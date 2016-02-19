Educreation and Feedback
Educreation and Feedback: Education for Creation, Growth and Change introduces an educational revolution that focuses on the delivery of knowledge to students. Educreation is the innovation in the world history of education. The book looks at the quantitative factors that form the problems of education. A chapter of the book explores the state of professional education. This section also cites some examples of profession and its dilemmas. The book focuses on issues such as the basis of educreation, some theories of learning, and the general implications of educreation. Some teaching methods and its effectiveness are reviewed. The book provides a listing of existing educational aids; such aid as the braille, morse code, typewriters, and drawing projections are mentioned and categorized as to its applicability. A separate section of the book is focused on the methods of educreation in architectural education. A portion of this section discusses some therapeutic tools to help students with their problems. The text is intended for teachers, researchers, and students in the field of education.
Table of Contents
Foreword to Educreation and Feedback, The Second Edition of Educreation
The Contributors
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Introduction to Educreation and Feedback, The Second Edition of Educreation
I. Context and Orientation
I.1 Quantitative Aspect of the Problems of Education
I.1.1. The Triple Explosion
I.1.2. Selection—Hidden and Deliberate
I.2 Qualitative Aspect of the Problems of Education
I.2.1. The Critical Situation
I.2.2. Bias Against Creation
I.2.3. Broadening of Horizons
I.3 The Plight of Professional Education
I.3.1. Medicine
I.3.2. Science
I.3.3. Structural Engineering
I.3.4. Architecture
I.3.5. False Starts to Reform
I.3.6. B.A.S.A.
I.4. Educreation—Education with Bias towards Creation
I.4.1. Self-regulation to Replace Compulsion
I.4.2. Co-Operation to Replace Competition
I.4.3. A Therapeutic Attitude to Replace Moralist Judgments
1.4.4. The Powerful New Pattern
I.5. Postscript (1978)
II The Basis of Educreation
II. 1. Theories of Learning
II.2. Philosophies of Education
II.3. Outline for an Integrated Pattern Approach and Concept
II.3.1. Basic Concept—The Fundamental Factor
II.3.2. Basic Tentative Tenets
II.4. Integrated Pattern Approach to Educreation
II.4.1. Definitions
II.4.2. The Dynamic Quality of all Relationships
II.4.3. Form
II.4.4. Organization
II.4.5. Disorganization
II.5. The Therapeutic Attitude to a Sick Society
II.5.1. Multiple Diagnosis
II.5.2. Origin and Fundamental Nature of the Emotional Sickness in Individuals and Groups
II.5.3. Relevance of a Therapeutic Attitude to Higher Education
II.6. Postscript (1978)
III. General Implications of Educreation
III. 1. Students
III. 1.1. The Crisis of Entry
III. 1.2. The Basis of Real Respect
III. 1.3. Sexual and Social Metamorphosis
III.2. Human Teachers
III.2.1. The Confused Position
III.2.2. Present Application and Duties
III.2.3. Proposals for Separation of Tutorial and Consultant Teacher Functions
III.2.4. Tutorial and Consultant Professors
III.2.5. Staff Appointments Procedure
III.2.6. Learning from Fellow Students
III.3. Teaching Methods and Assessment
III.3.1. Examinations—Abominations
III.3.2. Educreational Assessment
III.3.3. The Project
III.3.4. Amelioration of Examinations
III.4. Research
III.4.1. Definitions
III.4.2. Confused Thinking
III.4.3. Creative Experiment
III.5. Technological and Other Aids
III.5.1. Automated Learning—a Red Herring
