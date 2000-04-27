ECOTOX
1st Edition
Ecological Modelling and Ecotoxicology
Description
This CD-ROM provides the facts, abstracts and figures needed to build environmental models together with information on the environmental effects of chemical substances. The data has been rigorously selected from scientific journals covering 25 years. Environmental models included cover a wide range of topics, including eutrophication, dispersion of chemical compounds, growth and competition of different organisms as well as models which describe global environmental cycles.
Ecotoxicological information on substances includes the water concentrations at which aquatic organisms are affected by the chemical compounds. These concentrations are used in the regulation of releases and for calculating safe concentration levels in the environment. The growth of environmental toxicological data and the growth of different types of environmental models has been a major new development in this field.
ECOTOX: Ecological Modelling and Ecotoxicology presents ecotoxicological information about more than 2000 chemical substances, including such data as growth parameters, lethal concentrations (LC50), emissions, degradation of chemical substances, background concentrations, concentration factors, biological effects, octanol/water partition coefficients, excretion and uptake rates, emissions and composition of living organisms. Accompanying this information are the constants and equations to be used in environmental models, and abstracts from scientific journals to give an explanation concerning the scope of the data.
All this information is directed towards environmental modelling, administration of environmental regulations, scientific models, environmental policy making and environmental impact assessment.
NEW FROM APRIL 2001 -http://www.enviromod.subnet.dk/Ecological and Environmental Modeling - An Interactive Internet Course
Readership
For environmental and ecological modellers, consultants in the environmental sector, businesses with environmental concerns, and environmental administrators at both the national and local level.
Table of Contents
Composition and Ecological Parameters of Living Organisms. The Ecosphere and Chemical Compounds. Effects of Chemical Compounds. Chemical Compound Concentrations and the Living Organism. Equations for Environmental Processes. Processes in the Environment. Ecotoxicological Effects of Pesticides.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 27th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599698
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444502407
About the Editor
L.A. Jørgensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Statistics Denmark, Sejrøgade 11, DC-2100, Copenhagen Ø, Denmark
S.N. Nielsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Danish School of Pharmacy, Department of General Chemistry, Section of Environmental Chemistry, Universitetsparken 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark
S.E. Jorgensen
Affiliations and Expertise
DFH, Environmental Chemistry, University Park 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen, Denmark
Reviews
@from:J.J. Heymans, Fisheries Centre, University of British Colombia, Canada @qu:(...)a very important resource for ecological modelers(...)I can confidently recommend the use of the CD-Rom to all ecosystem and ecological modelers as the most extensive resource for ecological parameters, biological processes and ecotoxicological effects of a wide range of chemical compounds and pesticides available anywhere. @source:Ecological Modelling 137/107-108 @from:R. Seppelt @qu:...This database in hand meets the needs of ecological modellers and environmental scientists, theoretical scientists, environmental managers, ecologists and toxicologists to carry out estimations and calculations. What makes this database valuable is a perfect reference given to only peer-reviewed papers, including the abstracts from most of the references. This makes the 50 MByte of database 'hard core' data. @source:Ecological Engineering @qu:...an excellent source of parameters and data for those topics other than one's research interests and I recommend it to any environmental and ecological modeler. @source:International Journal of Environmental Analytical Chemistry