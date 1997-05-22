Effect of Disorder and Defects in Ion-Implanted Semiconductors: Optical and Photothermal Characterization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521466, 9780080864433

Effect of Disorder and Defects in Ion-Implanted Semiconductors: Optical and Photothermal Characterization, Volume 46

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
Serial Volume Editors: Constantinos Christofides Gerard Ghibaudo
eBook ISBN: 9780080864433
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521466
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 1997
Page Count: 316
Table of Contents

Optical Characterization
M Fried, T. Lohner, and J. Gyulai, Ellipsometric Analysis
A. Seas and C. Christofides, Transmission and Reflection Spectoscopy on Ion Implanted Semiconductors
A. Othonos, Photoluminescence and Raman Scattering of Ion Implanted Semiconductors: Influence of Annealing

Thermal Wave Analyses
C. Cristofides, Photomodulated Thermoreflectance Investigation of Implanted Wafers: Annealing Kinetics of Defects
U. Zammit, Photothermal Delection Spectroscopy Characterization of Ion-Implanted and Annealed Si Films
A. Mandelis, A. Budiman, and M. Vargas, Photothermal Deep Level Transient Spectroscopy of Impurities and Defects in Semiconductors

Quantum Well Structures and Compound Systems
R. Kalish and S. Charbonneau, Ion Implantation into Quantum Well Structures
A.M. Myasnikov and N.N. Gerasimenko, Ion Implantation and Thermal Annealing of III-V Compound Semiconducting Systems: Some Problems of III-V Narrow Gap Semiconductors

Description

Defects in ion-implanted semiconductors are important and will likely gain increased importance as annealing temperatures are reduced with successive IC generations. Novel implant approaches, such as MdV implantation, create new types of defects whose origin and annealing characteristics will need to be addressed. Publications in this field mainly focus on the effects of ion implantation on the material and the modification in the implanted layer after high temperature annealing. The editors of this volume and Volume 45 focus on the physics of the annealing kinetics of the damaged layer. An overview of characterization tehniques and a critical comparison of the information on annealing kinetics is also presented.

Key Features

  • Provides basic knowledge of ion implantation-induced defects
  • Focuses on physical mechanisms of defect annealing
  • Utilizes electrical, physical, and optical characterization tools for processed semiconductors
  • Provides the basis for understanding the problems caused by the defects generated by implantation and the means for their characterization and elimination

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and professionals dealing with semiconductors; materials scientists; electrical engineers; engineers and physicists working in microelectronics

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864433
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521466

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

Constantinos Christofides Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cyprus

Gerard Ghibaudo Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Labaratoire de Physique des Composants a Semiconducteur

