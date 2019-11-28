COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Education and Professional Development in Rheumatology,An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323695695, 9780323695701

Education and Professional Development in Rheumatology,An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-1

1st Edition

Editors: Karina Marianne James Katz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323695695
eBook ISBN: 9780323695701
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Karina Torralba and James D. Katz, will discuss Education and Professional Development in Rheumatology. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series consulting editor, Dr. Michael Weisman. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: From Classroom to Clinic: Clinical Reasoning via Active Learning Strategies; Self-directed Learning of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound for clinicians in practice; Enhancing the inpatient consult service with the Fellow as a Teacher; Translating Quality Improvement in Education to clinical practice; Beyond Class-Rheum: Applying Clinical Epidemiology into Practice; Ethics and Industry Interactions: Impact on Specialty Training, Clinical Practice and Research; Mind the Gap: Improving Care in Pediatric-to-Adult Rheumatology Transitional Clinics; Underserved Communities: Enhancing care with Graduate Medical Education; Turning OSCE into reality; Online Resources for Enhancing Clinical Skills; and Addressing Health Disparities in Medical Education and Clinical Practice.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323695695
eBook ISBN:
9780323695701

About the Editors

Karina Marianne

James Katz

Affiliations and Expertise

NIH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.