Education and National Development
1st Edition
A Comparative Perspective
Description
Education and National Development: A Comparative Perspective discusses the correlation between education and national development. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover several concerns regarding the subject matter, such as the theoretical underpinning, dimensions, policies, and practice.
The first chapter discusses the origins of modern development thought, while the second chapter talks about how formal schooling can serve as an “agent of change”. Chapters 3, 4, and 5 cover the various dimension development, which are economic growth, employment, quality of life, and political system. Chapter 6 discusses strategies for educational reform, while Chapter 7 deals with the evaluation of development policy. The eighth chapter provides a comparative discourse about education and development under capitalism and socialism. Chapter 9 talks about education, the state, and development.
The book will be of great interest to readers concerned about how education correlates with national development.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Part 1 Conceptions of Societal Development
1. The Origins of Modern Development Thought
2. Education and Development: The Emerging Confidence in Formal Schooling as an Agent of Change
Part 2 Dimensions of Development
3. Education, Economic Growth and Employment
4. Education, Modernization and Quality of Life
5. Education, Political Mobilization and Development
Part 3 Policy and Practice
6. Strategies for Educational Reforms
7. Evaluation of Education in Development Policy
Part 4 Towards a Typology for Education and Development
8. Education and Development under Capitalism and Socialism
9. Education, the State and Development
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182391