitfalls a new manager must learn to avoid in order to lead effectively. In short, this timely revision of a classic text retains all the strengths that have helped the book endure over the decades and adds the latest resources to support professional development.
Key Features
- Includes a new chapter on the use of statistics as a security management tool
- Contains complete updates to every chapter while retaining the outstanding organization of the previous editions
- Recommended reading for The American Society for Industrial Security's (ASIS) Certified Protection Professional (CPP) exam
Readership
General Security Management Security Personnel Management Operational Management
Table of Contents
1. General Principles of Organization
2. Organizational Structure
3. Security’s Role in the Organization
4. The Security Director’s Role
5. The Security Supervisor’s Role
6. The Individual Security Employee
7. Hiring Security Personnel
8. Job Descriptions
9. Training
10. Discipline
11. Motivation and Morale
12. Promotions
13. Communication
14. Career (Proprietary) versus Noncareer (and Contract) Personnel
15. Planning and Budgeting
16. Program Management
17. Risk
18. The Security Survey
19. Office Administration
20. Written Policies and Procedures
21. Computers and Effective Security Management
22. Statistics as a Security Management Tool
23. Selling Security within the Organization
24. Relationship with Law Enforcement
25. Relationship with the Industry
26. Community Relations
27. Jackass Management Traits
1. The Manager Who Seeks to Be “Liked” Rather Than Respected
2. The Manager Who Ignores the Opinions and Advice of Subordinates
3. The Manager Who Fails to Delegate Properly
4. The Manager Who Ignores the Training and Developmental Needs of Subordinates
5. The Manager Who Insists on Doing Everything “The Company Way”
6. The Manager Who Fails to Give Credit When Credit Is Due
7. The Manager Who Treats Subordinates as Subordinates
8. The Manager Who Ignores Employees’ Complaints
9. The Manager Who Does Not Keep People Informed
10. The Manager Who Holds His or Her Assistant Back
11. The Manager Who Views the Disciplinary Process as a Punitive Action
12. The Manager Who Fails to Back up His or Her People
13. The Manager Whose Word Cannot Be Trusted
14. The Manager Who Avoids Making Decisions
15. The Manager Who “Plays Favorites”
16. The Manager Who Fails to Stay Current in the Field
17. The Manager Who Enjoys “Pouring on” More Work Than a Subordinate Can Handle
18. The Manager Who Acts or Overreacts Too Quickly
19. The Newly Promoted Manager Who Believes His or Her Manure Is Odorless
20. The Manager Who Is Moody
21. Managers Who Fail to Plan and Put Priorities on Their Work
22. The Manager Who Lacks Emotion and Empathy
23. The Manager Who Hires Relatives into the Organization
24. The Manager Who Views Women as Being Limited to Pleasure, Breeding, and Menial Functions
25. The Manager Who Faithfully Practices the Art of Pessimism
26. The Manager Who Steals Subordinates’ Ideas
27. The Manager Whose Style and Authority Are Based on Absolute Power
28. The Manager Who Seems Oblivious to What Is Happening
29. The Manager Who Loves to “Sack” Employees
30. The Manager Who Embarrasses Subordinates in the Presence of Others
31. The Manager Who Follows “Double Standards” in the Organization
32. The Manager Who Is a Religious or Racial Bigot
Appendix A. Employee Performance Evaluation
Appendix B. Security Vulnerability Survey
Appendix C. Selected Security-Related Organizations
Appendix D. Suggested Security/Loss Prevention Reference Sources
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 14th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820129
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820136
About the Author
Charles Sennewald
Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald, CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based
Reviews
"This excellent book is another reminder of Chuck's top-shelf standing among security professionals." ~John J. Fay, author of Contemporary Security Management and owner-operator of learningshopusa.com
"You can’t be in the security industry and consider yourself a professional without being in utter awe of Chuck Sennewald’s remarkable career and accomplishments. The most difficult textbook to write is one that is grounded in common sense and written in a simple and to-the-point style. The fifth edition of his classic, Effective Security Management, is that kind of book. The economy of words—saying all that needs to be said, but not a word more—is elegant. Revised and updated, this book should be in everyone’s professional library—whether student or practitioner." ~John J. Strauchs, co-author of Private Security Trends 1970-2000: The Hallcrest Report II
"Of the five books authored or co-authored by Charles Sennewald that I have read, the fifth edition of Effective Security Management is simply the best. Chuck hit the bulls-eye on this, as its all-encompassing nature ensures that there is something in the book for security practitioners of every level." ~Leslie Cole, Sr., CPP, CST, Member of the Board - IAPSC, Council Vice President - ASIS International
"The fifth edition of this comprehensive work on security management for corporations and institutions presents the fundamentals of effective security practices updated to address the latest trends and contemporary challenges in the field. Rather than focusing on particular types of businesses or narrow aspects of security such as site security or data protection, this volume teaches best practices for establishing a solid security regime across all aspects of an entity's internal and external processes. The work is divided into five sections covering general security management, security personnel management, operational management, public relations and the perils of mismanagement. Individual chapters address such topics as the role of security and the security director in organizational structures, hiring and training security personnel, contracting, planning and budgeting, administrative tasks, policy and procedure development and implementation, building an internal security culture, and relationships with law enforcement and the community. Individual chapters include illustrations, tables, summaries and review exercises. Sennewald is a security consultant and a former security director for retail firms."--Book News, Reference & Research
"The intent of this most recent edition of Effective Security Management is to focus on one goal—providing security managers with a base of knowledge, attitudes, and practices similar to that of other management professions. The author has certainly achieved his goal. This well-structured book can be used as a security professional’s template for setting up and organizing effective security operations in virtually any setting."--Security Management