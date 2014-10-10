Educational Technology - its Creation, Development and Cross-cultural Transfer, Volume 4

Preface. The nature of educational technology, R Murray Thomas. Computer Technology: An example of decision making in technology transfer. The creation and development of educational computer technology, D O Harper. Computer technology transfer to developing societies: a Chinese language case, J Zhuang & R Murray Thomas. Educational radio and television - their development in advanced industrial societies, R Murray Thomas. Educational radio and television - their transfer to developing societies, C Michel. Educational Print Materials: An example of diverse perceptions of technology transfer. Textbooks in comparative context, P G Altbach. Cross-cultural transfer of print media, S Gopinathan. Educational Operating Systems: An example of socio-political, historical analysis. The creation and development of an education operating system: the bureaucratic organization of the French national system of education, N F McGinn. The transfer of an education operating system: French educational management organization in the Colonies, G P Kelly. The meaning of educational technology in the modern world, V N Kobayashi. Index.