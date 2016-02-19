Educreation and Feedback: Education for Creation, Growth and Change introduces an educational revolution that focuses on the delivery of knowledge to students. Educreation is the innovation in the world history of education. The book looks at the quantitative factors that form the problems of education. A chapter of the book explores the state of professional education. This section also cites some examples of profession and its dilemmas. The book focuses on issues such as the basis of educreation, some theories of learning, and the general implications of educreation. Some teaching methods and its effectiveness are reviewed. The book provides a listing of existing educational aids; such aid as the braille, morse code, typewriters, and drawing projections are mentioned and categorized as to its applicability. A separate section of the book is focused on the methods of educreation in architectural education. A portion of this section discusses some therapeutic tools to help students with their problems. The text is intended for teachers, researchers, and students in the field of education.

Table of Contents



Foreword to Educreation and Feedback, The Second Edition of Educreation

The Contributors

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Introduction to Educreation and Feedback, The Second Edition of Educreation

I. Context and Orientation

I.1 Quantitative Aspect of the Problems of Education

I.1.1. The Triple Explosion

I.1.2. Selection—Hidden and Deliberate

I.2 Qualitative Aspect of the Problems of Education

I.2.1. The Critical Situation

I.2.2. Bias Against Creation

I.2.3. Broadening of Horizons

I.3 The Plight of Professional Education

I.3.1. Medicine

I.3.2. Science

I.3.3. Structural Engineering

I.3.4. Architecture

I.3.5. False Starts to Reform

I.3.6. B.A.S.A.

I.4. Educreation—Education with Bias towards Creation

I.4.1. Self-regulation to Replace Compulsion

I.4.2. Co-Operation to Replace Competition

I.4.3. A Therapeutic Attitude to Replace Moralist Judgments

1.4.4. The Powerful New Pattern

I.5. Postscript (1978)

II The Basis of Educreation

II. 1. Theories of Learning

II.2. Philosophies of Education

II.3. Outline for an Integrated Pattern Approach and Concept

II.3.1. Basic Concept—The Fundamental Factor

II.3.2. Basic Tentative Tenets

II.4. Integrated Pattern Approach to Educreation

II.4.1. Definitions

II.4.2. The Dynamic Quality of all Relationships

II.4.3. Form

II.4.4. Organization

II.4.5. Disorganization

II.5. The Therapeutic Attitude to a Sick Society

II.5.1. Multiple Diagnosis

II.5.2. Origin and Fundamental Nature of the Emotional Sickness in Individuals and Groups

II.5.3. Relevance of a Therapeutic Attitude to Higher Education

II.6. Postscript (1978)