III.5.2. Classification of All Aids
III.5.3. The Rational and Early Use of Aids
III.5.4. "Cobo" and Other Fresh Ideas
III.6. The Place
III.6.1. Residential Needs of Students
III.6.2. Teaching and Learning Accommodation
III.6.3. Social and Sexual Basic Needs
III.7. Administration
III.7.1. The Retarding Effect of Mal-administration
III.7.2. Work Democratic Management
III.8. Implementation
III.8.1. Primary and Secondary Truths
III.8.2. Implications and Dangers
III.9. Summary of Changes towards Educreation
IV. The Techniques of Educreation in Architectural Education
IV.1. The Organization of a School
IV.1.1. The School Unit of 150 Students
IV.1.2. Communication in a Co-Operative Context
IV.1.3. Working Groups and Associates
IV.2. Entrance
IV.2.1. Virtues of Random Selection from
IV.2.2. Candidates
IV.2.3. The Advisory Meeting
IV.2.4. Research at the Bartlett School
IV.2.5. Emergency Universities
IV.3. Therapeutic Techniques
IV.3.1. The Variety of Possibilities
IV.3.2. Individual Therapy-aided Personal Effort
IV.3.3. Free Group Discussion
IV.3.4. Group Tackling Work Obstructions
IV.3.5. Group Psychotherapy
IV.3.6. Co-Operation as the Therapeutic Factor
IV.3.7. Staff Involvement
IV.4. Initiation
IV.4.1. Functions of Initiation
IV.4.2. Proposals
IV.5. Primary Awareness Studies
IV.5.1. Critical Faculties—"Do I Still Think?"
IV.5.2. Staff Introduction—"Who are the Staff?"
IV.5.3. Architecture—"What Have I Begun?"
IV.5.4. Design Skill—"As Easy as Falling off a Bicycle"
IV.5.5. Motives—"Why are We Here?"
IV.5.6. Anatomy of Judgment—"Are You Sure? Pity We are So Sure!"
IV.5.7. Communication—To Each His Own
IV.5.8. Structural Awareness Studies—Forces Fight Forms and Materials
IV.5.9. History—"You are, Whether You like it or Not"
IV.5.10. Economics—"Price Me a Pound of Cathedral, Please"
IV.5.11. Environment—The Sins of Our Fathers
IV.5.12. Responsibility—The World is One
IV.5.13. Work Method Progress—"Where Am I Now? or Christmas is Coming (in the Northern Hemisphere)"
IV.6. Design Process: Method, Analysis and Awareness
IV.6.1. Common Functioning Principles in Design Process Method
IV.6.2. Other Methods
IV.6.3. Computers as Design Aids
IV.6.4. Design Process Awareness Study
IV.6.5. Design Process Chart Use
IV.7. Design Process Practice: Studio Work: Progress and Assessment
IV.7.1. Analysis of Present Studio Work
IV.7.2. Alternative Views on Remedies
IV.7.3. Seminar Methods to Further Team Work
IV.7.4. The First Project
IV.7.5. Assessment Aids
IV.8. Gaining Specific Knowledge
IV.8.1. Existing State and Robbins's Recommendations
IV.8.2. Methods of Learning
IV.9. Reality in Theory of Architecture
IV.10. The Real World
IV.10.1. The Shallow Official Attitude
IV.10.2. An Educreational Course in Theory and Practice of Building
IV.10.3. The Professional Evening
IV.10.4. Offices in Schools
IV.11. Aids: Design Skill in the Design Process
IV.11.1. Comment
IV.11.2. Design Integration Aids
IV.11.3. Aesthetic Gestalt Abstraction
IV.11.4. Aids to Inspiration
IV.11.5. Calculation and Measurement Aids
IV.11.6. Memory Aids—Check Lists
IV.12. Research
IV.12.1. Present Pathetic Position
IV.12.2. Proposals
IV.13. The Place
IV.13.1. Work Needs
IV.13.2. A Wider View
Bibliography
General
Specific to Architectural Education
V. Feedback
V.1. Problem Solving in a Counseling Group
V.2. Educreation—The Change from a State School to a Community School
V.3. An Educreational Approach to the Teaching of History in an Australian College of Advanced Education
V.4. Experiment in Government of Tertiary Institutions
V.5. The Energetic Starvation of College Students
Bibliography to Chapter V
