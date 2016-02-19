Education, Industry and Technology
1st Edition
Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs
Description
Education, Industry and Technology is a result of a conference in Bangalore, which discusses industrial and technological issues in primary school science and other related topics. This text specifically examines building applications into secondary science curricula and strategies for teaching science, including the use of games and simulations, work experience programs, industrial visits, and methods of promoting technology as the means for solving problems. The needs of industry and the role of tertiary institutions in development are also some of the highlights of this text. This book will be very helpful to educators and government administrators assigned to advance education.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section A: Industry, Technology and the Primary School Introduction
1. Industry and Technology in the Primary School: Some General Principles
2. A Case Study from Indonesia
3. Using Elementary Technology to Teach Primary Science
Section B: Industrial and Technological Issues in Secondary Science Curricula - Setting the Scene
Introduction
4. Incorporation of Industry and Technology into the Teaching of Science
5. Contrasting Approaches to the Introduction of Industry and Technology Onto the Secondary Science Curriculum
6. Do Students Want to Learn about Industry?
7. Discussion
Section C: Technology in the Secondary School Curriculum
Introduction
8. Factors Affecting the Uptake of Technology in Schools
9. School Physics and Rural Technology
10. Assimilation of Technology in Rural India - An Educational Approach
11. Rural Technology for the Landless in Bangladesh
12. Education and Training for Biotechnology
13. Teaching Biotechnology
14. Technology Education: A Union of Science and Technical Skills
15. The Place of Small-scale Industry and Technology in the Curriculum of Junior Secondary Schools in Developing Africa: The Case of Nigeria
16. Physics Plus: One Way of Linking School Physics with Technology
17. Extracurricular Activities: Some Developments in China
18. Vocational Science Curriculum Development in Thailand
19. Women in Science and Technology Education
Section D: Industrial and Technological Issues: Examples of Some Secondary Science Curricula
Introduction
20. The Development of a Relevant Chemistry Curriculum for Austrian Secondary Schools
21. Chemical Industry and a High School Chemistry Curriculum in Israel
22. Introducing Industry into Science Teaching
23. Introducing the Chemical Industry into the Science Curriculum in Papua New Guinea
24. Introducing Chemical Industries into the Secondary Curriculum in the Philippines
25. Industry and Technology: The CHEMCOM Philosophy and Approach
26. Chemistry and Industry in Zimbabwe
27. The Science in Ghanaian Society Project
Section E: Industrial and Technological Issues: Some Teaching Strategies in the Secondary Science Curricula
Introduction
28. Using Games and Simulations to Introduce Industrial and Technological Issues
29. A Laboratory-based Industrial Simulation - An Experiment
30. Interactive Packages for Teaching Industrial Issues
31. Encouraging Student Participation in the Broader Issues of Science
32. Technology as Problem-solving
33. Industrial Visits
34. Taking the Classroom to Industry
35. An Alternative to Industrial Visits
Section F: Industrial and Technological Issues in the Secondary Science Curriculum: Assessment
Introduction
36. Assessing Understanding of Science, Technology and Society Interactions in a Public Examination
37. Further Examples of Assessment Items
Section G: Education and the World of Work
38. The Needs of Industry
Section H: The Role of Tertiary Institutions in Development
Introduction
39. University-industry Relationships in Developing Countries
40. The Teaching Company Scheme
41. Appropriate Research for Development
42. How Best can Universities of Technology Help Industrialize Nigeria
43. Technology Transfer to Small Industries in Ghana
44. A University Chemistry Course Incorporating Industrial Economics and Technology
45. Chemical Industry, Chemistry Teaching
46. The Student's Project Program
47. A Postgraduate Diploma Course in Industrial Research and Management
48. Development of Resources for Science Teaching
49. In Praise of Projects
50. Teaching Organic and Polymer Chemistry in an Industrial Context
51. Workshops on Industrial Organic Chemistry in India
52. Some Concluding Comments
Section I: Technical Training for Development
Introduction
53. Technician Training for Development
54. Technician Training: The Role of the Colombo Plan Staff College
55. Maintenance and Repair of Scientific Equipment
56. Improving Communication between Trainers of Technicians
57. A Successful Innovation: Link Courses
58. The Workers University in India
Section J: Making Curricula Relevant for Industry: The Role of Teacher Training
Introduction
59. Industrial Issues in the Science Curriculum: Training Teachers in Zimbabwe
60. The Appropriate Technology Center for Education and Research in Kenya
61. Some Reflections on a Design-technology Workshop
62. Industry Initiatives for Science and Mathematics Education
Section K: Co-operative Education
Introduction
63. Co-operative Education: A Means of Relating Work and Education
64. Work Experience for Pupils in Formal Education
Index
