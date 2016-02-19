Education, Culture and Politics in West Germany focuses on the educational system of West Germany in the post-war period. This book is divided into nine chapters that specifically tackle the economic recovery, social development, and political system of West Germany. After briefly dealing with the creation of cultural federalism in West Germany, this book goes on discussing the traditions that have greatly influenced the development of education in the post-war period. The subsequent chapters look into the creation and expansion of the so-called vocational education, the post-war education policies, and the remarkable educational system, from primary and preschool to vocational education, in West Germany. This book also presents the development of more comprehensive schools, educational curriculum, and higher education in technological and new universities. The concluding chapters highlight the status of teaching as a profession in West Germany, including the available education and training of teachers. School administrators, teachers, and students who are interested in the post-war educational system of West Germany will find this book invaluable.