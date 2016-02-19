EEG and Evoked Potentials in Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurology discusses the two techniques of examining brain function: electroencephalography (EEG) and evoked potentials. The book also addresses conditions that fall under the umbrella term ""behavioral sciences"" and are associated with psychiatry and neurology.

The book begins by discussing current definitions of organic brain syndrome in order to delineate more clearly the processes whose EEG correlates are to be described. It then outlines the various EEG correlates of impaired central nervous system (CNS) dysfunction for a variety of specific organic etiologies. Separate chapters cover EEG studies of schizophrenia, affective disorders, alcoholism, mental retardation, childhood psychiatric disorders, and changes in CNS function caused by psychtropic drugs. The various aspects of EEG pertinent to electroconvulsive therapy are also discussed, including the role of a baseline EEG, beneficial and adverse changes, neurophysiologic mechanisms, and the nature of the seizures themselves.

This book is intended for the neurologist dealing actively with psychiatric or mental disorders; the electroencephalographer who is generally concerned with behavioral neurology or especially interested in various controversial EEG patterns; and the psychiatrist interested in organicity in general or EEG in particular.