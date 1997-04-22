Effect of Disorder and Defects in Ion-Implanted Semiconductors: Electrical and Physiochemical Characterization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521459, 9780080864426

Effect of Disorder and Defects in Ion-Implanted Semiconductors: Electrical and Physiochemical Characterization, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
Serial Volume Editors: Constantinos Christofides Gerard Ghibaudo
eBook ISBN: 9780080864426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 1997
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Introduction. H. Ryssel, Ion Implantation into Semiconductors: Historical Perspectives. Implantation and Annealing Processes: Y.-N. Wang and T.-C. Ma, Energetic Stopping Power for Energetic Ions in Solid. S.T. Nakagawa, Solid Effect on the Electronic Stopping and Application to Range Estimation. G. Nuler, S. Kalbitzer, and G.N. Greaves, Ion Implantation into Amorphous Semiconductors. Electrical Characterization: J. Boussey-Said, Sheet and Spreading Resistance Analysis of Ion Implanted and Annealed Semiconductors. M.L. Polignano and G. Queirolo, Stripping Hall Affect Studies. Physico-Chemical Studies: J. Stoemenos, Transmission Electron Microscopy Analysis. M. Servidori and R. Nipoti, Rutherford Back Scattering Studies of Ion Implanted Semiconductors. P. Zaumseil, X-Ray Diffraction Techniques. Subject Index.

Description

Defects in ion-implanted semiconductors are important and will likely gain increased importance in the future as annealing temperatures are reduced with successive IC generations. Novel implant approaches, such as MdV implantation, create new types of defects whose origin and annealing characteristics will need to be addressed. Publications in this field mainly focus on the effects of ion implantation on the material and the modification in the implanted layer afterhigh temperature annealing.

Electrical and Physicochemical Characterization focuses on the physics of the annealing kinetics of the damaged layer. An overview of characterization tehniques and a critical comparison of the information on annealing kinetics is also presented.

Key Features

  • Provides basic knowledge of ion implantation-induced defects
  • Focuses on physical mechanisms of defect annealing
  • Utilizes electrical and physico-chemical characterization tools for processed semiconductors
  • Provides the basis for understanding the problems caused by the defects generated by implantation and the means for their characterization and elimination

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and professionals dealing with semiconductors; materials scientists; electrical engineers; engineers and physicists working in microelectronics.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864426

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

Constantinos Christofides Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cyprus

Gerard Ghibaudo Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Labaratoire de Physique des Composants a Semiconducteur

