Effective Management of Musculoskeletal Injury
1st Edition
A Clinical Ergonomics Approach to Prevention, Treatment, and Rehab
Description
This practical guide is designed to help clinicians understand the workplace and lifestyle factors that contribute to musculoskeletal injuries. It examines ergonomic causes as well as personal and psychosocial factors, in addition to discussing cumulative and chronic types of injury. Content demonstrates how the pathophysiological processes underlying an injury are key to effectively managing patients. Holistic, research-based management models incorporate a range of therapeutic approaches, including manual therapy, exercise, and ergonomic and psychosocial interventions, to treat the whole patient rather than the presenting symptoms. Extensive sections on low back pain and neck, shoulder, and upper limb pain evaluate the specific processes involved and the most effective methods of treatment.
Table of Contents
Section 1. The injury process
The type of injury. Developing a management model. Understanding the symptoms. Understanding the physiology of the injury process. Ergonomic factors. Psychosocial aspects. Personal factors. Principles of treatment and management.
Section 2. Low back pain
Epidemiology of low back pain. Risk factors for low back pain. The type of injury. Complex low back pain. Management.
Section 3. Neck, shoulder and upper limb pain
Neck pain. Shoulder pain. Elbow, forearm and wrist pain. Nerve entrapments. Multiple tissue disorders. Management strategies for chronic injuries.
References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 8th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443063534
About the Author
Andrew Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath (New Zealand) and Consultant Ergonomist, Tauranga, New Zealand