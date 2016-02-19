Educational Research and Policy: How Do They Relate?
1st Edition
Editors: Torsten Husén Maurice Kogan
eBook ISBN: 9781483148564
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 308
Description
Educational Research and Policy: How do They Relate? contains the proceedings of a four-day symposium held at Wijk, Lidingo-Stockholm in June 1982. Before presenting the papers reported at the symposium, this book first tackles the main issues in the relationship between policymaking and research. This text also elucidates models of interaction, policy systems, and policy proposals. The papers of the symposium are then presented collectively in the last part. Generalizations derived from empirical cases discussed in the symposium are also shown.
Table of Contents
Editorial Note
Foreword
Issues and Their Background
Report of Proceedings
Preface
Opening Speech
Section I. The Main Issues
Section II. How Do Educational Research and Policy-making Affect each Other
Section III. Generalizations Derived from Empirical Cases Discussed in the Symposium
Section IV. Models of Interaction
Section V. Knowledge
Section VI. Policy Systems
Section VII. Policy Proposals
References
Papers Presented at the Symposium
The Case of Germany: Experiences from the Education Council
The Case of France: Higher Education
Issues in the Institutionalization of Social Policy
About the Editor
Torsten Husén
Maurice Kogan
