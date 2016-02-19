Education for Life: A European Strategy
1st Edition
Description
Education for Life: A European Strategy critiques the educational system in European countries and offers suggestions for its improvement as well as solutions for its problems.
The book is divided into six parts. Part I deals with topics such as the revitalization of education; the cooperation of industry and education; and the training of some companies. Part II is concerned with the present trends, major issues, the thrust of positive action, and industry involvement in the education of the youth. Part III talks about the higher education in Europe, its comparison with other educational systems, and proposals of action for its problems. Part IV covers vocational education; the new technologies and occupations it offers; and the businesses involved in training and education. Part V tackles management education; management development practices; and the European management model, while Part VI discusses lifelong learning and adult education; the restructuring of industry and work; open learning; and the obstacles to progress in adult education.
The text is recommended for those in the education department, especially those in European countries, who are making studies on education and the approaches to its problems.
Table of Contents
Contents
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Part I: Exploration and Recommendations
1. Revitalization of Education
2. Industry-Education Co-operation
3. Technical and Professional Education
4. Transferability and Compatibility
5. Lifelong Learning and Adult Education
6. A Framework for Action
7. Education in the European Economic Space
8. Industry's Opinions on Education
9. Education and Training Activities of Some Companies
Part II: Educating Young People for the 21st Century
1. Present Trends
2. Major Issues
3. The Thrust of Positive Action
4. Industry Involvement
Part III: Higher Education: A European Imperative
1. Scope and Objectives
2. Comparisons between the European, North American and Japanese Systems
3. Funding
4. Engineering Education
5. The Educational Perspective
6. Company Needs
7. Initiatives and Proposals for Action
Part IV: Vocational Education Across Europe
1. Introduction
2. Interaction with the Public VET System
3. Strategic Capability and Flexible Responsiveness
4. New Occupations and Technologies
5. Skill Shortages
6. Structures and Organizational Preferences
7. Making Education and Training A Business
8. Companies and the Public System
Part V: Management Development Practices
1. European Management Education
2. What the Survey Revealed
3. Managerial Skills and Competences
4. Comparison of Management Development Practices
5. Company-wide Action Programs
6. The International Management Dimension
7. Pinpointing Management Potential
8. Coping with Demand Through Flexibility
9. Supply of Teachers
10. Open Learning Systems
11. Development of A European Approach
12. The European Management Model
Part VI: Lifelong Learning and Adult Education
1. From Restructuring Industry to Restructuring Work
2. The New Employee and New Values
3. How is Industry Responding to the Changes?
4. Adult Education - The Necessity Born of Restructuring
5. Obstacles to Progress in Adult Education
6. Adult Education and Training Lack Models
7. Still Largely a Company Responsibility
8. Open Learning - A Key to Adult Education
9. The Principles of Open Learning
10. Organization Based on Co-operation
11. Work on Attitudes Needed on All Levels
Terminology
Main Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 13th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100135