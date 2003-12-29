Effective Physical Security
3rd Edition
Description
Effective Physical Security, Third Edition is a best-practices compendium that details the essential elements to physical security protection. The book contains completely updated sections that have been carefully selected from the previous Butterworth-Heinemann publication, Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention, 4E.
Designed for easy reference, the Third Edition contains important coverage of environmental design, security surveys, locks, lighting, CCTV as well as a new chapter covering the latest in physical security design and planning for Homeland Security. The new edition continues to serve as a valuable reference for experienced security practitioners as well as students in undergraduate and graduate security programs.
- Each chapter has been contributed to by top professionals in the security industry
- Over 80 figures illustrate key security concepts discussed
- Numerous appendices, checklists, and glossaries support the easy-to-reference organization
Key Features
Readership
Corporate security managers and consultants, protection officers, contract security firms, building owners and managers, military and law enforcement personnel, students of security undergraduate and graduate programs
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 29th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470047
About the Author
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.
Reviews
"For those basic components of physical security controls, one need look no further than the third edition of this Lawrence Fennelly work. Fennelly provides readers with a quick, easy-to-understand reference on security controls, design and management techniques. Numerous drawings capture the reader’s attention and ensure that each control will be well understood and implemented correctly. …any security professional would benefit from the collection of knowledge and useful information assembled in this book, especially those seeking the newly launched ASIS Physical Security Professional Certification." --Security Management
"Fennelly has tapped into the experiences of many top security professionals to get a broad brush of knowledge for his most recent book. Each chapter has good depth and detailed information that is valuable to the general practitioner." --Professional Safety