EDTA Titrations
2nd Edition
An Introduction to Theory and Practice
Description
EDTA Titrations: An Introduction to Theory and Practice, Second Edition considers the theoretical background, full procedural details, and some practical applications of EDTA titrations. Ethylenediaamine tetra-acetic acid (EDTA) has risen from an obscure chemical compound to the most widely used organic reagent.
This book is composed of 21 chapters. The opening chapters present the general theoretical foundations of EDTA titrations. The subsequent chapters describe the properties of EDTA, such as the stability constants, titration curves, selectivity, and masking effect. These topics are followed by discussions on titration types, standard solutions, and reagents. The remaining chapters cover some of the practical applications of EDTA titrations. This book is directed toward students with advanced courses in analytical and organic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. EDTA. The Acid, its Salts and Complexes
Chapter 3. Experiments with EDTA Complexes
Chapter 4. The Stability Constants of EDTA Complexes
Chapter 5. EDTA as a Titrant. (Titration Curves)
Chapter 6. Endpoint Detection in EDTA Titrations
Chapter 7. Some Important Metal Indicators
Chapter 8. Selectivity of EDTA Titrations
Chapter 9. Masking
Chapter 10. Types of Titration
Chapter 11. Standard Solutions of EDTA
Chapter 12. Reagents and Solutions
Chapter 13. Hints for Practical Work
Chapter 14. Examples of Direct Titrations
Chapter 15. Examples of Back-Titrations
Chapter 16. Examples of Replacement Titrations
Chapter 17. Examples of Indirect Determinations
Chapter 18. Examples of Multicomponent Mixtures
Chapter 19. Potentiometric Titrations
Chapter 20. Potentiometric Titration Using the Mercury Electrode
Chapter 21. Photometric Titrations
Appendix A. Questions
Appendix B. Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221755