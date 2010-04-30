Ecotoxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444536280, 9780444536297

Ecotoxicology

1st Edition

Editors: Erik Jorgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780444536297
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444536280
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th April 2010
Page Count: 402
Description

Ecotoxicology offers an overview of current ecotoxicological problems. It includes basic ecotoxicological concepts, as well as information about chemicals and toxic substances that may cause harmful effects on the ecosystem and its living components. The book, with a total of 48 chapters, is divided into three parts. The first part includes the basic concepts of ecotoxicology, starting with an introductory chapter on ecotoxicology as a subdiscipline of ecology; assessment on ecotoxicological effects and risk; and properties and effects of toxic chemicals. These topics are further discussed throughout the book, along with nomenclature, focal topics, and the history of ecotoxicology.
The two remaining parts tackle harmful properties and harmful chemicals. The second part also covers bioaccumulation, bioavailability, biodegradability, biodegradation, and biomagnification. It also provides models for ecotoxicological populations, ecosystems and landscapes, and on food-web bioaccumulation. Chemicals including benzene, copper, lead, nitrogen, phenols, pheromones, phthalates, plutonium, and uranium are covered in separate chapters in the final part.
This book will be of great value to ecologists, ecotoxicologists, and environmental managers.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the theory and application of global ecology
  • International focus and range of ecosystems makes Ecotoxicology an indispensable resource to scientists
  • Based on the bestselling Encyclopedia of Ecology
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding

Readership

Ecologists and Ecological Engineers

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Part A: Ecotoxicology as an Ecological Subdiscipline, Basic Concepts

Introduction

Ecotoxicology Nomenclature

Ecotoxicology: The Focal Topics

Ecotoxicology: The History and Present Directions

Dose–Response

Body Residues

Assimilative Capacity

Ecological Risk Assessment

Biogeochemical Approaches to Environmental Risk Assessment

Part B: Ecological Effects of Toxic Substances

Acute and Chronic Toxicity

Bioaccumulation

Bioavailability

Biodegradability

Biodegradation

Biomagnification

Ecological Catastrophe

Ecotoxicological Model of Populations, Ecosystems, and Landscapes

Effects of Endocrine Disruptors in Wildlife and Laboratory Animals

Epidemiological Studies of Reproductive Effects in Humans

Exposure and Exposure Assessment

Food-Web Bioaccumulation Models

Mutagenesis

Reproductive Toxicity

Risk Management Safety Factor

Hill’s Postulates

Teratogenesis

Part C: Chemicals with Ecotoxicological Effects

Antagonistic and Synergistic Effects Antifouling Chemicals in Mixture

Antibiotics in Aquatic and Terrestrial Ecosystems

Benzene

Copper

Crude Oil, Oil, Gasoline and Petrol

Dioxin

Endocrine Disruptors

Endocrine Disruptor Chemicals: An Overview

Halogenated Hydrocarbons

Lead

Nitrogen

Persistent Organic Chemicals

Phenols

Pheromones

Phthalates

Plutonium

Polychlorinated Biphenyls

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Radioactivity

Synthetic Polymers

Uranium

Veterinary Medicines

Appendix 1: The Periodic Table of Ecotoxicology

Appendix 2

Index






About the Editor

Erik Jorgensen

