Effective Brief Therapies
1st Edition
A Clinician's Guide
Table of Contents
Preface. Contributors.
Introduction:
J. Lane, Overview of Assessment and Treatment Issues.
Treatment of Specific Disorders (DSM-IV Diagnoses):
D.O. Antonuccio, P.M. Lewinsohn, M. Piasecki, and R. Ferguson, Major Depressive Episode.
D.C. Hodgins, Alcohol Abuse.
J.C.I. Tsao and M.G. Craske, Panic Disorder.
F.D. McGlynn and S.R. Lawyer, Specific Phobia.
R.A. Kleinknecht, Social Phobia.
R.M. Turner, B.E. Barnett, and K.E. Korslund, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.
T.M. Keane, A.E. Street, and H.K. Orcutt, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.
M.G. Newman, Generalized Anxiety Disorder.
G. Asaad, Somatization Disorder.
R.M. Masheb and R.D. Kerns, Pain Disorder.
N. McConaghy and M. Lowy, Sexual Dysfunction.
B.M. Maletzky, Exhibitionism.
J.S. Mizes and D.Z. Bonifazi, Bulimia Nervosa.
K.L. Lichstein and D.L. Van Brunt, Primary Insomnia.
R. Ladouceur, C. Sylvain, and C. Boutin, Pathological Gambling.
R.M.T. Stemberger, A. McCombs-Thomas, S.G. MacGlashan, and C.S. Mansueto, Trichotillomania.
S.A. Kim and B.C. Goff, Borderline Personality Disorder.
W.I. Dorfman, Histrionic Personality Disorder.
Special Issues:
S.J. Coffman and G. Dorsey Green, Considerations for Gay and Lesbian Clients.
G.R. Birchler and W. Fals-Stewart, Considerations for Clients with Marital Dysfunction.
D.S. McKitrick and S.Y. Jenkins, Considerations for Ethnically Diverse Clients.
B.A. Edelstein, R.R. Martin, and J.L. Goodie, Considerations for Older Adults. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This treatment guide is based on selected disorders taken from the American Psychiatric Association DSM-IV Diagnostic Classifications. The disorders selected are treatable or responsive to brief therapy methods. The therapist or student in training can use this book to identify the elements needed for formulating a treatment plan on disorders typically encountered in clinical practice. The approaches taken are based on cognitive behavioral principles and makes use of empirical findings. However, the case study format allows the reader to see how the assessment and treatment is implemented in a "real-life" patient, and not as a clinical abstraction distilled from research studies. Moreover, the treatment plan is outlined in a manner that makes reimbursement likely from managed care organizations and insurance companies. Effective Brief Therapies is useful as a reference for therapists and as a training guide for graduate students.
Key Features
- Case Descriptions
- Treatment Conceptualization
- Assessment Techniques
- Treatment Implementation Techniques
- Concurrent Diagnoses and Treatment
- Complications and Treatment Implications
- Dealing with Managed Care and Accountability
- Outcome and Follow-up
- Dealing with Recidivism
Readership
Clinical psychologists, counseling psychologists, clinical social workers, graduate students, psychiatrists, and managed care professionals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 5th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505077
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123435309
Reviews
"...a good overview to treatment issues for many specific and common DSM-IV diagnoses... Overall, this book seems well suited to the beginning practitioner or graduate student who wishes to have a lot of basic information about empirically supported treatments for a variety of diagnoses in a single sourcebook. Its references and overviews would likely prove useful as well to more experienced therapists who are attempting to revive old knowledge or gain a quick introduction to an area with which they are unfamiliar." --PSYCHOLOGICAL REPORTS (Volume 89, Number 209-210, 2001) "The book provides basic descriptions of brief therapeutic techniques for major Axis I and Axis II disorders, as well as special issues that frequently arise in psychotherapy (marital dysfuntion, issues of diversity). Enhancing readability, ech chapter is arranged into the same compontents, including a case descrIption, appropriate assessments for the target problem, a description of the treatment, and suggestions for dealing with managed care and accountability... the use of case examples throughout maintains the reader's interest." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
About the Editors
Michel Hersen Editor
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.
Maryka Biaggio Editor
Maryka Biaggio (Ph.D., Utah State University, 1977) is Professor and Coordinator of Admissions at the School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. She is the Chair of the Governing Board of the Association for Women in Psychology, and has also served as an officer of the National Council of Schools and Programs in Professional Psychology. Her scholarly interests and publications and presentations are primarily in the area of psychology of women and dual relationship ethical issues. She is a fellow of Division 35 of the American Psychological Association and serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Family Violence, Clinical Psychology Review and Journal of Personality Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.