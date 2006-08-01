EEG Pearls
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Quigg
eBook ISBN: 9780323076586
Paperback ISBN: 9780323042338
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st August 2006
Page Count: 304
Description
This book uses the unique vignette format of the best-selling Pearls Series® to explore the basic principles of electroencephalography (EEG), as well as acquisition and interpretation of EEG findings. Real-life case studies—with physical findings, EEG readings, and clinical photos—show you how to recognize normal waking and sleep EEG readings as well as findings associated with the full range of epilepsy and seizure syndromes.
About the Authors
Mark Quigg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Clinical EEG, Evoked Potential and Intensive Monitoring Laboratories at the F.E. Driefuss Comprehensive Epilepsy Program; Associate Professor, Department of Neurology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
