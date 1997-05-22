Effect of Disorder and Defects in Ion-Implanted Semiconductors: Optical and Photothermal Characterization, Volume 46
1st Edition
Optical Characterization
M Fried, T. Lohner, and J. Gyulai, Ellipsometric Analysis
A. Seas and C. Christofides, Transmission and Reflection Spectoscopy on Ion Implanted Semiconductors
A. Othonos, Photoluminescence and Raman Scattering of Ion Implanted Semiconductors: Influence of Annealing
Thermal Wave Analyses
C. Cristofides, Photomodulated Thermoreflectance Investigation of Implanted Wafers: Annealing Kinetics of Defects
U. Zammit, Photothermal Delection Spectroscopy Characterization of Ion-Implanted and Annealed Si Films
A. Mandelis, A. Budiman, and M. Vargas, Photothermal Deep Level Transient Spectroscopy of Impurities and Defects in Semiconductors
Quantum Well Structures and Compound Systems
R. Kalish and S. Charbonneau, Ion Implantation into Quantum Well Structures
A.M. Myasnikov and N.N. Gerasimenko, Ion Implantation and Thermal Annealing of III-V Compound Semiconducting Systems: Some Problems of III-V Narrow Gap Semiconductors
Defects in ion-implanted semiconductors are important and will likely gain increased importance as annealing temperatures are reduced with successive IC generations. Novel implant approaches, such as MdV implantation, create new types of defects whose origin and annealing characteristics will need to be addressed. Publications in this field mainly focus on the effects of ion implantation on the material and the modification in the implanted layer after high temperature annealing. The editors of this volume and Volume 45 focus on the physics of the annealing kinetics of the damaged layer. An overview of characterization tehniques and a critical comparison of the information on annealing kinetics is also presented.
- Provides basic knowledge of ion implantation-induced defects
- Focuses on physical mechanisms of defect annealing
- Utilizes electrical, physical, and optical characterization tools for processed semiconductors
- Provides the basis for understanding the problems caused by the defects generated by implantation and the means for their characterization and elimination
Researchers, graduate students, and professionals dealing with semiconductors; materials scientists; electrical engineers; engineers and physicists working in microelectronics
