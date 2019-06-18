Effective Interviewing and Interrogation Techniques

Nathan J. Gordon is Director of the Academy for Scientific Investigative Training, where he developed the Forensic Assessment Interview and Integrated Interrogation Technique. He is an expert forensic psycho-physiologist and an internationally recognized expert in the field of Forensic Assessment Interviewing and Interrogation. He has lectured and conducted seminars on these subjects to thousands of law enforcement, intelligence and private security officers throughout the United States, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Mr. Gordon, a recognized innovator in the field of truth verification, has had his work recognized in publications among which is, Forensic Psychophysiology; Use Of The Polygraph, by James Allen Matte. He has served as President of the Pennsylvania Polygraph Association, numerous committees for the American Polygraph Association, and is a Director of the Vidocq Society. Mr. Gordon lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with his wife and three children, and grandson.