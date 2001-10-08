Effective Management of Musculoskeletal Injury

This practical guide is designed to help clinicians understand the workplace and lifestyle factors that contribute to musculoskeletal injuries. It examines ergonomic causes as well as personal and psychosocial factors, in addition to discussing cumulative and chronic types of injury. Content demonstrates how the pathophysiological processes underlying an injury are key to effectively managing patients. Holistic, research-based management models incorporate a range of therapeutic approaches, including manual therapy, exercise, and ergonomic and psychosocial interventions, to treat the whole patient rather than the presenting symptoms. Extensive sections on low back pain and neck, shoulder, and upper limb pain evaluate the specific processes involved and the most effective methods of treatment.