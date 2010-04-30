Ecotoxicology
1st Edition
Description
Ecotoxicology offers an overview of current ecotoxicological problems. It includes basic ecotoxicological concepts, as well as information about chemicals and toxic substances that may cause harmful effects on the ecosystem and its living components.
The book, with a total of 48 chapters, is divided into three parts. The first part includes the basic concepts of ecotoxicology, starting with an introductory chapter on ecotoxicology as a subdiscipline of ecology; assessment on ecotoxicological effects and risk; and properties and effects of toxic chemicals. These topics are further discussed throughout the book, along with nomenclature, focal topics, and the history of ecotoxicology.
The two remaining parts tackle harmful properties and harmful chemicals. The second part also covers bioaccumulation, bioavailability, biodegradability, biodegradation, and biomagnification. It also provides models for ecotoxicological populations, ecosystems and landscapes, and on food-web bioaccumulation. Chemicals including benzene, copper, lead, nitrogen, phenols, pheromones, phthalates, plutonium, and uranium are covered in separate chapters in the final part.
This book will be of great value to ecologists, ecotoxicologists, and environmental managers.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the theory and application of global ecology
- International focus and range of ecosystems makes Ecotoxicology an indispensable resource to scientists
- Based on the bestselling Encyclopedia of Ecology
- Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
Readership
Ecologists and Ecological Engineers
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part A: Ecotoxicology as an Ecological Subdiscipline, Basic Concepts
Introduction
Ecotoxicology Nomenclature
Ecotoxicology: The Focal Topics
Ecotoxicology: The History and Present Directions
Dose–Response
Body Residues
Assimilative Capacity
Ecological Risk Assessment
Biogeochemical Approaches to Environmental Risk Assessment
Part B: Ecological Effects of Toxic Substances
Acute and Chronic Toxicity
Bioaccumulation
Bioavailability
Biodegradability
Biodegradation
Biomagnification
Ecological Catastrophe
Ecotoxicological Model of Populations, Ecosystems, and Landscapes
Effects of Endocrine Disruptors in Wildlife and Laboratory Animals
Epidemiological Studies of Reproductive Effects in Humans
Exposure and Exposure Assessment
Food-Web Bioaccumulation Models
Mutagenesis
Reproductive Toxicity
Risk Management Safety Factor
Hill’s Postulates
Teratogenesis
Part C: Chemicals with Ecotoxicological Effects
Antagonistic and Synergistic Effects Antifouling Chemicals in Mixture
Antibiotics in Aquatic and Terrestrial Ecosystems
Benzene
Copper
Crude Oil, Oil, Gasoline and Petrol
Dioxin
Endocrine Disruptors
Endocrine Disruptor Chemicals: An Overview
Halogenated Hydrocarbons
Lead
Nitrogen
Persistent Organic Chemicals
Phenols
Pheromones
Phthalates
Plutonium
Polychlorinated Biphenyls
Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Radioactivity
Synthetic Polymers
Uranium
Veterinary Medicines
Appendix 1: The Periodic Table of Ecotoxicology
Appendix 2
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 30th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444536297
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444536280