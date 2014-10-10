Educational Technology - its Creation, Development and Cross-cultural Transfer, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. The nature of educational technology, R Murray Thomas. Computer Technology: An example of decision making in technology transfer. The creation and development of educational computer technology, D O Harper. Computer technology transfer to developing societies: a Chinese language case, J Zhuang & R Murray Thomas. Educational radio and television - their development in advanced industrial societies, R Murray Thomas. Educational radio and television - their transfer to developing societies, C Michel. Educational Print Materials: An example of diverse perceptions of technology transfer. Textbooks in comparative context, P G Altbach. Cross-cultural transfer of print media, S Gopinathan. Educational Operating Systems: An example of socio-political, historical analysis. The creation and development of an education operating system: the bureaucratic organization of the French national system of education, N F McGinn. The transfer of an education operating system: French educational management organization in the Colonies, G P Kelly. The meaning of educational technology in the modern world, V N Kobayashi. Index.
Description
This volume analyzes the conditions that promote the creation and development of educational technology in advanced industrial nations and the subsequent transfer of that technology to developing countries. Four technologies: print media, television/radio, computers and operating systems are examined in the context of both industrialized and developing nations. The problems that the developing countries face when adopting new technologies for their educational needs, political and economic conditions and cultural characteristics are discussed.
Readership
For students of educational technology and those with social education backgrounds, foreign aid agencies that support educational innovation in developing nations, and Ministries of Education in developing countries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294919
Reviews
@qu:...a great deal of excellent material...For the educator who does not have a profound knowledge of educational technology this is a good introduction. @source:Comparative Education Review
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
R.M. Thomas Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
V.N. Kobayashi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hawaii, Honolulu, USA