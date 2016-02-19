Education and Training in Food Science
1st Edition
Editors: I D Morton J Lenges
eBook ISBN: 9781845698201
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855732735
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 240
Description
This book reviews the need for increased training in the food industry in order to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western Europe and the USA. Higher education in food science is discussed, including the training of technicians, and European initiatives, including ERASMUS and Network, are also described. Full coverage of the importance of international trade and the consumer protection acts, including a look at the need of various groups, is provided and the book closes with a look towards the future.
Table of Contents
- ELLIS HORWOOD SERIES IN FOOD SCIENCE, MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGY
- Chapter 1: A view from the European Commission on the education, training and qualification of food scientists, engineers and technologists for industry and trade in the twenty-first century
- Chapter 2: A view from industry in the field of education, training and qualification
- Chapter 3: A comparative study of the patterns in education of food technologists in the Eastern European countries
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 OUTLINE OF EDUCATION IN FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY IN EASTERN EUROPE
- 3 UNDERGRADUATE STUDIES
- 4 GRADUATE STUDIES
- 5 COMPLEMENTARY PROGRAMMES IN FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- 6 EDUCATION OF FOOD SCIENTISTS
- MATERIALS SUBMITTED BY CORRESPONDENCE
- Chapter 4: A comparative study of the patterns in some European Community countries
- 1 BACKGROUND PREPARATION NEEDED FOR FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- 2 THE PRESENT SITUATION
- 3 THE FUTURE
- Chapter 5: Food science education in the United States
- INTRODUCTION
- ROLE OF THE INSTITUTE OF FOOD TECHNOLOGISTS (IFT) IN FOOD SCIENCE EDUCATION
- RESULTS OF A SURVEY ON FOOD SCIENCE EDUCATION IN THE UNITED STATES
- FOOD PROCESSORS’ ASSESSMENT OF FOOD SCIENCE EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES
- Chapter 6: University education in food technology: the various philosophies
- 1 PREAMBLE
- 2 QUESTIONS TO BE ASKED
- 3 TYPES OF EDUCATION
- 4 SUBJECTS TO BE TAUGHT
- 5 INTEGRATION
- 6 SPECIALIZATION
- 7 CURRICULUM ORGANIZATION
- 8 RESEARCH TRAINING?
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Chapter 7: Higher education in food chemistry
- IMPORTANCE OF FOOD CHEMISTRY
- HIGHER EDUCATION IN FOOD CHEMISTRY
- FOOD CHEMISTRY CURRICULA IN EUROPEAN UNIVERSITIES
- STRUCTURE OF CURRICULA AND COURSES IN FOOD CHEMISTRY
- IMPROVEMENTS IN INFORMATION AND STUDENT EXCHANGE
- CONCLUSION
- Chapter 8: Craft and technician training in the field of food processing in Germany
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 OCCUPATIONS BASED ON APPRENTICESHIP IN THE FIELD OF FOOD PROCESSING
- 3 MASTER COURSES
- 4 TRAINING FOR THE JOB ‘TECHNICIAN’
- SUMMARY
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Chapter 9: Training in the food processing industry in France
- INTRODUCTION
- 1 CHARACTERISTICS OF EMPLOYMENT IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY
- 2 PERSONNEL TRAINING
- 3 THE ANSWERS PROVIDED BY APRIA
- CONCLUSION
- APPENDIX
- Chapter 10: Provision of education and research for overseas students
- 1 HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVES
- 2 CONTEMPORARY FACTORS
- 3 ASSISTING OVERSEAS COUNTRIES
- 4 STUDENT MOBILITY
- 5 FACILITIES FOR OVERSEAS STUDENTS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 11: Aims, target group and curriculum of the International Course on Quality Assurance and Marketing in Food Processing
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 BACKGROUND
- 3 METHODOLOGY
- 4 RESULTS
- 5 DISCUSSION
- 6 CONCLUSION
- Chapter 12: European Networks: ERASMUS, COMMETT, TEMPUS and FLAIR
- Chapter 13: An ERASMUS scheme for European food engineers
- OBJECTIVES AND DIFFICULTIES
- EXCHANGE OF STUDENTS
- STAFF EXCHANGE
- THE WORKING PARTIES
