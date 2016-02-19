EDTA Titrations: An Introduction to Theory and Practice, Second Edition considers the theoretical background, full procedural details, and some practical applications of EDTA titrations. Ethylenediaamine tetra-acetic acid (EDTA) has risen from an obscure chemical compound to the most widely used organic reagent.

This book is composed of 21 chapters. The opening chapters present the general theoretical foundations of EDTA titrations. The subsequent chapters describe the properties of EDTA, such as the stability constants, titration curves, selectivity, and masking effect. These topics are followed by discussions on titration types, standard solutions, and reagents. The remaining chapters cover some of the practical applications of EDTA titrations. This book is directed toward students with advanced courses in analytical and organic chemistry.