III. General Implications of Educreation

III. 1. Students

III. 1.1. The Crisis of Entry

III. 1.2. The Basis of Real Respect

III. 1.3. Sexual and Social Metamorphosis

III.2. Human Teachers

III.2.1. The Confused Position

III.2.2. Present Application and Duties

III.2.3. Proposals for Separation of Tutorial and Consultant Teacher Functions

III.2.4. Tutorial and Consultant Professors

III.2.5. Staff Appointments Procedure

III.2.6. Learning from Fellow Students

III.3. Teaching Methods and Assessment

III.3.1. Examinations—Abominations

III.3.2. Educreational Assessment

III.3.3. The Project

III.3.4. Amelioration of Examinations

III.4. Research

III.4.1. Definitions

III.4.2. Confused Thinking

III.4.3. Creative Experiment

III.5. Technological and Other Aids

III.5.1. Automated Learning—a Red Herring

III.5.2. Classification of All Aids

III.5.3. The Rational and Early Use of Aids

III.5.4. "Cobo" and Other Fresh Ideas

III.6. The Place

III.6.1. Residential Needs of Students

III.6.2. Teaching and Learning Accommodation

III.6.3. Social and Sexual Basic Needs

III.7. Administration

III.7.1. The Retarding Effect of Mal-administration

III.7.2. Work Democratic Management

III.8. Implementation

III.8.1. Primary and Secondary Truths

III.8.2. Implications and Dangers

III.9. Summary of Changes towards Educreation

IV. The Techniques of Educreation in Architectural Education

IV.1. The Organization of a School

IV.1.1. The School Unit of 150 Students

IV.1.2. Communication in a Co-Operative Context

IV.1.3. Working Groups and Associates

IV.2. Entrance

IV.2.1. Virtues of Random Selection from

IV.2.2. Candidates

IV.2.3. The Advisory Meeting

IV.2.4. Research at the Bartlett School

IV.2.5. Emergency Universities

IV.3. Therapeutic Techniques

IV.3.1. The Variety of Possibilities

IV.3.2. Individual Therapy-aided Personal Effort

IV.3.3. Free Group Discussion

IV.3.4. Group Tackling Work Obstructions

IV.3.5. Group Psychotherapy

IV.3.6. Co-Operation as the Therapeutic Factor

IV.3.7. Staff Involvement

IV.4. Initiation

IV.4.1. Functions of Initiation

IV.4.2. Proposals

IV.5. Primary Awareness Studies

IV.5.1. Critical Faculties—"Do I Still Think?"

IV.5.2. Staff Introduction—"Who are the Staff?"

IV.5.3. Architecture—"What Have I Begun?"

IV.5.4. Design Skill—"As Easy as Falling off a Bicycle"

IV.5.5. Motives—"Why are We Here?"

IV.5.6. Anatomy of Judgment—"Are You Sure? Pity We are So Sure!"

IV.5.7. Communication—To Each His Own

IV.5.8. Structural Awareness Studies—Forces Fight Forms and Materials

IV.5.9. History—"You are, Whether You like it or Not"

IV.5.10. Economics—"Price Me a Pound of Cathedral, Please"

IV.5.11. Environment—The Sins of Our Fathers

IV.5.12. Responsibility—The World is One

IV.5.13. Work Method Progress—"Where Am I Now? or Christmas is Coming (in the Northern Hemisphere)"

IV.6. Design Process: Method, Analysis and Awareness

IV.6.1. Common Functioning Principles in Design Process Method

IV.6.2. Other Methods

IV.6.3. Computers as Design Aids

IV.6.4. Design Process Awareness Study

IV.6.5. Design Process Chart Use

IV.7. Design Process Practice: Studio Work: Progress and Assessment

IV.7.1. Analysis of Present Studio Work

IV.7.2. Alternative Views on Remedies

IV.7.3. Seminar Methods to Further Team Work

IV.7.4. The First Project

IV.7.5. Assessment Aids

IV.8. Gaining Specific Knowledge

IV.8.1. Existing State and Robbins's Recommendations

IV.8.2. Methods of Learning

IV.9. Reality in Theory of Architecture

IV.10. The Real World

IV.10.1. The Shallow Official Attitude

IV.10.2. An Educreational Course in Theory and Practice of Building

IV.10.3. The Professional Evening

IV.10.4. Offices in Schools

IV.11. Aids: Design Skill in the Design Process

IV.11.1. Comment

IV.11.2. Design Integration Aids

IV.11.3. Aesthetic Gestalt Abstraction

IV.11.4. Aids to Inspiration

IV.11.5. Calculation and Measurement Aids

IV.11.6. Memory Aids—Check Lists

IV.12. Research

IV.12.1. Present Pathetic Position

IV.12.2. Proposals

IV.13. The Place

IV.13.1. Work Needs

IV.13.2. A Wider View

V. Feedback

V.1. Problem Solving in a Counseling Group

V.2. Educreation—The Change from a State School to a Community School

V.3. An Educreational Approach to the Teaching of History in an Australian College of Advanced Education

V.4. Experiment in Government of Tertiary Institutions

V.5. The Energetic Starvation of College Students

