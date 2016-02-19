Education in the USSR examines the current and official Soviet educational philosophy, with emphasis on social, moral, and political aspects of Soviet education. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the origins of Soviet educational philosophy. Then, the Soviet school as an organization is explained. Subsequent chapters elucidate the moral education and political socialization of Soviet schoolchildren, and the education for labor, patriotism, and defense. The education of Soviet teachers is also addressed.

Table of Contents



1. The Origins of Soviet Educational Philosophy

1. Introduction

2. The Nineteenth-Century Heritage

3. Soviet Education between 1917-78

3.1. Curriculum Reforms between 1917-29

3.2. Curriculum Reforms during the 1930s

3.3. Curriculum Reforms under Stalin (1939-54)

3.4. Curriculum Reforms during de-Stalinization (1954-61)

3.5. Curriculum Reforms under Brezhnev (1964-78)

4. Conclusion

2. The Soviet School as an Organization

1. Introduction

1.1. Social and Political Structure of the USSR

1.2. Administrative Structure of Soviet Education

1.3. Financing and Planning of Soviet Education

2. The School System

2.1. Pre-school Education

2.2. Primary and Secondary Education

2.3. Vocational and Technical Education

2.4. Special Schools

2.5. Higher Education

3. Conclusion

3. Moral Education and Political Socialization of Soviet Schoolchildren

I. Communist Morality

1. Soviet Educationalists on Communist Morality

2. Soviet Interpretation of Marxist Ethics

3. Towards a Definition of Communist Morality

4. Trends in Political Socialization and Moral Education

5. Moral Values as Envisaged by Soviet Pupils

II. The Role of the School Curriculum in Moral Education

1. The Principles of Moral Education in the Elementary School

III. The Role of Youth Organizations in Moral and Political Training

1. The Octobrists and Political Socialization

2. The Pioneers and Political Socialization

3. The Educational and Ideological Functions of Komsomol Organizations

4. Conclusion

4. Education for Labor, Patriotism, and Defense

I. Education for 'Socially Useful' Labor

1. Labor Training in the School Curriculum

2. Work Training in Urban Areas

3. Work Training in Rural Areas

4. Work Training Propaganda and the Mass Media

5. The Impact of Work Training on Career Aspirations of School-leavers

6. Work Training and its Socio-political Implications

II. Education for Patriotism and Defense

1. Militant Patriotism in Soviet Schools

5. Education of Teachers

1. Introduction

2. Training of Soviet Teachers

3. Teachers' Income and Status

4. Ideology and the Training of Soviet Teachers

5. Soviet Educators on the Teacher's Role

6. The Training of Elementary School Teachers

7. Teaching Practice

8. Reforms in Teacher Training

9. Innovations in Teacher Education

10. Future Problems

Conclusion

Bibliography

Glossary

Name Index

Subject Index

