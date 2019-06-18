Effective Interviewing and Interrogation Techniques
4th Edition
Description
Effective Interviewing and Interrogation Techniques, Fourth Edition, answers the question, 'how do you know when someone is lying?' In addition, it also provides a guide for interviewing probable suspects and interrogating likely perpetrators on techniques and tradecraft and presents forensic assessments based on psychophysiology and non-verbal behavior. Topics discussed include the Morgan Interview Theme Technique (or MITT) and the Forensic Assessment Interview (or FAINT). Other chapters address techniques for interviewing children, the mentally challenged, pre-employment interviews, aggressive behavior, and how to deal with angry people. The book concludes by presenting future methods for searching for the truth.
Key Features
- Presents the only book to address FAINT, IIT, and MITT in a single source
- Enables the interviewer to obtain a confession that can stand up in court
- Includes an online workbook with practical exercises to assist the reader
Readership
Polygraphists, Law Enforcement, Criminal Investigators, FBI, Military Police, Terrorism Investigators, and Security Professionals. Prosecutors, Criminal Defense Attorneys, Civil Litigators, Graduate Level Criminal Justice Students and Instructors, and Human Resource Professionals
Table of Contents
1. The Search for Truth
2. Truth and Lies
3. Psychophysiological Basis of the Forensic Assessment
4. Preparation for the Interview/Interrogation
5. Morgan Interview Theme Technique (MITT)
6. Forensic Statement Analysis
7. Question Formulation
8. Projective Analysis of Unwitting Verbal Cues
9. Nonverbal Behavioral Assessment
10. Traditional Scoring of the FAINT Interview
11. The Validation of the Forensic Assessment Interview (FAINT)
12. Interviewing Children and the Mentally Challenged
13. Report Writing
14. Torture and False Confession
15. Pre-employment Interviewing
16. Passenger Screening with Verbal and Nonverbal Cues
17. Legal Consideration
18. The Integrated Interrogation Technique
19. Statements, Recordings, and Videos
20. Understand Aggressive Behavior and Dealing with Angry People
21. The Instrumental Detection of Deception
22. The Search for Truth
Appendix
A. Forensic Assessment Interview
B. Weighted FAINT Form
C. Pre-employment Booklet (Keystone Intelligence Network, Inc.)
D. Questionnaire
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081026113
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081026106
About the Author
Nathan Gordon
Nathan J. Gordon is Director of the Academy for Scientific Investigative Training, where he developed the Forensic Assessment Interview and Integrated Interrogation Technique. He is an expert forensic psycho-physiologist and an internationally recognized expert in the field of Forensic Assessment Interviewing and Interrogation. He has lectured and conducted seminars on these subjects to thousands of law enforcement, intelligence and private security officers throughout the United States, Africa, Europe, and Asia.
Mr. Gordon, a recognized innovator in the field of truth verification, has had his work recognized in publications among which is, Forensic Psychophysiology; Use Of The Polygraph, by James Allen Matte. He has served as President of the Pennsylvania Polygraph Association, numerous committees for the American Polygraph Association, and is a Director of the Vidocq Society. Mr. Gordon lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with his wife and three children, and grandson.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of The Academy for Scientific Investigative Training, Philadelphia, PA, USA
William Fleisher
William L. Fleisher is Director of the Academy for Scientific Investigative Training. He was the Assistant Special Agent In Charge of the Philadelphia Office of the U. S. Customs Service. Mr. Fleisher is a former special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and/officer with the Philadelphia Police Department. He has over 33 years of experience in law enforcement.
An internationally recognized expert in Behavioral Symptom Analysis, Mr. Fleisher is the author of the U. S. Customs technical manual on Behavioral Analysis. He is a founder and first Commissioner of the Vidocq Society, an organization of forensic experts who assist law enforcement and victim's families in unsolved homicides and is also a member of the American Polygraph Association. Mr. Fleisher lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, with his wife and four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Keystone Intelligence Network, Inc., Philadelphia, PA, USA