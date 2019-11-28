Education and Professional Development in Rheumatology,An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-1

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Karina Torralba and James D. Katz, will discuss Education and Professional Development in Rheumatology. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series consulting editor, Dr. Michael Weisman. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: From Classroom to Clinic: Clinical Reasoning via Active Learning Strategies; Self-directed Learning of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound for clinicians in practice; Enhancing the inpatient consult service with the Fellow as a Teacher; Translating Quality Improvement in Education to clinical practice; Beyond Class-Rheum: Applying Clinical Epidemiology into Practice; Ethics and Industry Interactions: Impact on Specialty Training, Clinical Practice and Research; Mind the Gap: Improving Care in Pediatric-to-Adult Rheumatology Transitional Clinics; Underserved Communities: Enhancing care with Graduate Medical Education; Turning OSCE into reality; Online Resources for Enhancing Clinical Skills; and Addressing Health Disparities in Medical Education and Clinical Practice.