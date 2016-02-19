EDTA Titrations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483196725, 9781483221755

EDTA Titrations

2nd Edition

An Introduction to Theory and Practice

Authors: H. A. Flaschka
eBook ISBN: 9781483221755
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 144
Description

EDTA Titrations: An Introduction to Theory and Practice, Second Edition considers the theoretical background, full procedural details, and some practical applications of EDTA titrations. Ethylenediaamine tetra-acetic acid (EDTA) has risen from an obscure chemical compound to the most widely used organic reagent.
This book is composed of 21 chapters. The opening chapters present the general theoretical foundations of EDTA titrations. The subsequent chapters describe the properties of EDTA, such as the stability constants, titration curves, selectivity, and masking effect. These topics are followed by discussions on titration types, standard solutions, and reagents. The remaining chapters cover some of the practical applications of EDTA titrations. This book is directed toward students with advanced courses in analytical and organic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. EDTA. The Acid, its Salts and Complexes

Chapter 3. Experiments with EDTA Complexes

Chapter 4. The Stability Constants of EDTA Complexes

Chapter 5. EDTA as a Titrant. (Titration Curves)

Chapter 6. Endpoint Detection in EDTA Titrations

Chapter 7. Some Important Metal Indicators

Chapter 8. Selectivity of EDTA Titrations

Chapter 9. Masking

Chapter 10. Types of Titration

Chapter 11. Standard Solutions of EDTA

Chapter 12. Reagents and Solutions

Chapter 13. Hints for Practical Work

Chapter 14. Examples of Direct Titrations

Chapter 15. Examples of Back-Titrations

Chapter 16. Examples of Replacement Titrations

Chapter 17. Examples of Indirect Determinations

Chapter 18. Examples of Multicomponent Mixtures

Chapter 19. Potentiometric Titrations

Chapter 20. Potentiometric Titration Using the Mercury Electrode

Chapter 21. Photometric Titrations

Appendix A. Questions

Appendix B. Problems


Details

About the Author

