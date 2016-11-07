Education and Training for the Oil and Gas Industry: Localising Oil and Gas Operations, Volume Four in the Getenergy series will set out the case for localising the oil and gas operations within hydrocarbon-producing countries. The focus of this final Volume in the series will be to explore the value of engaging with local suppliers, local talent and other local stakeholders in the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. Specifically, we will set out an agenda around which operators and service companies can coalesce and that highlights the ways in which smart, targeted investments in education, training and local infrastructure can create a new way of doing business, particularly in developing or emerging energy economies. Getenergy Intelligence have developed a unique tool to evaluate the potential cost benefits of localisation for any given project. This volume lays out the rationale, methodology and processes we have developed to successfully map out localisation and implement strategic capacity development for oil and gas operations.

The significant cost benefits of localisation have been recognised by a number of major oil and gas companies, but localisation is still an aspect of doing business that is poorly understood by much of the global industry. In the first section of this book, the authors provide the rationale for localisation and layout the core reasons for developing the tool. In the second section, the tool is described and the exact methodology is explained. In the final section the authors provide three case studies, demonstrating the tool in action and showing how we are able to measure the cost effectiveness and wider value of a coherent approach to localisation.