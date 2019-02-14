EEG Brain Signal Classification for Epileptic Seizure Disorder Detection

Dr. Sandeep Kumar Satapathy is currently working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering and is also the Head of the Department of Information Technology at Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology. Dr. Satapathy did his doctorate in the field of Data Mining & Machine Learning, and his thesis included a detailed classification of brain EEG signals using machine learning techniques. He has been member to various academic committees within the institution. Also, he has been an active reviewer in various peer reviewed journals and presented papers in prestigious conferences. He has also reviewed many research articles and books for Elsevier for possible publication. Prof. Satapathy is highly engrossed into the area of deep learning and image processing. He has many research publications to his credit, that is more than 25 research articles, book chapters and has guided more than 10 master thesis. Dr. Satapathy has also authored a book entitled Frequent Pattern Discovery from Gene Expression Data: An Experimental Approach. He is currently member of many professional organizations and societies. His research interest includes Bioinformatics and computational approaches to biomedical field.