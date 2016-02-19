Ectomycorrhizae - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124728509, 9780323149495

Ectomycorrhizae

1st Edition

Their Ecology and Physiology

Editors: G.C. Marks
eBook ISBN: 9780323149495
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 460
Description

Ectomycorrhizae: Their Ecology and Physiology provides an overview of the state of knowledge and opinion on the physiological ecology of ectomycorrhizae, which may be defined as symbiotic associations between nonpathogenic or weakly pathogenic fungi and living cells of roots. Although the book places considerable emphasis on forestry aspects of mycorrhizal problems, its wide ranging subject matter cuts across the boundaries of a number of traditional plant sciences.

The book begins with discussions of the structure, cytology, and morphogenesis of mycorrhizae; their classification; and their distribution in native and man-made forests. It then deals with the growth of ectomycorrhizal fungi around seeds and roots; nutrition uptake; and the role of hormones in mycorrhizal development. The remaining chapters cover the rhizosphere; the role of mycorrhizae in feeder root diseases and the mechanisms for their resistance; and applications of mycorrhizal relations in forest management.

This book will be of interest to a wide variety of researchers and teachers, especially agronomists, biochemists, foresters, horticulturists, mycologists, plant pathologists, soil scientists, plant ecologists, plant physiologists, and microbiologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Structure, Morphogenesis, and Ultrastructure of Ectomycorrhizae

I. Introduction

II. Classification and Structure of Roots Based on External Appearance

III. Process of Infection

IV. Structure of Mycorrhizae

V. The Ultrastructure of Ectomycorrhizae

References

2. Classification of Ectomycorrhizae

I. The Need for Classification

II. Past and Present Classification Attempts

III. Characterizing the Ectomycorrhiza

IV. Identification of Fungal Symbiont

V. Naming the Ectomycorrhiza

VI. A Practical Key for Identification of Ectomycorrhizae

VII. Discussion

References

3. Distribution of Ectomycorrhizae in Native and Man-Made Forests

I. Ectomycorrhizae in Native Forests

II. Ectomycorrhizae in Man-Made Forests

References

4. Growth of Ectomycorrhizal Fungi around Seeds and Roots

I. Introduction

II. Survival and Germination of Propagules

III. Growth around Seeds

IV. Growth around Roots

V. Conclusions and Future Approaches

References

5. Mineral Nutrition of Ectomycorrhizae

I. Introduction

II. Tree Response

III. Nutrient Uptake from Solutions

IV. Uptake from Soils

V. The Use of Absorbed Nutrients

VI. Conclusions and Future Questions

References

6. Carbohydrate Physiology of Ectomycorrhizae

I. Introduction

II. Host Dependence

III. Translocation of Carbon Compounds

IV. Carbohydrates and Mycorrhizal Formation

V. Utilization of Carbon Compounds by Ectomycorrhizal Fungi

VI. Carbohydrate Transformation

VII. Conclusion

References

7. Hormonal Relationships in Mycorrhizal Development

I. Introduction

II. Growth Hormones and Growth Regulators Produced by Symbiotic Fungi

III. Effect of Symbiotic Fungus Exudates on Roots

IV. Factors Governing Formation of Mycorrhizae

References

8. The Rhizosphere of Mycorrhizae

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Rhizospheric and Mycorrhizospheric Microorganisms over the Four Seasons

III. Relationships between Mycorrhizae and Rhizosphere

References

9. Mycorrhizae and Feeder Root Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Field Observations Relating Mycorrhizae to Decreases in Diseases of Feeder Roots

III. Systematic Research Relating Mycorrhizae to Control of Diseases of Feeder Roots

IV. Mechanisms of Resistance of Mycorrhizae to Pathogenic Infections

V. Conclusions

References

10. Application of Mycorrhizal Symbiosis in Forestry Practice

I. Introduction

II. Mycorrhizae in Forest Nurseries

III. Mycorrhizae at the Establishment of Forest Stands

IV. Other Aspects in Forestry

References

Glossary

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

G.C. Marks

