Effective Information Retrieval from the Internet
1st Edition
An Advanced User’s Guide
Table of Contents
Fundamentals of information retrieval on the Internet; Query choice: pinpointing information on the Internet; Query reformulation, automation and analysis; Assessing websites for accuracy and bias; Teaching Internet searching skills to novice users.
Description
Effective Information Retrieval from the Internet discusses practical strategies which enable the advanced web user to locate information effectively and to form a precise evaluation of the accuracy of that information. Although the book provides a brief but thorough review of the technologies which are available for these purposes, most of the book concerns practical ‘future-proof’ techniques which are independent of changes in the tools available. For example, the book covers: how to retrieve salient information quickly; how to remove or compensate for bias; and tuition of novice Internet users.
Key Features
- Importantly, the book enables readers to develop strategies which will continue to be useful despite the rapidly-evolving state of the Internet and Internet technologies - it is not about technological tricks
- Enables readers to be aware of and compensate for bias and errors which are ubiquitous on the Internet
- Provides contemporary information on the deficiencies in web skills of novice users as well as practical techniques for teaching such users
Readership
Librarians and other information professionals who need to retrieve information from the Internet efficiently
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 31st July 2004
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631769
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340782
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340775
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Alison Stacey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge Regional College
Adrian Stacey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Cambridge University, UK