- Chapter 14: The European Consortium for Continuing Education in Advanced Meat Science and Technology (ECCEAMST): incentives and intentions
- Chapter 15: A consortium of European food education and training enterprises
- Chapter 16: Education in Dairy Science provided by the European Alliance of Dairy Teachers
- Chapter 17: The Official Food Chemist in Germany— duties and education
- Chapter 18: Retailing, catering and food processing needs
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 STRUCTURAL CHANGES
- 3 TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTS
- 4 CONSUMER ATTITUDES
- 5 THE ELEMENTS OF THE FOOD CHAIN
- 6 EXAMPLES OF EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- 7 CONCLUSION
- Chapter 19: The needs of the European consumer
- Chapter 20: A course in Food Science and Society
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 AIM OF THE COURSE AND SOME IDEAS ABOUT FOOD SCIENCE AS A TECHNOLOGICAL SCIENCE
- 3 THEORETICAL PART OF THE COURSE IN FOOD SCIENCE AND SOCIETY
- 4 ORGANIZATION OF THE COURSE
- 5 EXPERIENCES AND CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 21: Scientists for international trade and consumer protection: Legal requirements
- 1 GENERAL ASPECTS OF A MODERN FOOD LAW
- 2 CHANGING NEEDS CALLING FOR CONSTANT ADAPTATION
- 3 THE TEACHING OF FOOD LAW IN A FEW WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
- 4 SUGGESTED ADVANCES IN THE IMMEDIATE FUTURE
- Chapter 22: Training of craftsmen, technicians, analysts and technologists: prospects for the future
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FUTURE PROSPECTS
- 3 EDUCATION AND TRAINING SYSTEMS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Chapter 23: Engineers’ and managers’ training: a challenge for the future
- 1 TRENDS IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT
- 2 THE CHALLENGE: TRAINING ENGINEERS AND MANAGERS FOR THE FUTURE
- 3 WHAT CURRICULA TO FACE THIS CHALLENGE?
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 1: Education and employment of mechanical and chemical engineers with a specialism in food engineering
- Chapter 2: Higher Education in the context of lifelong education
- Chapter 3: Development of students’ creativity—the heuristic scenario
- Chapter 4: Education and training in Food Science and Technology at the South Bank Polytechnic, London—past, present and future
- Chapter 5: The food engineer’s education in Hungary at the University of Horticulture and Food Industry, Budapest
- Chapter 6: An example of an interactive training course using a microcomputer network
- Chapter 7: An example of integrated education in Food Science and Technology
- Chapter 8: Education of food scientists, engineers and technologists, at the Prague Institute of Chemical Technology in the food chemistry and technology branch
- Chapter 9: Food Science and Technology education and training in Scotland
- Chapter 10: Curricula and standard programmes for home economists and nutrition scientists in Germany
- Chapter 11: A university education in Applied Biochemistry and Biotechnology
- Chapter 12: Basic experiments on transport phenomena and fluid mechanics
- Chapter 13: Simple but effective computer-based training for the food sector
- Chapter 14: Nutrition, consumers and European food law
- Chapter 15: FISEC—A European network of food industry students
- Chapter 16: Development of a centre of excellent in food processing and preservation: a cooperative agreement between South Bank Polytechnic, London, and Yaba College of Technology, Lagos
- Chapter 17: An example of ERASMUS collaboration in the field of Food Science, Technoogy and Engineering
- Chapter 18: Management in the education of food engineers and technologists in Europe
- Chapter 19: Pan-European food education
- Chapter 20: ‘EURO HPLC’—a COMETT training programme for industry in Advanced High Performance Liquid Chromatography
- Chapter 21: International Course in Food Science and Nutrition
- Chapter 22: The Preservation of the European food industry
- Chapter 23: Scope and activities of the Food Processing Section within the international Commission of Agricultural Engineering (CIGR)
- Chapter 24: Collaborative research training in taught courses
- Index
- ADDENDUM
