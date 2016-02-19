Educational Research and Policy: How Do They Relate? - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080308203, 9781483148564

Educational Research and Policy: How Do They Relate?

1st Edition

Editors: Torsten Husén Maurice Kogan
eBook ISBN: 9781483148564
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 308
Description

Educational Research and Policy: How do They Relate? contains the proceedings of a four-day symposium held at Wijk, Lidingo-Stockholm in June 1982. Before presenting the papers reported at the symposium, this book first tackles the main issues in the relationship between policymaking and research. This text also elucidates models of interaction, policy systems, and policy proposals. The papers of the symposium are then presented collectively in the last part. Generalizations derived from empirical cases discussed in the symposium are also shown.

Table of Contents


Editorial Note

Foreword

Issues and Their Background

Report of Proceedings

Preface

Opening Speech

Section I. The Main Issues

Section II. How Do Educational Research and Policy-making Affect each Other

Section III. Generalizations Derived from Empirical Cases Discussed in the Symposium

Section IV. Models of Interaction

Section V. Knowledge

Section VI. Policy Systems

Section VII. Policy Proposals

References

Papers Presented at the Symposium

The Case of Germany: Experiences from the Education Council

The Case of France: Higher Education

Issues in the Institutionalization of Social Policy


