EEG Pearls - 1st Edition

EEG Pearls

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Quigg
eBook ISBN: 9780323076586
Paperback ISBN: 9780323042338
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st August 2006
Page Count: 304
Description

This book uses the unique vignette format of the best-selling Pearls Series® to explore the basic principles of electroencephalography (EEG), as well as acquisition and interpretation of EEG findings. Real-life case studies—with physical findings, EEG readings, and clinical photos—show you how to recognize normal waking and sleep EEG readings as well as findings associated with the full range of epilepsy and seizure syndromes.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076586
Paperback ISBN:
9780323042338

About the Authors

Mark Quigg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Clinical EEG, Evoked Potential and Intensive Monitoring Laboratories at the F.E. Driefuss Comprehensive Epilepsy Program; Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

