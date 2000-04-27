ECOTOX - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444502407

ECOTOX

1st Edition

Ecological Modelling and Ecotoxicology

Editors: L.A. Jørgensen S.N. Nielsen S.E. Jorgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780444599698
eBook ISBN: 9780444502407
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th April 2000
Page Count: 136
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
580.00
493.00
720.00
612.00
1173.64
997.59
955.00
811.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This CD-ROM provides the facts, abstracts and figures needed to build environmental models together with information on the environmental effects of chemical substances. The data has been rigorously selected from scientific journals covering 25 years. Environmental models included cover a wide range of topics, including eutrophication, dispersion of chemical compounds, growth and competition of different organisms as well as models which describe global environmental cycles.


Ecotoxicological information on substances includes the water concentrations at which aquatic organisms are affected by the chemical compounds. These concentrations are used in the regulation of releases and for calculating safe concentration levels in the environment. The growth of environmental toxicological data and the growth of different types of environmental models has been a major new development in this field.


ECOTOX: Ecological Modelling and Ecotoxicology presents ecotoxicological information about more than 2000 chemical substances, including such data as growth parameters, lethal concentrations (LC50), emissions, degradation of chemical substances, background concentrations, concentration factors, biological effects, octanol/water partition coefficients, excretion and uptake rates, emissions and composition of living organisms. Accompanying this information are the constants and equations to be used in environmental models, and abstracts from scientific journals to give an explanation concerning the scope of the data.


All this information is directed towards environmental modelling, administration of environmental regulations, scientific models, environmental policy making and environmental impact assessment.

NEW FROM APRIL 2001 -

http://www.enviromod.subnet.dk/Ecological and Environmental Modeling - An Interactive Internet Course

Readership

For environmental and ecological modellers, consultants in the environmental sector, businesses with environmental concerns, and environmental administrators at both the national and local level.

Table of Contents

Composition and Ecological Parameters of Living Organisms. The Ecosphere and Chemical Compounds. Effects of Chemical Compounds. Chemical Compound Concentrations and the Living Organism. Equations for Environmental Processes. Processes in the Environment. Ecotoxicological Effects of Pesticides.

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599698
eBook ISBN:
9780444502407

About the Editor

L.A. Jørgensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Statistics Denmark, Sejrøgade 11, DC-2100, Copenhagen Ø, Denmark

S.N. Nielsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Danish School of Pharmacy, Department of General Chemistry, Section of Environmental Chemistry, Universitetsparken 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark

S.E. Jorgensen

Affiliations and Expertise

DFH, Environmental Chemistry, University Park 2, DK-2100 Copenhagen, Denmark

Reviews

@from:J.J. Heymans, Fisheries Centre, University of British Colombia, Canada @qu:(...)a very important resource for ecological modelers(...)I can confidently recommend the use of the CD-Rom to all ecosystem and ecological modelers as the most extensive resource for ecological parameters, biological processes and ecotoxicological effects of a wide range of chemical compounds and pesticides available anywhere. @source:Ecological Modelling 137/107-108 @from:R. Seppelt @qu:...This database in hand meets the needs of ecological modellers and environmental scientists, theoretical scientists, environmental managers, ecologists and toxicologists to carry out estimations and calculations. What makes this database valuable is a perfect reference given to only peer-reviewed papers, including the abstracts from most of the references. This makes the 50 MByte of database 'hard core' data. @source:Ecological Engineering @qu:...an excellent source of parameters and data for those topics other than one's research interests and I recommend it to any environmental and ecological modeler. @source:International Journal of Environmental Analytical Chemistry

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.