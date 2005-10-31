Effect of Mechanical and Physical Properties on Fabric Hand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739185, 9781845690984

Effect of Mechanical and Physical Properties on Fabric Hand

1st Edition

Editors: H Behery
eBook ISBN: 9781845690984
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739185
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2005
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

Part 1 Understanding and evaluating fabric hand: Concepts and understanding of fabric hand; Development in measurement and evaluation of fabric hand; Application of statistical methods in evaluation of fabric hand; Comparison of fabric hand evaluation in different cultures. Part 2 Effect of fiber and fabric factors on fabric hand; Effect of fiber factors on fabric hand; Effect of yarn factors on fabric hand; Effect of woven fabrics on the fabric hand of cotton and CO/PES fabrics assessed on the Instron tensile tester. Part 3 Effect of processing on fabric hand: Effect of wet processing and chemical finishing on fabric hand; Effect of mechanical finishing on fabric hand; Effect of refurbishing on fabric hand. Part 4 Appendices: Appendix A The standardization and analysis of hand evaluation (second edition); Appendix B, SiroFAST fabric assurance by simple testing.

Description

It is a consumer’s instinct to use the sense of touch when choosing a garment; to describe and assess the fabric quality and its suitability for a specific end use. The way that the fabric feels is described as its handle or ‘fabric hand’. Fabric hand can be evaluated by mechanical or electronic devices and by human judges using psychophysical or psychological techniques.

Effect of mechanical and physical properties on fabric hand thoroughly explores the techniques and issues involved in this difficult subject. It begins by looking at the concepts of fabric hand, with chapters on the developments in hand measurement, the application of statistical methods and the differences in fabric hand between different cultures. The second part is devoted to the different effects fiber, yarn and fabric can have on fabric hand. The effect of factors including fiber, yarn and woven fabrics are all outlined in separate chapters. Finally, the third section describes the effect that processing has on fabric hand. This includes processes such as wet processing and chemical finishing, mechanical finishing and refurbishing. Finally two important appendices are included for reference. Appendix A is from the Hand Evaluation and Standardization Committee and outlines the Kawabata system for standardization and analysis of hand evaluation. Appendix B describes the SiroFAST system of fabric assurance by simple testing developed by CSIRO, Australia.

With an international panel of distinguished contributors, Effect of mechanical and physical properties on fabric hand provides comprehensive coverage on the subject. It will be an essential work for those researching and working in apparel and fashion design, textile selection, fabric designers and developers, manufacturers, and those interested in fabric dyeing and finishing.

Key Features

  • Essential reading for all those working in apparel and fashion design, textile selection, fabric design and development and fabric manufacturers
  • Covers statistical methods in evaluating hand and a comparison of hand evaluation in different cultures
  • Looks at the effect processing has on fabric hand

Readership

Those researching and working in apparel and fashion design, textile selection, fabric designers and developers, manufacturers, and those interested in fabric dyeing and finishing

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690984
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739185

About the Editors

H Behery Editor

Hassan Behery is Emeritus Professor of Textile Science at Clemson University, USA. He earned his Ph.D. in textiles from Manchester University, UK and a M.S. in mechanical engineering from Alexandria University, Egypt. His research interests include engineering, evaluation and comparison of fabric hand, fiber science, fiber and yarn processing and nonwovens.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Clemson University, USA

