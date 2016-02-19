Education, Culture, and Politics in West Germany - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080199160, 9781483150017

Education, Culture, and Politics in West Germany

2nd Edition

Society, Schools, and Progress Series

Authors: Arthur Hearnden
Editors: Edmund J. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483150017
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 170
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Education, Culture and Politics in West Germany focuses on the educational system of West Germany in the post-war period. This book is divided into nine chapters that specifically tackle the economic recovery, social development, and political system of West Germany. After briefly dealing with the creation of cultural federalism in West Germany, this book goes on discussing the traditions that have greatly influenced the development of education in the post-war period. The subsequent chapters look into the creation and expansion of the so-called vocational education, the post-war education policies, and the remarkable educational system, from primary and preschool to vocational education, in West Germany. This book also presents the development of more comprehensive schools, educational curriculum, and higher education in technological and new universities. The concluding chapters highlight the status of teaching as a profession in West Germany, including the available education and training of teachers. School administrators, teachers, and students who are interested in the post-war educational system of West Germany will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Author's Note

Chapter 1 The Federal Republic

Chapter 2 Traditions in Education: Thinkers and Practitioners

Chapter 3 Economic Recovery and Social Development

Chapter 4 Landmarks of Post-war Education Policy

Chapter 5 The School System

Chapter 6 Comprehensive Schools and Curriculum Development

Chapter 7 Higher Education

Chapter 8 The Teaching Profession

Chapter 9 Review and Outlook

Glossary

Bibliography

Index

Some Other Titles of Interest


Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150017

About the Author

Arthur Hearnden

About the Editor

Edmund J. King

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.