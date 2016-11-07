Education and Training for the Oil and Gas Industry
1st Edition
Localising Oil and Gas Operations
Description
Education and Training for the Oil and Gas Industry: Localising Oil and Gas Operations, Volume Four in the Getenergy series will set out the case for localising the oil and gas operations within hydrocarbon-producing countries. The focus of this final Volume in the series will be to explore the value of engaging with local suppliers, local talent and other local stakeholders in the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. Specifically, we will set out an agenda around which operators and service companies can coalesce and that highlights the ways in which smart, targeted investments in education, training and local infrastructure can create a new way of doing business, particularly in developing or emerging energy economies. Getenergy Intelligence have developed a unique tool to evaluate the potential cost benefits of localisation for any given project. This volume lays out the rationale, methodology and processes we have developed to successfully map out localisation and implement strategic capacity development for oil and gas operations.
The significant cost benefits of localisation have been recognised by a number of major oil and gas companies, but localisation is still an aspect of doing business that is poorly understood by much of the global industry. In the first section of this book, the authors provide the rationale for localisation and layout the core reasons for developing the tool. In the second section, the tool is described and the exact methodology is explained. In the final section the authors provide three case studies, demonstrating the tool in action and showing how we are able to measure the cost effectiveness and wider value of a coherent approach to localisation.
Key Features
- Three detailed case studies exploring the benefits of localising the oil and gas workforce
- A rigorous economic rationale for localisation of oil and gas projects. Explores how localisation (and investment in local education, training and talent within that) is at the core of a successful oil and gas business in the 21st century
- Methods of implementing a strategy to educate and train local people in order to meet the core business needs around individual oil and gas projects
Readership
international oil companies, local subsidiaries, supply chain organisations, national oil companies and governments seeking to better understand how stakeholder interest can align and how localisation can significantly impact the efficiency of E&P operations
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- About Getenergy Intelligence
- Chapter 1. The Rationale for Localisation
- 1.1. The Context for Localisation: A Century in the Making
- 1.2. What Does Localisation Mean in the 21st Century?
- 1.3. The Benefits of Localisation
- 1.4. The Challenges of Implementing Localisation
- Chapter 2. Understanding Localisation
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. The Key Components of Localisation
- 2.3. The ‘Workforce’ Component
- 2.4. The Supply Chain Component
- 2.5. Education and Training
- 2.6. Governance and Regulation
- Chapter 3. The Legacy of Education and Training
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. The Life Cycle of an Oil and Gas Nation: The Case of Trinidad and Tobago
- 3.3. How Localisation Can Create a Skill and Talent Legacy That Can Fuel Diversification
- 3.4. How Localisation Can Create an Education and Training Legacy
- 3.5. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 130
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 7th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011836
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009802
About the Author
Phil Andrews
Most of Phil’s career has been as an entrepreneur connected to education and training in the upstream oil and gas business. Having graduated from Nottingham University with a degree in politics he was made an Honorary Life Member of the University Union. In 2003, after some travel and a short period working in conferences and publishing, Phil became half of the partnership that founded Getenergy in Aberdeen. He has since been awarded the Livewire Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in London and was runner-up in the UK-wide competition. Under Phil’s leadership, Getenergy’s brand has achieved widespread recognition in the oil and gas and education sectors and more than 40 countries are regularly involved in its meetings, networks and publications. Phil is often asked to speak at international events and is an influential and well-respected international figure in the oil and gas industry who has visited more than 45 countries in support of Getenergy’s activities including Iraq, Libya and Equatorial Guinea. His opinion is increasingly sought by Ministers and their governments in matters connected to developing sustainable economic value through training and education funded by oil and gas activities.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Getenergy Intelligence, UK
Jim Playfoot
Jim is a consultant, researcher and writer working in the field of education and skills development. He is Founder and Managing Director of the London-based education consultancy White Loop. Jim’s work over the last 10 years has focussed on understanding the dynamic between education and employment, exploring the challenges of how we prepare young people for the twenty-first century and developing new thinking around how education can have real impact on wellbeing and quality of life. Jim’s work is built around a deep understanding of how people learn allied to an ability to engage, analyse and interpret evidence and opinion and produce outputs that are compelling and accessible. He has worked with partners and collaborators in more than 20 countries around the world and is increasingly focussed on exploring the potential for education as a means of promoting development objectives in Africa. In 2011, he was approached by Getenergy Events to become involved in developing their research and intelligence function. In 2014, Jim was part of the team that established Getenergy Intelligence and assumed the role of Managing Director, a position that will see him lead on the authoring of all four of the Getenergy Guides volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director, Getenergy Intelligence, UK
Simon Augustus
Simon brings his deep knowledge and understanding of the global energy and industrial gas industries to his role as Lead Analyst at Getenergy Intelligence. He has written extensively in these areas and contributed as a regular feature writer to several trade magazines within the oil, natural gas and renewable energy sectors. Prior to joining Getenergy Intelligence in 2014, Simon worked with a range of international clients, including the Governments of Turkey and Egypt. His work today is particularly concerned with exploring the dynamic between the oil and gas industry and the wider geopolitical context alongside a focus on economic development and sustainable growth. He has a special interest in the economy and politics of Russia and the Middle East.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lead Analyst, Getenergy Intelligence, UK