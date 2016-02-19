EEG and Evoked Potentials in Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409950625, 9781483164502

EEG and Evoked Potentials in Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurology

1st Edition

Editors: John R. Hughes William P. Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781483164502
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st September 1983
Page Count: 424
Description

EEG and Evoked Potentials in Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurology discusses the two techniques of examining brain function: electroencephalography (EEG) and evoked potentials. The book also addresses conditions that fall under the umbrella term ""behavioral sciences"" and are associated with psychiatry and neurology.
The book begins by discussing current definitions of organic brain syndrome in order to delineate more clearly the processes whose EEG correlates are to be described. It then outlines the various EEG correlates of impaired central nervous system (CNS) dysfunction for a variety of specific organic etiologies. Separate chapters cover EEG studies of schizophrenia, affective disorders, alcoholism, mental retardation, childhood psychiatric disorders, and changes in CNS function caused by psychtropic drugs. The various aspects of EEG pertinent to electroconvulsive therapy are also discussed, including the role of a baseline EEG, beneficial and adverse changes, neurophysiologic mechanisms, and the nature of the seizures themselves.
This book is intended for the neurologist dealing actively with psychiatric or mental disorders; the electroencephalographer who is generally concerned with behavioral neurology or especially interested in various controversial EEG patterns; and the psychiatrist interested in organicity in general or EEG in particular.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributing Authors

1. EEG in Organic Brain Syndrome

2. EEG in Schizophrenia

3. EEG in Affective Disorders

4. EEG, Alcohol, and Alcoholism

5. EEG and Psychotropic Drugs

6. EEG Related to Electroconvulsive Therapy

7. Electroencephalographic Sleep Changes in Psychiatric Patients

8. Contingent Negative Variation and Other Slow Potentials in Adult Psychiatry

9. Evoked Potentials in Adult Psychiatry

10. EEG and Evoked Potentials in Learning Disabilities

11. EEG in Mental Retardation

12. EEG in Childhood Psychiatric Disorders

13. A Review of the Positive Spike Phenomenon: Recent Studies

14. A Review of the 6/Sec Spike and Wave Complex EEG and Evoked Potentials

15. A Review of Small Sharp Spikes

16. The Medicolegal EEG

Index




About the Editor

John R. Hughes

William P. Wilson

