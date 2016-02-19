Ectomycorrhizae
1st Edition
Their Ecology and Physiology
Description
Ectomycorrhizae: Their Ecology and Physiology provides an overview of the state of knowledge and opinion on the physiological ecology of ectomycorrhizae, which may be defined as symbiotic associations between nonpathogenic or weakly pathogenic fungi and living cells of roots. Although the book places considerable emphasis on forestry aspects of mycorrhizal problems, its wide ranging subject matter cuts across the boundaries of a number of traditional plant sciences.
The book begins with discussions of the structure, cytology, and morphogenesis of mycorrhizae; their classification; and their distribution in native and man-made forests. It then deals with the growth of ectomycorrhizal fungi around seeds and roots; nutrition uptake; and the role of hormones in mycorrhizal development. The remaining chapters cover the rhizosphere; the role of mycorrhizae in feeder root diseases and the mechanisms for their resistance; and applications of mycorrhizal relations in forest management.
This book will be of interest to a wide variety of researchers and teachers, especially agronomists, biochemists, foresters, horticulturists, mycologists, plant pathologists, soil scientists, plant ecologists, plant physiologists, and microbiologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Structure, Morphogenesis, and Ultrastructure of Ectomycorrhizae
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Structure of Roots Based on External Appearance
III. Process of Infection
IV. Structure of Mycorrhizae
V. The Ultrastructure of Ectomycorrhizae
References
2. Classification of Ectomycorrhizae
I. The Need for Classification
II. Past and Present Classification Attempts
III. Characterizing the Ectomycorrhiza
IV. Identification of Fungal Symbiont
V. Naming the Ectomycorrhiza
VI. A Practical Key for Identification of Ectomycorrhizae
VII. Discussion
References
3. Distribution of Ectomycorrhizae in Native and Man-Made Forests
I. Ectomycorrhizae in Native Forests
II. Ectomycorrhizae in Man-Made Forests
References
4. Growth of Ectomycorrhizal Fungi around Seeds and Roots
I. Introduction
II. Survival and Germination of Propagules
III. Growth around Seeds
IV. Growth around Roots
V. Conclusions and Future Approaches
References
5. Mineral Nutrition of Ectomycorrhizae
I. Introduction
II. Tree Response
III. Nutrient Uptake from Solutions
IV. Uptake from Soils
V. The Use of Absorbed Nutrients
VI. Conclusions and Future Questions
References
6. Carbohydrate Physiology of Ectomycorrhizae
I. Introduction
II. Host Dependence
III. Translocation of Carbon Compounds
IV. Carbohydrates and Mycorrhizal Formation
V. Utilization of Carbon Compounds by Ectomycorrhizal Fungi
VI. Carbohydrate Transformation
VII. Conclusion
References
7. Hormonal Relationships in Mycorrhizal Development
I. Introduction
II. Growth Hormones and Growth Regulators Produced by Symbiotic Fungi
III. Effect of Symbiotic Fungus Exudates on Roots
IV. Factors Governing Formation of Mycorrhizae
References
8. The Rhizosphere of Mycorrhizae
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Rhizospheric and Mycorrhizospheric Microorganisms over the Four Seasons
III. Relationships between Mycorrhizae and Rhizosphere
References
9. Mycorrhizae and Feeder Root Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Field Observations Relating Mycorrhizae to Decreases in Diseases of Feeder Roots
III. Systematic Research Relating Mycorrhizae to Control of Diseases of Feeder Roots
IV. Mechanisms of Resistance of Mycorrhizae to Pathogenic Infections
V. Conclusions
References
10. Application of Mycorrhizal Symbiosis in Forestry Practice
I. Introduction
II. Mycorrhizae in Forest Nurseries
III. Mycorrhizae at the Establishment of Forest Stands
IV. Other Aspects in Forestry
References
Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149495