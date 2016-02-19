Ectomycorrhizae: Their Ecology and Physiology provides an overview of the state of knowledge and opinion on the physiological ecology of ectomycorrhizae, which may be defined as symbiotic associations between nonpathogenic or weakly pathogenic fungi and living cells of roots. Although the book places considerable emphasis on forestry aspects of mycorrhizal problems, its wide ranging subject matter cuts across the boundaries of a number of traditional plant sciences.

The book begins with discussions of the structure, cytology, and morphogenesis of mycorrhizae; their classification; and their distribution in native and man-made forests. It then deals with the growth of ectomycorrhizal fungi around seeds and roots; nutrition uptake; and the role of hormones in mycorrhizal development. The remaining chapters cover the rhizosphere; the role of mycorrhizae in feeder root diseases and the mechanisms for their resistance; and applications of mycorrhizal relations in forest management.

This book will be of interest to a wide variety of researchers and teachers, especially agronomists, biochemists, foresters, horticulturists, mycologists, plant pathologists, soil scientists, plant ecologists, plant physiologists, and microbiologists.