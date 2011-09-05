Effective English Grammar and Communication Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131228227

Effective English Grammar and Communication Techniques

1st Edition

for Nurses and Allied Health Sciences

Authors: Shama Lohumi
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228227
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th September 2011
Page Count: 272
English for Nurses provides a perfect solution to the needs of nursing undergraduates. Based on the INC syllabi, it is an indispensable resource for B.Sc. Nursing students. Students of M.Sc. Nursing and those going for NCLEX, TOEFL and IELTS will also find it tremendously useful.

The book has been written keeping in mind the requirements of the modern Indian nurses to converse well in English. As they serve in different national and international locations, English is their only window to the outside world. This book provides comprehensive study material and practice exercises on English language the way it is used in day-to-day conversations in hospital environment.

  • Comprehensive, exhaustive and well-structured coverage

  • Lucid presentation with easy language for ease of comprehension

  • Ample number of examples, tables and other learning aids

  • All the essential elements of communication in modern-day nursing practice like nursing reports, records, etc., discussed, analysed and exemplified

  • Examples from real-life health care communications provided

  • Exhaustive end-of-chapter exercises

  • Solutions for all objective type exercises given

SECTION I: BASIC GRAMMAR

Chapter 1: The Sentence

Chapter 2: Parts of Speech

Chapter 3: Narration and Voice

Chapter 4: Vocabulary

Chapter 5: Remedial Grammar

SECTION II: WRITING ENGLISH

Chapter 6: Introduction

Chapter 7: Electronic Mode of Writing

Chapter 8: Letter Writing

Chapter 9: Essay Writing

Chapter 10: Story Writing

Chapter 11: Diary Writing

Chapter 12: Resume Writing

Chapter 13: Report Writing

SECTION III: SPEAKING ENGLISH

Chapter 14: Speaking

Chapter 15: Phonetics

Chapter 16: Effective Speaking

Chapter 17: Situational Narratives While Handing Over

Chapter 18: Telephonic Conversation

Chapter 19: Health Education

Chapter 20: Debating

Chapter 21: Discussion

Chapter 22: Panel Discussion (Group Discussion)

Chapter 23: Public Speaking

SECTION IV: READING AND COMPREHENSION

Chapter 24: Reading

Chapter 25: Precis Writing

Chapter 26: Paraphrasing

SECTION V: LISTENING

Chapter 27: Hearing and Listening

Chapter 28: Concentration While Listening

Chapter 29: Notes Taking

Chapter 30: Listening to Media: Audio and Video Speeches

Appendix

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131228227

