Effective Information Retrieval from the Internet - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340775, 9781780631769

Effective Information Retrieval from the Internet

1st Edition

An Advanced User’s Guide

Authors: Alison Stacey Adrian Stacey
eBook ISBN: 9781780631769
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340782
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340775
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 2004
Page Count: 324
Table of Contents

Fundamentals of information retrieval on the Internet; Query choice: pinpointing information on the Internet; Query reformulation, automation and analysis; Assessing websites for accuracy and bias; Teaching Internet searching skills to novice users.

Description

Effective Information Retrieval from the Internet discusses practical strategies which enable the advanced web user to locate information effectively and to form a precise evaluation of the accuracy of that information. Although the book provides a brief but thorough review of the technologies which are available for these purposes, most of the book concerns practical ‘future-proof’ techniques which are independent of changes in the tools available. For example, the book covers: how to retrieve salient information quickly; how to remove or compensate for bias; and tuition of novice Internet users.

Key Features

  • Importantly, the book enables readers to develop strategies which will continue to be useful despite the rapidly-evolving state of the Internet and Internet technologies - it is not about technological tricks
  • Enables readers to be aware of and compensate for bias and errors which are ubiquitous on the Internet
  • Provides contemporary information on the deficiencies in web skills of novice users as well as practical techniques for teaching such users

Readership

Librarians and other information professionals who need to retrieve information from the Internet efficiently

About the Authors

Alison Stacey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge Regional College

Adrian Stacey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Cambridge University, UK

