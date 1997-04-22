Effect of Disorder and Defects in Ion-Implanted Semiconductors: Electrical and Physiochemical Characterization, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. H. Ryssel, Ion Implantation into Semiconductors: Historical Perspectives. Implantation and Annealing Processes: Y.-N. Wang and T.-C. Ma, Energetic Stopping Power for Energetic Ions in Solid. S.T. Nakagawa, Solid Effect on the Electronic Stopping and Application to Range Estimation. G. Nuler, S. Kalbitzer, and G.N. Greaves, Ion Implantation into Amorphous Semiconductors. Electrical Characterization: J. Boussey-Said, Sheet and Spreading Resistance Analysis of Ion Implanted and Annealed Semiconductors. M.L. Polignano and G. Queirolo, Stripping Hall Affect Studies. Physico-Chemical Studies: J. Stoemenos, Transmission Electron Microscopy Analysis. M. Servidori and R. Nipoti, Rutherford Back Scattering Studies of Ion Implanted Semiconductors. P. Zaumseil, X-Ray Diffraction Techniques. Subject Index.
Description
Defects in ion-implanted semiconductors are important and will likely gain increased importance in the future as annealing temperatures are reduced with successive IC generations. Novel implant approaches, such as MdV implantation, create new types of defects whose origin and annealing characteristics will need to be addressed. Publications in this field mainly focus on the effects of ion implantation on the material and the modification in the implanted layer afterhigh temperature annealing.
Electrical and Physicochemical Characterization focuses on the physics of the annealing kinetics of the damaged layer. An overview of characterization tehniques and a critical comparison of the information on annealing kinetics is also presented.
Key Features
- Provides basic knowledge of ion implantation-induced defects
- Focuses on physical mechanisms of defect annealing
- Utilizes electrical and physico-chemical characterization tools for processed semiconductors
- Provides the basis for understanding the problems caused by the defects generated by implantation and the means for their characterization and elimination
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and professionals dealing with semiconductors; materials scientists; electrical engineers; engineers and physicists working in microelectronics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 22nd April 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080864426
About the Serial Editors
R. K. Willardson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON
Eicke Weber Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany
About the Serial Volume Editors
Constantinos Christofides Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cyprus
Gerard Ghibaudo Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Labaratoire de Physique des Composants a Semiconducteur