Education, Industry and Technology

Introduction

Section A: Industry, Technology and the Primary School Introduction

1. Industry and Technology in the Primary School: Some General Principles

2. A Case Study from Indonesia

3. Using Elementary Technology to Teach Primary Science

Section B: Industrial and Technological Issues in Secondary Science Curricula - Setting the Scene

Introduction

4. Incorporation of Industry and Technology into the Teaching of Science

5. Contrasting Approaches to the Introduction of Industry and Technology Onto the Secondary Science Curriculum

6. Do Students Want to Learn about Industry?

7. Discussion

Section C: Technology in the Secondary School Curriculum

Introduction

8. Factors Affecting the Uptake of Technology in Schools

9. School Physics and Rural Technology

10. Assimilation of Technology in Rural India - An Educational Approach

11. Rural Technology for the Landless in Bangladesh

12. Education and Training for Biotechnology

13. Teaching Biotechnology

14. Technology Education: A Union of Science and Technical Skills

15. The Place of Small-scale Industry and Technology in the Curriculum of Junior Secondary Schools in Developing Africa: The Case of Nigeria

16. Physics Plus: One Way of Linking School Physics with Technology

17. Extracurricular Activities: Some Developments in China

18. Vocational Science Curriculum Development in Thailand

19. Women in Science and Technology Education

Section D: Industrial and Technological Issues: Examples of Some Secondary Science Curricula

Introduction

20. The Development of a Relevant Chemistry Curriculum for Austrian Secondary Schools

21. Chemical Industry and a High School Chemistry Curriculum in Israel

22. Introducing Industry into Science Teaching

23. Introducing the Chemical Industry into the Science Curriculum in Papua New Guinea

24. Introducing Chemical Industries into the Secondary Curriculum in the Philippines

25. Industry and Technology: The CHEMCOM Philosophy and Approach

26. Chemistry and Industry in Zimbabwe

27. The Science in Ghanaian Society Project

Section E: Industrial and Technological Issues: Some Teaching Strategies in the Secondary Science Curricula

Introduction

28. Using Games and Simulations to Introduce Industrial and Technological Issues

29. A Laboratory-based Industrial Simulation - An Experiment

30. Interactive Packages for Teaching Industrial Issues

31. Encouraging Student Participation in the Broader Issues of Science

32. Technology as Problem-solving

33. Industrial Visits

34. Taking the Classroom to Industry

35. An Alternative to Industrial Visits

Section F: Industrial and Technological Issues in the Secondary Science Curriculum: Assessment

Introduction

36. Assessing Understanding of Science, Technology and Society Interactions in a Public Examination

37. Further Examples of Assessment Items

Section G: Education and the World of Work

38. The Needs of Industry

Section H: The Role of Tertiary Institutions in Development

Introduction

39. University-industry Relationships in Developing Countries

40. The Teaching Company Scheme

41. Appropriate Research for Development

42. How Best can Universities of Technology Help Industrialize Nigeria

43. Technology Transfer to Small Industries in Ghana

44. A University Chemistry Course Incorporating Industrial Economics and Technology

45. Chemical Industry, Chemistry Teaching

46. The Student's Project Program

47. A Postgraduate Diploma Course in Industrial Research and Management

48. Development of Resources for Science Teaching

49. In Praise of Projects

50. Teaching Organic and Polymer Chemistry in an Industrial Context

51. Workshops on Industrial Organic Chemistry in India

52. Some Concluding Comments

Section I: Technical Training for Development

Introduction

53. Technician Training for Development

54. Technician Training: The Role of the Colombo Plan Staff College

55. Maintenance and Repair of Scientific Equipment

56. Improving Communication between Trainers of Technicians

57. A Successful Innovation: Link Courses

58. The Workers University in India

Section J: Making Curricula Relevant for Industry: The Role of Teacher Training

Introduction

59. Industrial Issues in the Science Curriculum: Training Teachers in Zimbabwe

60. The Appropriate Technology Center for Education and Research in Kenya

61. Some Reflections on a Design-technology Workshop

62. Industry Initiatives for Science and Mathematics Education

Section K: Co-operative Education

Introduction

63. Co-operative Education: A Means of Relating Work and Education

64. Work Experience for Pupils in Formal Education

