This CD-ROM provides the facts, abstracts and figures needed to build environmental models together with information on the environmental effects of chemical substances. The data has been rigorously selected from scientific journals covering 25 years. Environmental models included cover a wide range of topics, including eutrophication, dispersion of chemical compounds, growth and competition of different organisms as well as models which describe global environmental cycles.



Ecotoxicological information on substances includes the water concentrations at which aquatic organisms are affected by the chemical compounds. These concentrations are used in the regulation of releases and for calculating safe concentration levels in the environment. The growth of environmental toxicological data and the growth of different types of environmental models has been a major new development in this field.



ECOTOX: Ecological Modelling and Ecotoxicology presents ecotoxicological information about more than 2000 chemical substances, including such data as growth parameters, lethal concentrations (LC50), emissions, degradation of chemical substances, background concentrations, concentration factors, biological effects, octanol/water partition coefficients, excretion and uptake rates, emissions and composition of living organisms. Accompanying this information are the constants and equations to be used in environmental models, and abstracts from scientific journals to give an explanation concerning the scope of the data.



All this information is directed towards environmental modelling, administration of environmental regulations, scientific models, environmental policy making and environmental impact assessment.

NEW FROM APRIL 2001 -