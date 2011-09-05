Effective English Grammar and Communication Techniques

English for Nurses provides a perfect solution to the needs of nursing undergraduates. Based on the INC syllabi, it is an indispensable resource for B.Sc. Nursing students. Students of M.Sc. Nursing and those going for NCLEX, TOEFL and IELTS will also find it tremendously useful.

The book has been written keeping in mind the requirements of the modern Indian nurses to converse well in English. As they serve in different national and international locations, English is their only window to the outside world. This book provides comprehensive study material and practice exercises on English language the way it is used in day-to-day conversations in hospital environment.