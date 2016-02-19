Education and National Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080289151, 9781483154497

Education and National Development

1st Edition

A Comparative Perspective

Authors: Ingemar Fägerlind Lawrence J. Saha
eBook ISBN: 9781483154497
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 302
Description

Education and National Development: A Comparative Perspective discusses the correlation between education and national development. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover several concerns regarding the subject matter, such as the theoretical underpinning, dimensions, policies, and practice. The first chapter discusses the origins of modern development thought, while the second chapter talks about how formal schooling can serve as an ""agent of change"". Chapters 3, 4, and 5 cover the various dimension development, which are economic growth, employment, quality of life, and political system. Chapter 6 discusses strategies for educational reform, while Chapter 7 deals with the evaluation of development policy. The eighth chapter provides a comparative discourse about education and development under capitalism and socialism. Chapter 9 talks about education, the state, and development. The book will be of great interest to readers concerned about how education correlates with national development.

Table of Contents


List of Figures and Tables

Part 1 Conceptions of Societal Development

1. The Origins of Modern Development Thought

2. Education and Development: the Emerging Confidence in Formal Schooling as an Agent of Change

Part 2 Dimensions of Development

3. Education, Economic Growth and Employment

4. Education, Modernization and Quality of Life

5. Education, Political Mobilization and Development

Part 3 Policy and Practice

6. Strategies for Educational Reforms

7. Evaluation of Education in Development Policy

Part 4 Towards a Typology for Education and Development

8. Education and Development under Capitalism and Socialism

9. Education, the State and Development

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Ingemar Fägerlind

Lawrence J. Saha

